Here are the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII men's and women's cross country championships

The 2019 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country regional championships took place across the country on Saturday, Nov. 9. Here is where you can find the 24 men's and 24 women's automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII championships on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.

RANKINGS: Men's | Women's

Both the DII men's and women's cross country championships send 34 teams and 24 individuals to Arcade Creek Cross Country Course to decide the 2019 DII national championships. Of the 34 men's and women's teams that advance, 24 come via automatic bid by placing in the top 3 of their regional championships on Nov. 9.

REGIONAL SCORES: Track the NCAA DII regional championships

Below are both the men's and women's automatic qualifiers that are headed to the 2019 cross country championships. The remaining 10 at-large teams and 24 individuals will be announced Monday, Nov. 11 at approximately 5 p.m. ET right here at NCAA.com.

DII men's cross country automatic qualifiers: Top 3 teams from each region REGION | HOST AUTOMATIC BIDS Atlantic | Lock Haven Charleston (WV) Edinboro Davis and Elkins Central | Missouri Southern Missouri Southern Northwest Missouri State Augustana (S.D.) East | Jefferson Roberts Wesleyan American International Stonehill Midwest | Southern Indiana Grand Valley State Michigan Tech Southern Indiana South | Florida Southern Alabama Huntsville Lee Saint Leo South Central | West Texas A&M Colorado School of Mines Western Colorado Adams State Southeast | Wingate Queens (NC) Augusta Mount Olive West | Western Oregon Chico State Cal Poly Pomona Cal State San Marcos

Grand Valley State women take 2018 DII title