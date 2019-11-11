2019 Division II men's & women's cross country championship selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.
Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.
CHAMP INFO: Full coverage of men's championship | Full coverage of women's championship | Buy tickets
The championships will be held Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California, at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course (at Haggin Oaks). California State University, Sacramento and the Sacramento Sports Commission will serve as hosts. The women’s race will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.
A live web stream of the championships will occur on FloTrack from 1 p.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony on Saturday, November 23. FloTrack Pro subscribers will have access to the NCAA cross country coverage. Those seeking access can become a FloTrack Pro subscriber for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. A subscription includes access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, documentaries, technique videos and more, as well as premium content across the entire FloSports network. To access the direct link for the Division II Cross Country Championships please click here.
MEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS
|School
|Region
|Adams State
|South Central
|Alabama Huntsville
|South
|American International
|East
|Augusta University
|Southeast
|Augustana (South Dakota)
|Central
|Biola
|West
|Cal Poly Pomona
|West
|Cal State San Marcos
|West
|Charleston (West Virginia)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado Christian
|South Central
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|Davis & Elkins
|Atlantic
|Edinboro
|Atlantic
|Fort Hays State
|Central
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Michigan Tech
|Midwest
|Missouri Southern State
|Central
|Mount Olive
|Southeast
|Northwest Missouri State
|Central
|Queens (North Carolina)
|Southeast
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Saint Leo
|South
|Sioux Falls
|Central
|Southern Indiana
|Midwest
|Stanislaus State
|West
|Stonehill
|East
|UC San Diego
|West
|Walsh
|Midwest
|West Texas A&M
|South Central
|Western Colorado University
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
WOMEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS
|School
|Region
|Adams State
|South Central
|Alaska Anchorage
|West
|Augustana (South Dakota)
|Central
|Cal Poly Pomona
|West
|Cal State East Bay
|West
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|Davis & Elkins
|Atlantic
|Edinboro
|Atlantic
|Flagler
|Southeast
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Hillsdale
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Michigan Tech
|Midwest
|Northwest Nazarene
|West
|Pittsburg State
|Central
|Queens (North Carolina)
|Southeast
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Saginaw Valley State
|Midwest
|Saint Leo
|South
|Seattle Pacific
|West
|Seton Hill
|Atlantic
|Southern Indiana
|Midwest
|Southern New Hampshire
|East
|Southwest Baptist
|Midwest
|Stonehill
|East
|University of Mary
|Central
|University of Tampa
|South
|Walsh
|Midwest
|Wayne State (Michigan)
|Midwest
|Western Colorado University
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
|Wingate
|Southeast
Men's Individual Qualifiers
Atlantic Region
|Name
|School
|Josh Coakley
|West Chester
|Casey Ellis
|East Stroudsburg
|Ryan Garich
|Gannon
|Sam Lenze
|Indiana (Pennsylvania)
|Aaron Pfeil
|Lock Haven
|Isaac Prather
|Concord
|Joseph Westrick
|Gannon
Central Region
|Name
|School
|Corbin Hansen
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Nadir Yusuf
|Minnesota State University Moorhead
East Region
|Name
|School
|Chris Davitt
|Le Moyne
|Micah Hewitson
|Southern New Hampshire
Midwest Region
|Name
|School
|Dayton Brown
|Saginaw Valley State
|Brock Eves
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Joseph Humes
|Hillsdale
|Blake Jones
|Illinois-Springfield
|CarLee Stimpfel
|Saginaw Valley State
South Region
|Name
|School
|Jakob Bernal
|West Alabama
|Shaun Bullock
|Embry-Riddle (Florida)
|Mathew Chesum
|Benedict
|Evan Del Rio
|Mississippi College
|Mason Jones
|Florida Southern
South Central Region
|Name
|School
|Patrick Chemoimet
|Lubbock Christian
|James Majenge
|Cameron
Southeast Region
|Name
|School
|Joshua Chepkesir
|UNC Pembroke
|Marcus Graham
|Flagler
|Micah Kipchumba
|Wingate
West Region
|Name
|School
|Felix Kemboi
|Alaska Anchorage
|Wesley Kirui
|Alaska Anchorage
|Tyler Shea
|Northwest Nazarene
|Daniel Tull
|Humboldt State
Women's Individual Qualifiers
Atlantic Region
|Name
|School
|Cadie Kiser
|Lock Haven
|Laurel Moyer
|Lock Haven
Central Region
|Name
|School
|Risper Mengich
|Central Missouri
|Anna Mora
|East Central
East Region
|Name
|School
|Abagaile Kimbrell
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Katie Olding
|American International
Midwest Region
|Name
|School
|Lauren Bailey
|UIndy
|Taryn Christy
|Illinois Springfield
|Mackenna Curtis-Collins
|Malone
|Kathryn Etelamaki
|Ferris State
|Claire McCune
|Drury
|Hannah Thompson
|Malone
South Region
|Name
|School
|Justine Glass
|Montevallo
|Taylor Gonzales
|Montevallo
|Stellah Kiptui
|Benedict
South Central Region
|Name
|School
|Alden Gruidel
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|Billie Hatch
|Dixie State
Southeast Region
|Name
|School
|Nicole McMillen
|Tusculum
|Rachel Strayer
|Carson-Newman
|Micah Weathers
|Augusta University
West Region
|Name
|School
|Nancy Juarez
|Stanislaus State
|Hasna Kaarour
|Academy of Art
|Grace Knapp
|Western Oregon
|Sam Rocke
|UC San Diego
|Olivia Willett
|Simon Fraser