2019 ACC Cross Country Championships: Schedule, results, teams to watch

This week's cross country conference championships begins this fall's steep setlist of NCAA championships. The 2019 ACC Cross Country Championships are one of dozens of cross country championships occurring this weekend. But this one will be especially interesting. Two top-10 teams will be competing, and 11 top-30 teams will be represented in the conference's annual meet.

The two-top 10 teams are on the women's side, and their performance could make for a serious change in the national rankings. No. 6 North Carolina State and No. 10 Florida State will look to put the ACC back in the national title picture.

Conference championship festivities will be hosted by Virginia Tech on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course. The men's 8k features three loops, while the women's 6k has two. This will be the second time the ACC championships have taken place at Virginia Tech.

The top-21 finishers on the men's and women's side will each receive All-ACC recognition, and the first true freshman to place on either side will become the ACC's Freshman of the Year.

You can watch the championships on ACC Network Extra and live results will also be available on theACC.com.

Schedule: ACC Conference Championships

All times in ET.

10:01 a.m. — Men's 8k

— Men's 8k 11:01 a.m. — Women's 6k

Teams to watch: ACC Conference Championships

Men: Notre Dame, Florida State, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

All six top-30 men's teams land in the latter part of the rankings, putting them on the outside of the national championship conversation, for now. But until then, they are all in contention to take home the ACC championship. No. 20 Notre Dame finished 15th in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and fifth in the Joe Piane Invitational, while No. 21 Florida State placed 10th in the Joe Piane Invitational.

Tied at No. 23, NC State and Virginia have endured different seasons in two of the year's largest meets. The Wolfpack secured the third-place finish in the Piane Invitational while the Cavaliers' performance at the Nuttycombe Invitational placed them at 18th. Peter Seufer of No. 26 Virginia Tech is the reigning ACC Individual Champion and led the Hokies to a seventh-place finish at pre-nationals.

The numbers throughout the ACC have not been flashy, but the luck sure did not run out for No. 28 Syracuse, who finished 24th at the John Reif Invitational. The majestic performance of Iliass Aouani won the event with nearly 40 seconds to spare.

Women: NC State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Boston College

Overall, No. 6 NC State and No. 10 Florida State will headline the women's event, and their placements Friday could serve as momentum heading into regionals and into the national championship.

No. 17 Notre Dame finished 12th in the Nuttycombe Invitational and eighth at the Piane Invitational. Mirroring the men, No. 22 Virginia Tech finished seventh at pre-nationals. No. 27 Boston College followed closely behind the Hokies, finishing 11th at the Piane Invitational and a ninth at pre-nationals.

History since 1979: ACC Conference Championships

Notre Dame men and NC State women enter Friday's race as the reigning conference champions. The Fighting Irish broke Syracuse's five-year run of ACC titles in 2018 with a total score of 57.

For NC State, history is on its side. The Wolfpack lead the ACC in most combined conference championships with 40 — 16 men's and 24 women's.