2019 Division II men's & women's cross country championship selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

CHAMP INFO: Full coverage of men's championship | Full coverage of women's championship | Buy tickets

The championships will be held Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California, at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course (at Haggin Oaks). California State University, Sacramento and the Sacramento Sports Commission will serve as hosts. The women’s race will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

A live web stream of the championships will occur on FloTrack from 1 p.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony on Saturday, November 23. FloTrack Pro subscribers will have access to the NCAA cross country coverage. Those seeking access can become a FloTrack Pro subscriber for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. A subscription includes access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, documentaries, technique videos and more, as well as premium content across the entire FloSports network. To access the direct link for the Division II Cross Country Championships please click here.

MEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS

School Region Adams State South Central Alabama Huntsville South American International East Augusta University Southeast Augustana (South Dakota) Central Biola West Cal Poly Pomona West Cal State San Marcos West Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Davis & Elkins Atlantic Edinboro Atlantic Fort Hays State Central Grand Valley State Midwest Lee South Michigan Tech Midwest Missouri Southern State Central Mount Olive Southeast Northwest Missouri State Central Queens (North Carolina) Southeast Roberts Wesleyan East Saint Leo South Sioux Falls Central Southern Indiana Midwest Stanislaus State West Stonehill East UC San Diego West Walsh Midwest West Texas A&M South Central Western Colorado University South Central Western Washington West

WOMEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS

School Region Adams State South Central Alaska Anchorage West Augustana (South Dakota) Central Cal Poly Pomona West Cal State East Bay West Chico State West Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Davis & Elkins Atlantic Edinboro Atlantic Flagler Southeast Grand Valley State Midwest Hillsdale Midwest Lee South Michigan Tech Midwest Northwest Nazarene West Pittsburg State Central Queens (North Carolina) Southeast Roberts Wesleyan East Saginaw Valley State Midwest Saint Leo South Seattle Pacific West Seton Hill Atlantic Southern Indiana Midwest Southern New Hampshire East Southwest Baptist Midwest Stonehill East University of Mary Central University of Tampa South Walsh Midwest Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest Western Colorado University South Central Western Washington West Wingate Southeast

Men's Individual Qualifiers

Atlantic Region

Name School Josh Coakley West Chester Casey Ellis East Stroudsburg Ryan Garich Gannon Sam Lenze Indiana (Pennsylvania) Aaron Pfeil Lock Haven Isaac Prather Concord Joseph Westrick Gannon

Central Region

Name School Corbin Hansen Nebraska-Kearney Nadir Yusuf Minnesota State University Moorhead

East Region

Name School Chris Davitt Le Moyne Micah Hewitson Southern New Hampshire

Midwest Region

Name School Dayton Brown Saginaw Valley State Brock Eves Wisconsin-Parkside Joseph Humes Hillsdale Blake Jones Illinois-Springfield CarLee Stimpfel Saginaw Valley State

South Region

Name School Jakob Bernal West Alabama Shaun Bullock Embry-Riddle (Florida) Mathew Chesum Benedict Evan Del Rio Mississippi College Mason Jones Florida Southern

South Central Region

Name School Patrick Chemoimet Lubbock Christian James Majenge Cameron

Southeast Region

Name School Joshua Chepkesir UNC Pembroke Marcus Graham Flagler Micah Kipchumba Wingate

West Region

Name School Felix Kemboi Alaska Anchorage Wesley Kirui Alaska Anchorage Tyler Shea Northwest Nazarene Daniel Tull Humboldt State

Women's Individual Qualifiers

Atlantic Region

Name School Cadie Kiser Lock Haven Laurel Moyer Lock Haven

Central Region

Name School Risper Mengich Central Missouri Anna Mora East Central

East Region

Name School Abagaile Kimbrell St. Thomas Aquinas Katie Olding American International

Midwest Region

Name School Lauren Bailey UIndy Taryn Christy Illinois Springfield Mackenna Curtis-Collins Malone Kathryn Etelamaki Ferris State Claire McCune Drury Hannah Thompson Malone

South Region

Name School Justine Glass Montevallo Taylor Gonzales Montevallo Stellah Kiptui Benedict

South Central Region

Name School Alden Gruidel Metropolitan State University of Denver Billie Hatch Dixie State

Southeast Region

Name School Nicole McMillen Tusculum Rachel Strayer Carson-Newman Micah Weathers Augusta University

West Region