Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | October 16, 2019

Cross country pre-nationals Invitational: Schedule, results, teams to watch

The top men's cross country teams to watch in 2019

As a prequel to the 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championship, the Pre-nationals Invitational will be hosted by Indiana State at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course on Saturday, Oct. 19. This will offer a peak into the course that will also host this season's championship race

RANKINGS: See where each men's team ranks in the updated USTFCCCA poll Women's

While this event is not as significant as the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, how teams do on the course this weekend can serve as a projection for how the national championship could play out on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Live stats and results will be posted here.

You can also watch the event on Flotrack.

Schedule: Pre-nationals Invitational

Times listed in ET.

  • 11 a.m.: Women's 6,000 Meter Blue Race
  • 11:35 a.m.: Men's 8,000 Meter Blue Race
  • 12:15 p.m.: Women's 6,000 Meter White Race
  • 12:50 p.m.: Men's 8,000 Meter White Race
  • 1:30 p.m.: Women's 6,000 Meter Open Race
  • 2:05 p.m.: Men's 8,000 Meter Open Race

Teams to watch

The spotlighted invitational of the weekend is happening in Wisconsin for the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Most of the top-30 ranked teams in the nation will be there. To view the details on that meet click here.

But eyes will still be on Indiana State and the eight top-10 teams featured in the preview to the National Championship.

Men: BYU, Colorado, Washington, Ole Miss

BYU enjoys being an annual mainstay in the pre-national race. Over the last two years, the Cougars have taken gold and look to continue their success on Saturday as the No. 2 team in the nation. It won't be easy, though, with the addition of No. 3 Colorado and No. 4 Washington to the mix. 

The three programs have switched spots over the past few USTFCCCA rankings, and all three make for key opponents to compete against Northern Arizona for the national title. See the article below for the candidates with the best ability to halt Northern Arizona's championship run.

MEN'S UPSET: Who can challenge 3-time defending champ Northern Arizona this season?

Northern Arizona will be competing at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, which (depending on the results) could make for an interesting shift in the rankings by the end of the weekend.

Women: BYU, Colorado, Michigan, Washington

Similar to the men's draw, No. 2 (BYU) and No. 3 (Colorado) will be competing for a first place finish. Add in No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Washington, and you have an interesting test for the podium.

No. 1 Arkansas will also compete at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, so several changes to the rankings could occur by the end of the weekend.

Here's the full list of ranked participants:

Pre-nationals Invitational: History since 2010

Year Men's Winners Women's Winners
2018 BYU, 29 Michigan, 36
2017 BYU, 41 Nevada, 62
2016 Miami (OH), 39 Michigan, 16
2015 Arkansas, 39 Michigan, 17
2014 Tulsa, 26 Georgetown, 18
2013 Colorado, 90 California, 105
2012 Colorado, 72 Florida State, 72
2011 Colorado, 82 Florida State, 46
2010 Stanford, 43 Georgetown, 100

