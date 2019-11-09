2019 NCAA DI cross country selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will announce the automatic teams, at-large teams and individual men and women qualifiers to the 2019 DI cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 16. The selection show begins at 5 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.
The 2019 NCAA DI men's and women's cross country championships are scheduled for Nov. 23 — hosted at Indiana State's LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The committee won't have to make all the decisions. The top two finishers in each regional automatically qualify for the national championships, equating to 18 immediate team qualifiers. The top-four individual finishers that are not a member of qualifying teams will enter the championships as individuals. Two additional individuals and 13 at-large teams will be selected by the committee to round out the 255 total participants.
The DI women's 6k race will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 23 with the men's 10k scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. Live stream coverage for the 2019 championships will be provided by FloTrack.
Below is the full DI cross country championship history for both men's and women's divisions:
Men's championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Northern Arizona
|Michael Smith
|83
|BYU
|116
|Madison, Wisc.
|2017
|Northern Arizona
|Michael Smith
|74
|Portland
|127
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Northern Arizona
|Eric Heins
|125
|Stanford
|158
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2015
|Syracuse
|Chris Fox
|82
|Colorado
|91
|Louisville, Ky.
|2014
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|65
|Stanford
|98
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2013
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|149
|Northern Arizona
|169
|Indiana State
|2012
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|72
|Wisconsin
|135
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Wisconsin
|Mick Byrne
|97
|Oklahoma State
|139
|Indiana State
|2010
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|73
|Florida state
|193
|Indiana State
|2009
|Oklahoma State
|Dave Smith
|127
|Oregon
|143
|Indiana State
|2008
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|93
|Iona
|147
|Indiana State
|2007
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|85
|Iona
|113
|Indiana State
|2006
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|94
|Wisconsin
|142
|Indiana State
|2005
|Wisconsin
|Jerry Schumacher
|37
|Arkansas
|105
|Indiana State
|2004
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|90
|Wisconsin
|94
|Indiana State
|2003
|Stanford
|Andrew Gerard
|24
|Wisconsin
|174
|UNI
|2002
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|47
|Wisconsin
|107
|Indiana State
|2001
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|90
|Stanford
|91
|Furman
|2000
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|83
|Colorado
|94
|Iowa State
|1999
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|58
|Wisconsin
|185
|Indiana
|1998
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|97
|Stanford
|114
|Kansas
|1997
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|53
|Arkansas
|56
|Furman
|1996
|Stanford
|Vin Lananna
|46
|Arkansas
|74
|Arizona
|1995
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|100
|Northern Arizona
|142
|Iowa State
|1994
|Iowa State
|Bill Bergan
|65
|Colrado
|88
|Arkansas
|1993
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|31
|BYU
|153
|Lehigh
|1992
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|46
|Wisconsin
|87
|Indiana
|1991
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|52
|Iowa State
|114
|Arizona
|1990
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|68
|Iowa State
|96
|Tennessee
|1989
|Iowa State
|Bill Bergan
|54
|Oregon
|72
|Navy
|1988
|Wisconsin
|Martin Smith
|105
|Northern Arizona
|160
|Iowa State
|1987
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|87
|Dartmouth
|119
|Virginia
|1986
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|69
|Dartmouth
|141
|Arizona
|1985
|Wisconsin
|Martin Smith
|67
|Arkansas
|104
|Marquette
|1984
|Arkansas
|John Mcdonnell
|101
|Arizona
|111
|Penn State
|1983
|*UTEP
|Larry Heiderbrecht
|108
|Wisconsin
|164
|Lehigh
|1982
|Wisconsin
|Dan McClimon
|59
|Providence
|138
|Indiana
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|17
|Providence
|109
|Wichita State
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|58
|Arkansas
|152
|Wichita State
|1979
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|86
|Oregon
|93
|Lehigh
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|56
|Oregon
|72
|Wisconsin
|1977
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|100
|UTEP
|105
|Washington state
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|62
|Oregon
|117
|North Texas
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|88
|Washington State
|92
|Penn State
|1974
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|77
|Western Kentucky
|110
|Indiana
|1973
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|89
|UTEP
|157
|Washington state
|1972
|Tennessee
|Stan Huntsman
|134
|East Tennessee State
|148
|Houston
|1971
|Oregon
|Bill Dellinger
|83
|Washington State
|122
|Tennessee
|1970
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|85
|Oregon
|86
|William & Mary
|1969
|UTEP
|Wayne Vandenburg
|74
|Villanova
|88
|Manhattan
|1968
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|78
|Stanford
|100
|Manhattan
|1967
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|91
|Air Force
|96
|Wyoming
|1966
|Villanova
|James Elliott
|79
|Kansas State
|155
|Kansas
|1965
|Western Michigan
|George Dales
|81
|Northwestern
|114
|Kansas
|1964
|Western Michigan
|George Dales
|86
|Oregon
|116
|Michigan State
|1963
|San Jose State
|Dean Miller
|53
|Oregon
|68
|Michigan State
|1962
|San Jose State
|Dean Miller
|58
|Villanova
|69
|Michigan State
|1961
|Oregon State
|Sam Bell
|68
|San Jose State
|82
|Michigan State
|1960
|Houston
|John Morriss
|54
|Michigan State
|80
|Michigan State
|1959
|Michigan State
|Francis Dittrich
|44
|Houston
|120
|Michigan State
|1958
|Michigan State
|Francis Dittrich
|79
|Western Michigan
|104
|Michigan State
|1957
|Notre dame
|Alex Wilson
|121
|Michigan State
|127
|Michigan State
|1956
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|28
|Kansas
|88
|Michigan State
|1955
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|46
|Kansas
|68
|Michigan State
|1954
|Oklahoma State
|Ralph Higgins
|61
|Syracuse
|118
|Michigan State
|1953
|Kansas
|Bill Easton
|70
|Indiana
|82
|Michigan State
|1952
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|65
|Indiana
|68
|Michigan State
|1951
|Syracuse
|Robert Grieve
|80
|Kansas
|118
|Michigan State
|1950
|Penn State
|Charles Werner
|53
|Michigan State
|55
|Michigan State
|1949
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|59
|Syracuse
|81
|Michigan State
|1948
|Michigan State
|Karl Schlademan
|41
|Wisconsin
|69
|Michigan State
|1947
|Penn State
|Charles Werner
|60
|Syracuse
|72
|Michigan State
|1946
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|42
|New York University
|98
|Michigan State
|1945
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|50
|Notre Dame
|65
|Michigan State
|1944
|Drake
|Bill Easton
|25
|Notre Dame
|64
|Michigan State
|1942
|Indiana/Penn State
|Earle Hayes/Charles Werner
|57
|Michigan State
|1941
|Rhode Island
|Fred Tootell
|83
|Penn State
|110
|Michigan State
|1940
|Indiana
|Earle Hayes
|65
|Eastern Michigan
|68
|Michigan State
|1939
|Michigan State
|Lauren Brown
|54
|Wisconsin
|57
|Michigan State
|1938
|Indiana
|Earle Hayes
|51
|Notre Dame
|61
|Michigan State
Women's championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2018
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|65
|New Mexico
|103
|Madison, Wis.
|2017
|New Mexico
|Joe Franklin
|90
|San Francisco
|105
|Louisville, Ky.
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|125
|Michigan
|126
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2015
|New Mexico
|Joe Franklin
|49
|Colorado
|129
|Louisville, Ky.
|2014
|Michigan State
|Walt Drenth
|85
|Iowa State
|147
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2013
|Providence
|Ray Treacy
|141
|Arizona
|197
|Indiana State
|2012
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|114
|Providence
|183
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Georgetown
|Chris Miltenburg
|162
|Washington
|170
|Indiana State
|2010
|Villanova
|Gina Procaccio
|120
|Florida State
|154
|Indiana State
|2009
|Villanova
|Gina Procaccio
|86
|Florida State
|133
|Indiana State
|2008
|Washington
|Greg Metcalf
|79
|Oregon
|131
|Indiana State
|2007
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|145
|Oregon
|177
|Indiana State
|2006
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|195
|Colorado
|223
|Indiana State
|2005
|Stanford
|Peter Tegen
|146
|Colorado
|181
|Indiana State
|2004
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|63
|Duke
|144
|Indiana State
|2003
|Stanford
|Dena Evans
|120
|BYU
|128
|UNI
|2002
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|85
|Stanford
|113
|Indiana State
|2001
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|62
|North Carolina State
|148
|Furman
|2000
|Colorado
|Mark Wetmore
|117
|BYU
|167
|Iowa State
|1999
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|72
|Arkansas
|125
|Indiana
|1998
|Villanova
|Marcus O'Sullivan
|106
|BYU
|110
|Kansas
|1997
|BYU
|Patrick Shane
|100
|Stanford
|102
|Furman
|1996
|Stanford
|Beth Alford-Sullivan
|101
|Villanova
|106
|Arizona
|1995
|Providence
|Ray Treacy
|88
|Colorado
|123
|Iowa State
|1994
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|75
|Michigan
|108
|Arkansas
|1993
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|66
|Arkansas
|71
|Lehigh
|1992
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|123
|Arkansas
|130
|Indiana
|1991
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|85
|Arkansas
|168
|Arizona
|1990
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|82
|Providence
|172
|Tennessee
|1989
|Villanova
|Marty Stern
|99
|Kentucky
|168
|Navy
|1988
|Kentucky
|Don Weber
|75
|Oregon
|128
|Iowa State
|1987
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|97
|North Carolina State
|99
|Virginia
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|62
|Wisconsin
|64
|Arizona
|1985
|Wisconsin
|Peter Tegen
|58
|Iowa State
|98
|Marquette
|1984
|Wisconsin
|Peter Tegen
|63
|Stanford
|89
|Penn State
|1983
|Oregon
|Tom Heinonen
|95
|Stanford
|98
|Lehigh
|1982
|Virginia
|Martin Smith
|48
|Stanford
|91
|Indiana
|1981
|Virginia
|John Varasy
|36
|Oregon
|83
|Witchita State
