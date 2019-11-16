2019 NCAA DI men's and women's cross country championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional competitions.

CHAMP INFO: Selection show | Men's championship coverage | Women's championship coverage | Buy tickets

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Indiana State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 23, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course located in Terre Haute, Indiana. The women’s race will begin at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person (cash only).

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can watch live and on-demand content and coverage of the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on FloTrack.org as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. A subscription includes access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, documentaries, technique videos and more, as well as premium content across the entire FloSports network. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony on Saturday, November 23.