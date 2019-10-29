TRENDING:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | November 7, 2019

2019 ACC Cross Country Championships: Schedule, results, teams to watch

The top men's cross country teams to watch in 2019

This week's cross country conference championships begins this fall's steep setlist of NCAA championships. The 2019 ACC Cross Country Championships are one of dozens of cross country championships occurring this weekend. But this one will be especially interesting. Two top-10 teams will be competing, and 11 top-30 teams will be represented in the conference's annual meet. 

The two-top 10 teams are on the women's side, and their performance could make for a serious change in the national rankings. No. 6 North Carolina State and No. 10 Florida State will look to put the ACC back in the national title picture.

Conference championship festivities will be hosted by Virginia Tech on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course. The men's 8k features three loops, while the women's 6k has two. This will be the second time the ACC championships have taken place at Virginia Tech. 

The top-21 finishers on the men's and women's side will each receive All-ACC recognition, and the first true freshman to place on either side will become the ACC's Freshman of the Year.

The results can be found here.

You can watch the championships on ACC Network Extra and live results will also be available on theACC.com.

Schedule: ACC Conference Championships

All times in ET.

  • 10:01 a.m. — Men's 8k
  • 11:01 a.m. — Women's 6k

Teams to watch: ACC Conference Championships

Men: Notre Dame, Florida State, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

All six top-30 men's teams land in the latter part of the rankings, putting them on the outside of the national championship conversation, for now. But until then, they are all in contention to take home the ACC championship. No. 20 Notre Dame finished 15th in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and fifth in the Joe Piane Invitational, while No. 21 Florida State placed 10th in the Joe Piane Invitational.

Tied at No. 23, NC State and Virginia have endured different seasons in two of the year's largest meets. The Wolfpack secured the third-place finish in the Piane Invitational while the Cavaliers' performance at the Nuttycombe Invitational placed them at 18th. Peter Seufer of No. 26 Virginia Tech is the reigning ACC Individual Champion and led the Hokies to a seventh-place finish at pre-nationals.

The numbers throughout the ACC have not been flashy, but the luck sure did not run out for No. 28 Syracuse, who finished 24th at the John Reif Invitational. The majestic performance of Iliass Aouani won the event with nearly 40 seconds to spare. 

Women: NC State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Boston College

Overall, No. 6 NC State and No. 10 Florida State will headline the women's event, and their placements Friday could serve as momentum heading into regionals and into the national championship.

No. 17 Notre Dame finished 12th in the Nuttycombe Invitational and eighth at the Piane Invitational. Mirroring the men, No. 22 Virginia Tech finished seventh at pre-nationals. No. 27 Boston College followed closely behind the Hokies, finishing 11th at the Piane Invitational and a ninth at pre-nationals. 

History since 1979: ACC Conference Championships

Notre Dame men and NC State women enter Friday's race as the reigning conference champions. The Fighting Irish broke Syracuse's five-year run of ACC titles in 2018 with a total score of 57.

For NC State, history is on its side. The Wolfpack lead the ACC in most combined conference championships with 40 — 16 men's and 24 women's. 

Year Men's Winners Women's Winners
2018 Notre Dame, 57 NC State, 67
2017 Syracuse, 27 NC State, 43
2016 Syracuse, 29 NC State, 53
2015 Syracuse, 46 Virginia, 71
2014 Syracuse, 32 North Carolina, 57
2013 Syracuse, 64 Florida State, 52
2012 Virginia Tech, 55 Florida State, 35
2011 NC State, 51 Florida State, 20
2010 Florida State, 43 Florida State, 52
2009 NC State, 56 Florida State, 37
2008 Virginia, 40 Florida State, 27
2007 Virginia, 32 Florida State, 64
2006 NC State, 31 NC State, 59
2005 Virginia, 30 Duke, 20
2004 NC State, 47 Duke, 29
2003 NC State, 27 North Carolina, 40
2002 NC State, 17 NC State/Wake Forest, 61
2001 NC State, 26 NC State, 39
2000 Duke, 39 NC State, 43
1999 NC State, 16 North Carolina, 44
1998 NC State, 26 NC State, 32
1997 NC State, 24 NC State, 28
1996 NC State, 30 NC State, 38
1995 NC State, 18 NC State, 40
1994 Wake Forest, 46 North Carolina, 40
1993 Wake Forest, 36 NC State, 46
1992 NC State, 46 NC State, 38
1991 NC State, 52 NC State, 25
1990 Wake Forest, 44 NC State, 36
1989 Wake Forest, 31 NC State, 37
1988 Clemson, 27 NC State, 28
1987 Clemson, 38 NC State, 28
1986 NC State, 46 Clemson, 41
1985 North Carolina, 54 NC State, 22
1984 Virginia, 42 NC State, 29
1983 Clemson, 40 NC State, 31
1982 Clemson, 33 Virginia, 20
1981 Clemson, 42 Virginia, 33
1980 Clemson, 27 NC State, 29
1979 North Carolina, 37 NC State, 30

