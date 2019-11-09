2019 NCAA DI cross country selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will announce the automatic teams, at-large teams and individual men and women qualifiers to the 2019 DI cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 16. The selection show begins at 5 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

The 2019 NCAA DI men's and women's cross country championships are scheduled for Nov. 23 — hosted at Indiana State's LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The committee won't have to make all the decisions. The top two finishers in each regional automatically qualify for the national championships, equating to 18 immediate team qualifiers. The top-four individual finishers that are not a member of qualifying teams will enter the championships as individuals. Two additional individuals and 13 at-large teams will be selected by the committee to round out the 255 total participants.

The DI women's 6k race will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 23 with the men's 10k scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. Live stream coverage for the 2019 championships will be provided by FloTrack.

Below is the full DI cross country championship history for both men's and women's divisions:

Men's championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2018 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 83 BYU 116 Madison, Wisc. 2017 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 74 Portland 127 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Northern Arizona Eric Heins 125 Stanford 158 Terre Haute, Ind. 2015 Syracuse Chris Fox 82 Colorado 91 Louisville, Ky. 2014 Colorado Mark Wetmore 65 Stanford 98 Terre Haute, Ind. 2013 Colorado Mark Wetmore 149 Northern Arizona 169 Indiana State 2012 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 72 Wisconsin 135 Louisville, Ky. 2011 Wisconsin Mick Byrne 97 Oklahoma State 139 Indiana State 2010 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 73 Florida state 193 Indiana State 2009 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 127 Oregon 143 Indiana State 2008 Oregon Vin Lananna 93 Iona 147 Indiana State 2007 Oregon Vin Lananna 85 Iona 113 Indiana State 2006 Colorado Mark Wetmore 94 Wisconsin 142 Indiana State 2005 Wisconsin Jerry Schumacher 37 Arkansas 105 Indiana State 2004 Colorado Mark Wetmore 90 Wisconsin 94 Indiana State 2003 Stanford Andrew Gerard 24 Wisconsin 174 UNI 2002 Stanford Vin Lananna 47 Wisconsin 107 Indiana State 2001 Colorado Mark Wetmore 90 Stanford 91 Furman 2000 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 83 Colorado 94 Iowa State 1999 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 58 Wisconsin 185 Indiana 1998 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 97 Stanford 114 Kansas 1997 Stanford Vin Lananna 53 Arkansas 56 Furman 1996 Stanford Vin Lananna 46 Arkansas 74 Arizona 1995 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 100 Northern Arizona 142 Iowa State 1994 Iowa State Bill Bergan 65 Colrado 88 Arkansas 1993 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 31 BYU 153 Lehigh 1992 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 46 Wisconsin 87 Indiana 1991 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 52 Iowa State 114 Arizona 1990 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 68 Iowa State 96 Tennessee 1989 Iowa State Bill Bergan 54 Oregon 72 Navy 1988 Wisconsin Martin Smith 105 Northern Arizona 160 Iowa State 1987 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 87 Dartmouth 119 Virginia 1986 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 69 Dartmouth 141 Arizona 1985 Wisconsin Martin Smith 67 Arkansas 104 Marquette 1984 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 101 Arizona 111 Penn State 1983 *UTEP Larry Heiderbrecht 108 Wisconsin 164 Lehigh 1982 Wisconsin Dan McClimon 59 Providence 138 Indiana 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 17 Providence 109 Wichita State 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 58 Arkansas 152 Wichita State 1979 UTEP Ted Banks 86 Oregon 93 Lehigh 1978 UTEP Ted Banks 56 Oregon 72 Wisconsin 1977 Oregon Bill Dellinger 100 UTEP 105 Washington state 1976 UTEP Ted Banks 62 Oregon 117 North Texas 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 88 Washington State 92 Penn State 1974 Oregon Bill Dellinger 77 Western Kentucky 110 Indiana 1973 Oregon Bill Dellinger 89 UTEP 157 Washington state 1972 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 134 East Tennessee State 148 Houston 1971 Oregon Bill Dellinger 83 Washington State 122 Tennessee 1970 Villanova James Elliott 85 Oregon 86 William & Mary 1969 UTEP Wayne Vandenburg 74 Villanova 88 Manhattan 1968 Villanova James Elliott 78 Stanford 100 Manhattan 1967 Villanova James Elliott 91 Air Force 96 Wyoming 1966 Villanova James Elliott 79 Kansas State 155 Kansas 1965 Western Michigan George Dales 81 Northwestern 114 Kansas 1964 Western Michigan George Dales 86 Oregon 116 Michigan State 1963 San Jose State Dean Miller 53 Oregon 68 Michigan State 1962 San Jose State Dean Miller 58 Villanova 69 Michigan State 1961 Oregon State Sam Bell 68 San Jose State 82 Michigan State 1960 Houston John Morriss 54 Michigan State 80 Michigan State 1959 Michigan State Francis Dittrich 44 Houston 120 Michigan State 1958 Michigan State Francis Dittrich 79 Western Michigan 104 Michigan State 1957 Notre dame Alex Wilson 121 Michigan State 127 Michigan State 1956 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 28 Kansas 88 Michigan State 1955 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 46 Kansas 68 Michigan State 1954 Oklahoma State Ralph Higgins 61 Syracuse 118 Michigan State 1953 Kansas Bill Easton 70 Indiana 82 Michigan State 1952 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 65 Indiana 68 Michigan State 1951 Syracuse Robert Grieve 80 Kansas 118 Michigan State 1950 Penn State Charles Werner 53 Michigan State 55 Michigan State 1949 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 59 Syracuse 81 Michigan State 1948 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 41 Wisconsin 69 Michigan State 1947 Penn State Charles Werner 60 Syracuse 72 Michigan State 1946 Drake Bill Easton 42 New York University 98 Michigan State 1945 Drake Bill Easton 50 Notre Dame 65 Michigan State 1944 Drake Bill Easton 25 Notre Dame 64 Michigan State 1942 Indiana/Penn State Earle Hayes/Charles Werner 57 Michigan State 1941 Rhode Island Fred Tootell 83 Penn State 110 Michigan State 1940 Indiana Earle Hayes 65 Eastern Michigan 68 Michigan State 1939 Michigan State Lauren Brown 54 Wisconsin 57 Michigan State 1938 Indiana Earle Hayes 51 Notre Dame 61 Michigan State

Women's championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2018 Colorado Mark Wetmore 65 New Mexico 103 Madison, Wis. 2017 New Mexico Joe Franklin 90 San Francisco 105 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 125 Michigan 126 Terre Haute, Ind. 2015 New Mexico Joe Franklin 49 Colorado 129 Louisville, Ky. 2014 Michigan State Walt Drenth 85 Iowa State 147 Terre Haute, Ind. 2013 Providence Ray Treacy 141 Arizona 197 Indiana State 2012 Oregon Robert Johnson 114 Providence 183 Louisville, Ky. 2011 Georgetown Chris Miltenburg 162 Washington 170 Indiana State 2010 Villanova Gina Procaccio 120 Florida State 154 Indiana State 2009 Villanova Gina Procaccio 86 Florida State 133 Indiana State 2008 Washington Greg Metcalf 79 Oregon 131 Indiana State 2007 Stanford Peter Tegen 145 Oregon 177 Indiana State 2006 Stanford Peter Tegen 195 Colorado 223 Indiana State 2005 Stanford Peter Tegen 146 Colorado 181 Indiana State 2004 Colorado Mark Wetmore 63 Duke 144 Indiana State 2003 Stanford Dena Evans 120 BYU 128 UNI 2002 BYU Patrick Shane 85 Stanford 113 Indiana State 2001 BYU Patrick Shane 62 North Carolina State 148 Furman 2000 Colorado Mark Wetmore 117 BYU 167 Iowa State 1999 BYU Patrick Shane 72 Arkansas 125 Indiana 1998 Villanova Marcus O'Sullivan 106 BYU 110 Kansas 1997 BYU Patrick Shane 100 Stanford 102 Furman 1996 Stanford Beth Alford-Sullivan 101 Villanova 106 Arizona 1995 Providence Ray Treacy 88 Colorado 123 Iowa State 1994 Villanova Marty Stern 75 Michigan 108 Arkansas 1993 Villanova Marty Stern 66 Arkansas 71 Lehigh 1992 Villanova Marty Stern 123 Arkansas 130 Indiana 1991 Villanova Marty Stern 85 Arkansas 168 Arizona 1990 Villanova Marty Stern 82 Providence 172 Tennessee 1989 Villanova Marty Stern 99 Kentucky 168 Navy 1988 Kentucky Don Weber 75 Oregon 128 Iowa State 1987 Oregon Tom Heinonen 97 North Carolina State 99 Virginia 1986 Texas Terry Crawford 62 Wisconsin 64 Arizona 1985 Wisconsin Peter Tegen 58 Iowa State 98 Marquette 1984 Wisconsin Peter Tegen 63 Stanford 89 Penn State 1983 Oregon Tom Heinonen 95 Stanford 98 Lehigh 1982 Virginia Martin Smith 48 Stanford 91 Indiana 1981 Virginia John Varasy 36 Oregon 83 Witchita State

