2019 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championships qualifiers revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify in their respective NCAA regions.

CHAMP INFO: Championship information | Men's champ history | Women's champ history

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 16 teams. Sixteen additional teams were selected at-large.

2019 championship automatic qualifiers: REGION MEN WOMEN Atlantic 1. SUNY Geneseo 1. SUNY Geneseo 2. RPI 2. RPI Central 3. Wartburg 3. Carleton 4. Carleton 4. Wartburg Great Lakes 5. Calvin 5. John Carroll 6. Otterbein 6. Baldwin Wallace Mideast 7. Carnegie Mellon 7. Johns Hopkins 8. Johns Hopkins 8. Dickinson Midwest 9. North Central (Ill.) 9. Washington-St. Louis 10. Wisconsin-La Crosse 10. Chicago New England 11. Williams 11. Williams 12. Colby 12. MIT Southeast 13. Emory 13. Washington & Lee 14. Berea 14. Emory West 15. Pomona-Pitzer 15. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 16. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 16. Pomona-Pitzer

Fifty-six individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.

Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are hosting the championships Nov. 23 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The men’s race will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the women’s race at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Men’s At-large Teams Berea Amherst Calvin Bates Carleton UC Santa Cruz Carnegie Mellon Case Western Reserve Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Chicago Colby Haverford Emory Ithaca Johns Hopkins John Carroll North Central (Ill.) Middlebury Otterbein MIT Pomona-Pitzer SUNY Oneonta Rensselaer St. Lawrence SUNY Geneseo St. Olaf Wartburg St. Thomas (Minnesota) Williams Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-La Crosse Wisconsin-Stout

Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Women’s At-large Teams Baldwin Wallace Allegheny Carleton Bates Chicago Calvin Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Carnegie Mellon Dickinson Centre Emory Hope John Carroll Ithaca Johns Hopkins Middlebury MIT Oberlin Pomona-Pitzer RIT Rensselaer Rochester SUNY Geneseo Tufts Wartburg Vassar Washington U. in St. Louis Wesleyan Washington and Lee Wisconsin-Eau Claire Williams Wisconsin-La Crosse

Men's individual automatic qualifiers: Atlantic Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Robert Abrams The College of New Jersey Sean Kuehn College at Brockport Matt Whitworth SUNY New Paltz Hassan Eissa RIT Chris Andersen Ramapo Jason Rodriguez Ramapo Dillan Spector NYU Central Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Luke Guttormson Loras Fernando Benitez Hamline Andrew Stumbo Gustavus Adolphus Frank Gustafson Hamline Ezekiel Lelinga Bethel (Minnesota) Garet Grant Gustavus Adolphus Ian Kelly Luther Great Lakes Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Jack Beakas Trine Preston Myers Mount Union Zane Williams DePauw Austin Neura Heidelberg Cole Martin DePauw Jeff Joseph Mount Union Levi Neuzerling Trine Mideast Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Patrick Watson Stevenson Samuel Gerstenbacher Elizabethtown Greg Jaindl Moravian Franklin Livolsi Widener David Haines Marywood Jason Richwall Muhlenberg Liam Galligan Franciscan Univ. of Steubenville Midwest Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL David Fassbender Wisconsin-Whitewater Zach Klokow Wisconsin-Platteville Marcos Garcia Benedictine (Illinois) Cody Chadwick Wisconsin-Oshkosh Joe Kortenhof Lawrence Connor Dolan Wisconsin-Eau Claire Matt Stelmasek Wisconsin-Stevens Point New England Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Trevor Wysong Bridgewater State Weyessa McAlister Trinity (Connecticut) Danny Aschale Connecticut College Jacob Hickey University of New England Matyas Csiki-Fejer Suffolk David Reynolds WPI Luca Ostertag-Hill Bowdoin South/Southeast Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Maximillian Sparks Lynchburg Jeff Gibson Mary Washington Toler Freyaldenhoven Rhodes Michael Myers Southern Virginia Nathaneal Rankin Ozarks (Arkansas) Harry Bellow Trinity (Texas) Skyler Lattuca Virginia Wesleyan West Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Tucker Cargile Redlands Colin Monaghan Puget Sound Sean Richardson Lewis & Clark Tony Calderon Colorado College Simon Ricci Cal Tech Matt Scarlett Occidental Matthew Salas La Verne Women's individual automatic qualifiers: Atlantic Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Siena Moran NYU Emily Cavanagh SUNY New Paltz Brigit Humphreys Hamilton Cassandra Williams SUNY New Paltz Kaitlyn Stinson Utica Leah Haley NYU Ashley Walker St. Lawrence Central Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Kassie Rosenbum Loras Tierney Winter Gustavus Adolphus Audrey Miller Loras Vera Lindhorst Luther Bryony Hawgood St. Olaf Helen Dolan Hamline Sara Ness St. Thomas (Minnesota) Great Lakes Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Evie Bultemeyer Trine Madeline Lindemann Case Western Emma Becker Kenyon Arig Tong Hanover Jenny Noll DePauw Tessa Pitcovich Ohio Northern Allison Currey Otterbein Mideast Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Emily Gates Stevenson Keri Jones Lebanon Valley Olivai Visaggio Misericordia Savanna Carr Penn State-Behrend Aubrey Wingeart Waynesburg Kayla Murawski DeSales Lauren Wick Lebanon Valley Midwest Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Aryn Embretson Wheaton (Illinois) Erika Johnson Wheaton (Illinois) Dianne Barajas North Central (Illinois) Emma Roberts Benedictine (Illinois) Katie North Illinois Wesleyan Ashton Keene Wisconsin-Oshkosh Hannah Lohrenz Wisconsin-Oshkosh New England Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Sophia Gorman Colby Kaitlyn Mooney Coast Guard Caroline Shipley Bowdoin Meredith Cronin Connecticut College Samantha Feenstra Trinity (Connecticut) Delaney Bullock Bowdoin Emily Manfra Suffolk South/Southeast Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Anna Wilgenbusch Dallas Stephanie Burnett Lynchburg English Jackson Bridgewater (Virginia) Meredith Herman Berry Calista Ariel Bridgewater (Virginia) Brianna Ratliff Trinity (Texas) Jordan Juran Trinity (Texas) West Region: INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL Whitney Rich Whitman Maria Ramirez Redlands Becky George Whitworth Sabrina Thurber Occidental Claire Hu Cal Tech Kayla Lim Occidental Kristen Wanke Whitman

In 2018, North Central (Ill.) won the men’s championship, having placed the top two finishers and marking its 19th national title. They finished with 43 points, defeating Washington-St. Louis, who finished with 110 points.

On the women’s side, Washington U-St. Louis defeated Johns Hopkins to win its second national championship. Washington U-St. Louis totaled 98 points to Johns Hopkins’ 99 points.

Individual honors went to Dhruvil Patel of North Central (Ill.), who won the men’s individual title, finishing five seconds ahead of teammate Al Baldonado. In the women’s championship, individual honors went to Paige Lawler of Washington-St. Louis, who finished just three seconds ahead of Otterbein’s Claire Lamb.

NCAA cross country fans can watch the live stream of the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. The subscription will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video-on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Coverage of the championships will be available starting at 10:45 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 23, and can be accessed here.