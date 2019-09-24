College cross country: 4 men's meets to watch this weekend

Before the Joe Piane Invitational, one of the busiest meets all season, kicks off next week, men's cross country will shift its focus toward this weekend.

Week 2 features four important meets that will test nine of the USTFCCCA top-30 teams in the country. Find out below where each event will take place, and who will be participating.

SEASON ESSENTIALS: What you need to know for cross country's 2019 season

All listings listed are Eastern time.

Bill Dellinger Invitational

Six of the top-30 teams in the country will participate in Saturday's Bill Dellinger Invitational hosted by Oregon, making this the headlining event of the weekend. This year, the men's 8000m race will be held at the Pine Ridge Golf Club, formerly known as Springfield Golf Club, at 1:30 p.m.

The live results will be located here.

Portland won last season's Dellinger Invitational with 25 points, but it won't just be the No. 7 Pilots with a bid to win. No. 2 BYU, No. 11, No. 24 UCLA, No. 27 Air Force and No. 29 Villanova are all capable of dethroning Portland.

This meet is close to the heart of many within the Oregon program. It was named after former Oregon men's track and field coach Bill Dellinger, who's a native Oregonian, two-time NCAA champion and three-time Olympian.

Big Ten Preview

Ohio State is hosting this year's Big Ten Preview, also called the Ohio State Invitational, on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Ohio State University Golf Course. The men's 8000m race will feature one top-30 opponent in No. 16 Michigan. About half of the Big Ten conference will participate, including Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers and Illinois.

The results will be located here.

This will serve as a glimpse ahead to November's Big Ten men's cross country championship, hosted by Ohio State. The finale to the conference's cross country season will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10:45 a.m.

Wisconsin won its 49th Big Ten championship last season with 38 points. The Badgers, however, won't be attending this weekend's Big Ten Preview.

Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational

TOPPLING A DYNASTY: 3 men’s XC teams that can challenge Northern Arizona for the NCAA title

Of the 30 ranked teams, only one will participate in the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational, and that is none other than the host school — No. 22 Virginia. The 8000m men's race will be held at Panorama Farms at 9:30 a.m, and the results will be located here.

Though it was canceled last season due to Hurricane Florence, Virginia remains the invitational's reigning champion with a 55-point finish in 2017.

Roy Griak Invitational

Minnesota will host this Saturday's Roy Griak Invitational held at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The 8000m men's race will start at 9:30 a.m. and will include just one ranked opponent — No. 30 Southern Utah.

The event will be televised on FLOTRACK, and the results will be located here.

The Thunderbirds last placed at Roy Griak in 2014, when the men scored 142 points to finish third. Last season, UW-Oshkosh finished first with 34 points.

The annual meet was named after legendary head coach Roy Griak, who was raised in Minnesota before coaching at the university's helm from 1963-1996.