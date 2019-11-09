College Football:

🏆 The CFP race examined, after Week 11

LSU beats Bama for first time since 2011

😱 B1G upset: Minnesota stuns No. 4 Penn State

Scoreboard

cross-country-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 9, 2019

Here are the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII men's and women's cross country championships

Grand Valley State wins the 2018 DII Championship

The 2019 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country regional championships took place across the country on Saturday, Nov. 9. Here is where you can find the 24 men's and 24 women's automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII championships on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.

RANKINGS: Men's | Women's 

Both the DII men's and women's cross country championships send 34 teams and 24 individuals to Arcade Creek Cross Country Course to decide the 2019 DII national championships. Of the 34 men's and women's teams that advance, 24 come via automatic bid by placing in the top 3 of their regional championships on Nov. 9. 

REGIONAL SCORES: Track the NCAA DII regional championships 

Below are both the men's and women's automatic qualifiers that are headed to the 2019 cross country championships. The remaining 10 at-large teams and 24 individuals will be announced Monday, Nov. 11 at approximately 5 p.m. ET right here at NCAA.com.

DII men's cross country automatic qualifiers: Top 3 teams from each region

REGION | HOST AUTOMATIC BIDS
Atlantic | Lock Haven Charleston (WV)
  Edinboro
  Davis and Elkins
Central | Missouri Southern Missouri Southern
  Northwest Missouri State
  Augustana (S.D.)
East | Jefferson Roberts Wesleyan
  American International
  Stonehill
Midwest | Southern Indiana Grand Valley State
  Michigan Tech
  Southern Indiana
South | Florida Southern Alabama Huntsville
  Lee
  Saint Leo
South Central | West Texas A&M Colorado School of Mines
  Western Colorado 
  Adams State
Southeast | Wingate Queens (NC)
  Augusta
  Mount Olive
West | Western Oregon Chico State
  Cal Poly Pomona
  Cal State San Marcos
Grand Valley State women take 2018 DII title

DII women's cross country automatic qualifiers: The top 3 finishers from each region

Region | Host Automatic bids
Atlantic | Lock Haven Edinboro
  Davis and Elkins
  Seton Hill
Central | Missouri Southern Augustana (SD)
  U-Mary
  Pittsburg State
East | Jefferson Stonehill
  Roberts Wesleyan
  Southern New Hampshire
Midwest | Southern Indiana Grand Valley State
  Michigan Tech
  Walsh
South | Florida Southern Lee
  Tampa
  Saint Leo
South Central | West Texas A&M Adam's State
  Colorado School of Mines
  Western Colorado
Southeast | Wingate Queens (NC)
  Flagler
  Wingate
West | Western Oregon Chico State
  Northwest Nazarene
  Cal State East Bay

The fastest finishes in DI cross country NCAA championships history

With the help of our record books, 25 men's and women's cross country times have been documented as the fastest finishes in NCAA DI Cross Country Championships history. We've pinpointed the dates and locations that radically changed the record books for both men's and women's cross country.
READ MORE

2019 NCAA DI cross country selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee will announce the automatic teams, at-large teams and individual men and women qualifiers on Saturday, Nov. 16. The selection show begins at 5 p.m. ET.
READ MORE

2019 cross country regionals preview: Schedule, results, teams to watch

Friday, Nov. 15 marks the coming together of all cross country programs across the country for the NCAA Cross Country Regionals. We have prepared a list of all nine regionals, including the schedules, results and team to watch.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners