NCAA.org | November 11, 2019

2019 Division II men's & women's cross country championship selections revealed

The 2019 DII men's & women's cross county championship qualifiers were announced on Monday, Nov. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

CHAMP INFO: Full coverage of men's championship | Full coverage of women's championship | Buy tickets

The championships will be held Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California, at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course (at Haggin Oaks). California State University, Sacramento and the Sacramento Sports Commission will serve as hosts. The women’s race will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

A live web stream of the championships will occur on FloTrack from 1 p.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony on Saturday, November 23.  FloTrack Pro subscribers will have access to the NCAA cross country coverage. Those seeking access can become a FloTrack Pro subscriber for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. A subscription includes access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, documentaries, technique videos and more, as well as premium content across the entire FloSports network. To access the direct link for the Division II Cross Country Championships please click here

MEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS

School Region
Adams State South Central
Alabama Huntsville South
American International East
Augusta University Southeast
Augustana (South Dakota) Central
Biola West
Cal Poly Pomona West
Cal State San Marcos West
Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Davis & Elkins Atlantic
Edinboro Atlantic
Fort Hays State Central
Grand Valley State Midwest
Lee South
Michigan Tech Midwest
Missouri Southern State Central
Mount Olive Southeast
Northwest Missouri State Central
Queens (North Carolina) Southeast
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saint Leo South
Sioux Falls Central
Southern Indiana Midwest
Stanislaus State West
Stonehill East
UC San Diego West
Walsh Midwest
West Texas A&M South Central
Western Colorado University South Central
Western Washington West

WOMEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS

School Region
Adams State South Central
Alaska Anchorage West
Augustana (South Dakota) Central
Cal Poly Pomona West
Cal State East Bay West
Chico State West
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Davis & Elkins Atlantic
Edinboro Atlantic
Flagler Southeast
Grand Valley State Midwest
Hillsdale Midwest
Lee South
Michigan Tech Midwest
Northwest Nazarene West
Pittsburg State Central
Queens (North Carolina) Southeast
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saginaw Valley State Midwest
Saint Leo South
Seattle Pacific West
Seton Hill Atlantic
Southern Indiana Midwest
Southern New Hampshire East
Southwest Baptist Midwest
Stonehill East
University of Mary Central
University of Tampa South
Walsh Midwest
Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest
Western Colorado University South Central
Western Washington West
Wingate Southeast

Men's Individual Qualifiers

Atlantic Region 

Name School
Josh Coakley West Chester
Casey Ellis East Stroudsburg
Ryan Garich Gannon
Sam Lenze Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Aaron Pfeil Lock Haven
Isaac Prather Concord
Joseph Westrick Gannon

Central Region

Name School
Corbin Hansen Nebraska-Kearney
Nadir Yusuf Minnesota State University Moorhead

East Region

Name School
Chris Davitt Le Moyne
Micah Hewitson Southern New Hampshire

Midwest Region

Name School
Dayton Brown Saginaw Valley State
Brock Eves Wisconsin-Parkside
Joseph Humes Hillsdale
Blake Jones Illinois-Springfield
CarLee Stimpfel Saginaw Valley State

South Region

Name School
Jakob Bernal West Alabama
Shaun Bullock Embry-Riddle (Florida)
Mathew Chesum Benedict
Evan Del Rio Mississippi College
Mason Jones Florida Southern

South Central Region

Name School
Patrick Chemoimet Lubbock Christian
James Majenge Cameron

Southeast Region 

Name School
Joshua Chepkesir UNC Pembroke
Marcus Graham Flagler
Micah Kipchumba Wingate

West Region

Name School
Felix Kemboi Alaska Anchorage
Wesley Kirui Alaska Anchorage
Tyler Shea Northwest Nazarene
Daniel Tull Humboldt State

Women's Individual Qualifiers

Atlantic Region 

Name School
Cadie Kiser Lock Haven
Laurel Moyer Lock Haven

Central Region

Name School
Risper Mengich Central Missouri
Anna Mora East Central

East Region

Name School
Abagaile Kimbrell St. Thomas Aquinas
Katie Olding American International

Midwest Region

Name School
Lauren Bailey UIndy
Taryn Christy Illinois Springfield
Mackenna Curtis-Collins Malone
Kathryn Etelamaki Ferris State
Claire McCune Drury
Hannah Thompson Malone

South Region 

Name School
Justine Glass Montevallo
Taylor Gonzales Montevallo
Stellah Kiptui Benedict

South Central Region

Name School
Alden Gruidel Metropolitan State University of Denver
Billie Hatch Dixie State

Southeast Region

Name School
Nicole McMillen Tusculum
Rachel Strayer Carson-Newman
Micah Weathers Augusta University

West Region

Name School
Nancy Juarez Stanislaus State
Hasna Kaarour Academy of Art
Grace Knapp Western Oregon
Sam Rocke UC San Diego
Olivia Willett Simon Fraser

