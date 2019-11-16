NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

NCAA.org | November 16, 2019

2019 NCAA DI men's and women's cross country championships selections announced

DI Cross Country: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional competitions.

CHAMP INFO: Selection showMen's championship coverage | Women's championship coverage | Buy tickets

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Indiana State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 23, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course located in Terre Haute, Indiana. The women’s race will begin at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person (cash only).

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can watch live and on-demand content and coverage of the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on FloTrack.org as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. A subscription includes access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, documentaries, technique videos and more, as well as premium content across the entire FloSports network. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time until the conclusion of the awards ceremony on Saturday, November 23.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men’s automatic qualifying teams:

  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Georgetown
  • Harvard
  • Iowa State
  • Middle Tennessee
  • Northern Arizona
  • Notre Dame
  • Ole Miss
  • Portland
  • Purdue
  • Stanford
  • Syracuse
  • Texas
  • Tulsa
  • Villanova
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech

Men’s at-large teams:

  • Alabama
  • Boise State
  • Brigham Young
  • Florida State
  • Furman
  • Indiana
  • Iona
  • Michigan
  • NC State
  • Oregon
  • Utah State
  • Washington 
  • Wisconsin

Women’s automatic qualifying teams:

  • Arkansas
  • Brigham Young
  • Cornell
  • Florida State
  • Furman
  • Harvard
  • Illinois
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • NC State
  • New Mexico
  • Ole Miss
  • Penn State
  • Stanford
  • Texas
  • Tulsa
  • Villanova
  • Washington

Women’s at-large teams:

  • Air Force
  • Boise State
  • Boston College
  • Colorado
  • Columbia
  • Indiana
  • Minnesota
  • Northern Arizona
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

Men’s individual qualifiers:

Great Lakes:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Simon Bedard Butler
Euan Makepeace Butler
Morgan Beadlescomb Michigan State
Marc Migliozzi Akron

Mid-Atlantic:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Camren Fischer Princeton
Jake Brophy Navy
Conor Lundy Princeton
Anthony Russo Pennsylvania

Midwest:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Thomas George Missouri
Alec Basten Minnesota
Nathan Mylenek Iowa
George Kusche Nebraska

Mountain:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Christian Allen Weber State
Christopher Henry Wyoming
Titus Cheruiyot UTEP
Taylor Dillon Weber State

Northeast:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Alex Masai Hofstra
Ryan Kutch Fordham
Christopher Alfond UMass Lowell
Benjamin Drezek UMass Lowell

South:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Ben Varghese East Tennessee State
Brent Leber Lipscomb
Stephen Jones Mississippi State
Kaleb McLeod Belmont

South Central:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Justin Domangue UT Arlington
Abraham Chirchir UTRGV
Florian Lussy North Texas
Jordan Rowe Lamar University
Eric Casarez Texas A&M

Southeast:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Athansas Kioko Campbell
Amon Kemboi Campbell
Adriaan Wildschutt Coastal Carolina
Nadeel Wildschutt Coastal Carolina
Ezekiel Kibichii Eastern Kentucky

West:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
James Mwaura Gonzaga
Colin Burke UCLA
Garrett Reynolds UCLA
Nick Randazzo UC Santa Barbara

Women's individual qualifiers:

Great Lakes:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Natalie Cizmas Eastern Michigan
Anna Kostarellis Xavier
Emily Royston Butler
Maggie Schneider Oakland

Mid-Atlantic:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Madeline Perez Georgetown
Suzanne Dannheim George Washington
Melia Chittenden Princeton
Sami Corman Georgetown

Midwest:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Cailie Logue Iowa State
Taylor Somers Oklahoma State
Winny Koskei Wichita State
Ashley Tutt Northern Illinois
Molly Born Oklahoma State

Mountain:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Camila Noe Montana State
Alison Pray Southern Utah
Linda Cheruiyot UTEP
Lexie Thompson Weber State

Northeast:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Hannah Reinhardt Albany (New York)
Hannah Butler Brown
Mia Nahom UConn
Egle Morenaite Iona
Lotte Black Rhode Island

South:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Joyce Kimeli Auburn
Jessica Pascoe Florida
Jessica Drop Georgia
Samantha Drop Georgia

South Central:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Grace Forbes Rice
Kelsie Warren Texas A&M
Arina Kleshchukova New Orleans
Ashley Driscoll Texas A&M

Southeast:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Hannah Steelman Wofford
Sara Freix Virginia Tech
Ivine Chemutai Louisville
Paige Hofstad North Carolina

West:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL  
Aoibhe Richardson San Francisco  
Christina Rice UCLA  
Anna Pataki Portland  
Jenny Sandoval San Jose State  

