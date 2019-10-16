COLLEGE FOOTBALL AP POLL:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | October 18, 2019

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational: Schedule, results, teams to watch

The top men's cross country teams to watch in 2019

With six top-10 ranked opponents competing in this year's men's draw and five top-10 ranked participants in the women's draw, the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational continues its legacy of being one of the nation's premier collegiate meets on Friday, Oct. 18. 

For specific information on the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational click here.

RANKINGS: See where each men's team ranks in the updated USTFCCCA poll | Women's

The implications this event has on the 2019 season ranks as high as any meets left before the national championships. Below, we detail information about the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, including the 2019 schedule, teams to watch, history and origin of the event.

Live stats and results will be posted here. 

You can also watch the event on Flotrack.

Schedule: 2019 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

Times listed in ET.

Championship Races

  • 12:20 p.m.: Women's 6K 
  • 1 p.m.: Men's 8K

"B" Races

  • 11 a.m.: Women's 6K
  • 11:40 a.m.: Men's 8K

Teams to watch

Men's teams to watch:  Northern Arizona, Stanford, Iowa State, Oregon, Portland, NC State

Of the 20 top-30 ranked men's teams appearing in Friday's event, five reside in the top 10. For the top-ranked team in the country, Northern Arizona, the meets comes as its first test of the season. And ultimately, its only test until the championship.

The Lumberjacks join No. 5 Stanford as the only two teams who've received first place votes. Duking it out between the Cardinal and Lumberjacks should be a good litmus test on Northern Arizona's reigning dominance. The program has won the last three championships and last three Nuttycombe Invitationals, and don't seem to be letting up on production thus far. 

Contenders do exist, though. See story below.

MEN'S UPSET: Who can challenge 3-time defending champ Northern Arizona this season?

Women's teams to watch: Arkansas, Stanford, Utah, NC State, Michigan State

The women's side mirrors the men's with the No. 1 ranked team Arkansas competing in this year's invitational, joining a pool of 20 top-30 ranked participants. This marks Arkansas' first time being ranked No. 1 in program history after dominating at the Chile Pepper Festival on Oct. 5, finishing with four runners in the top-5. 

A major question for the race: Is the Razorbacks' surge capable of withstanding Friday's daunting lineup?

Utah also made program history being ranked No. 6 — the program's best record in the modern era. The Utes upset then-No. 1 Colorado at the Joe Piane Invitational with a sic-point victory.

Here's the full list of participants:

Men's Teams Women's Teams
Air Force Air Force (#21)
Boise State (#26) Arkansas (#1)
Bradley Boise State (#T-11)
Cal Poly Cal Poly
Colorado State Colorado State
Columbia Columbia (#24)
Eastern Kentucky (#25) Furman (#T-18)
Furman Georgetown (#28)
Georgetown Harvard
Gonzaga Indiana
Harvard Iowa State (#29)
Indiana (#15) Michigan State (#10)
Iowa State (#6) Minnesota (#T-18)
Michigan (#18) Missouri
Michigan State Northern Arizona (#27)
Missouri NC State (#9)
Northern Arizona (#1) New Mexico (#T-4)
NC State (#10) Notre Dame (#16)
New Mexico Ohio State (#22)
Notre Dame (#13) Oregon (#14)
Oregon (#7) Oregon State (#25)
Portland (#T-8) Portland
Princeton (#23) Providence
Providence Purdue
Purdue (#11) Southern Utah
Southern Utah Stanford (#T-4)
Stanford (#5) Syracuse (#15)
Syracuse (#12) Tulsa
Tulsa (#28) UCLA
UCLA (#20) Utah (#6)
Utah State (#22) Utah State
Virginia (#16) Villanova
Wake Forest Wake Forest
Washington State Washington State
Wisconsin (#19) West Virginia
Wyoming (#T-30) Wisconsin (#13)

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational history

Races will be held at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, which is named after UW-River Falls student athlete and fan of the Badgers Thomas Zimmer. He was the key donor in constructing the course.

For more fun facts about the invitational, see the article below.

ESSENTIALS: 7 things to know about the 2019 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

Here's the invitational's past winners, since 2010:

Year Men's Winners Women's Winners
2018 Northern Arizona, 46 Michigan State, 31
2017 Northern Arizona, 50 New Mexico, 87
2016 Northern Arizona, 78 Washington, 124
2015 Michigan, 31 Arkansas, 31
2014 Syracuse, 25 New Mexico, 41
2013 Northern Arizona, 121 Arizona, 117
2012 Wisconsin, 65 BYU, 78
2011 Wisconsin, 66 Washington, 199
2010 Indiana, 43 Syracuse, 89

