NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

DII football bracket revealed

DIII football bracket announced

DIII XC championship qualifiers announced

cross-country-men-d3 flag

NCAA.org | November 17, 2019

2019 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championships qualifiers revealed

North Central wins the 2018 DIII cross country championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.  

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify in their respective NCAA regions.

CHAMP INFO: Championship information | Men's champ history | Women's champ history

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship.  The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 16 teams.  Sixteen additional teams were selected at-large.  

2019 championship automatic qualifiers:
REGION MEN WOMEN
Atlantic 1. SUNY Geneseo 1. SUNY Geneseo
  2. RPI 2. RPI
Central 3. Wartburg 3. Carleton
  4. Carleton 4. Wartburg
Great Lakes 5. Calvin 5. John Carroll
  6. Otterbein 6. Baldwin Wallace
Mideast 7. Carnegie Mellon 7. Johns Hopkins
  8. Johns Hopkins 8. Dickinson
Midwest 9. North Central (Ill.) 9. Washington-St. Louis
  10. Wisconsin-La Crosse 10. Chicago 
New England 11. Williams 11. Williams
  12. Colby 12. MIT
Southeast 13. Emory 13. Washington & Lee
  14. Berea 14. Emory
West 15. Pomona-Pitzer 15. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  16. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 16. Pomona-Pitzer

Fifty-six individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.  

Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are hosting the championships Nov. 23 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.  The men’s race will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the women’s race at 11:45 a.m. ET. 

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:   

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Men’s At-large Teams
Berea Amherst
Calvin Bates
Carleton UC Santa Cruz
Carnegie Mellon Case Western Reserve
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Chicago
Colby Haverford
Emory Ithaca
Johns Hopkins John Carroll
North Central (Ill.) Middlebury
Otterbein MIT
Pomona-Pitzer SUNY Oneonta
Rensselaer St. Lawrence
SUNY Geneseo St. Olaf
Wartburg St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Williams Washington-St. Louis
Wisconsin-La Crosse Wisconsin-Stout
Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Women’s At-large Teams
Baldwin Wallace Allegheny
Carleton Bates
Chicago Calvin
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Carnegie Mellon
Dickinson Centre
Emory Hope
John Carroll Ithaca 
Johns Hopkins Middlebury
MIT Oberlin
Pomona-Pitzer RIT
Rensselaer Rochester
SUNY Geneseo Tufts
Wartburg Vassar
Washington U. in St. Louis Wesleyan 
Washington and Lee Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Williams Wisconsin-La Crosse

Men's individual automatic qualifiers:

Atlantic Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Robert Abrams The College of New Jersey
Sean Kuehn College at Brockport
Matt Whitworth SUNY New Paltz
Hassan Eissa RIT
Chris Andersen Ramapo
Jason Rodriguez Ramapo
Dillan Spector NYU

Central Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Luke Guttormson Loras
Fernando Benitez Hamline
Andrew Stumbo Gustavus Adolphus
Frank Gustafson Hamline
Ezekiel Lelinga Bethel (Minnesota)
Garet Grant Gustavus Adolphus
Ian Kelly Luther

Great Lakes Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Jack Beakas Trine
Preston Myers Mount Union
Zane Williams DePauw
Austin Neura Heidelberg
Cole Martin DePauw
Jeff Joseph Mount Union
Levi Neuzerling Trine

Mideast Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Patrick Watson Stevenson
Samuel Gerstenbacher Elizabethtown
Greg Jaindl Moravian
Franklin Livolsi Widener
David Haines Marywood
Jason Richwall Muhlenberg
Liam Galligan Franciscan Univ. of Steubenville

Midwest Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
David Fassbender Wisconsin-Whitewater
Zach Klokow Wisconsin-Platteville
Marcos Garcia Benedictine (Illinois)
Cody Chadwick Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Joe Kortenhof Lawrence
Connor Dolan Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Matt Stelmasek Wisconsin-Stevens Point

New England Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Trevor Wysong Bridgewater State
Weyessa McAlister Trinity (Connecticut)
Danny Aschale Connecticut College
Jacob Hickey University of New England
Matyas Csiki-Fejer Suffolk
David Reynolds WPI
Luca Ostertag-Hill Bowdoin

South/Southeast Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Maximillian Sparks Lynchburg
Jeff Gibson Mary Washington
Toler Freyaldenhoven Rhodes
Michael Myers Southern Virginia
Nathaneal Rankin Ozarks (Arkansas)
Harry Bellow Trinity (Texas)
Skyler Lattuca Virginia Wesleyan

West Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Tucker Cargile Redlands
Colin Monaghan Puget Sound
Sean Richardson Lewis & Clark
Tony Calderon Colorado College
Simon Ricci Cal Tech
Matt Scarlett Occidental
Matthew Salas La Verne

Women's individual automatic qualifiers:

Atlantic Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Siena Moran NYU
Emily Cavanagh SUNY New Paltz
Brigit Humphreys Hamilton
Cassandra Williams SUNY New Paltz
Kaitlyn Stinson Utica
Leah Haley NYU
Ashley Walker St. Lawrence

Central Region: 

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Kassie Rosenbum Loras
Tierney Winter Gustavus Adolphus
Audrey Miller Loras
Vera Lindhorst Luther
Bryony Hawgood St. Olaf
Helen Dolan Hamline
Sara Ness St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Great Lakes Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Evie Bultemeyer Trine
Madeline Lindemann Case Western
Emma Becker Kenyon
Arig Tong Hanover
Jenny Noll DePauw
Tessa Pitcovich Ohio Northern
Allison Currey Otterbein

Mideast Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Emily Gates Stevenson
Keri Jones Lebanon Valley
Olivai Visaggio Misericordia
Savanna Carr Penn State-Behrend
Aubrey Wingeart Waynesburg
Kayla Murawski DeSales
Lauren Wick Lebanon Valley

Midwest Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Aryn Embretson Wheaton (Illinois)
Erika Johnson Wheaton (Illinois)
Dianne Barajas North Central (Illinois)
Emma Roberts Benedictine (Illinois)
Katie North Illinois Wesleyan
Ashton Keene Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Hannah Lohrenz Wisconsin-Oshkosh

New England Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Sophia Gorman Colby
Kaitlyn Mooney Coast Guard
Caroline Shipley Bowdoin
Meredith Cronin Connecticut College
Samantha Feenstra Trinity (Connecticut)
Delaney Bullock Bowdoin
Emily Manfra Suffolk

South/Southeast Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Anna Wilgenbusch Dallas
Stephanie Burnett Lynchburg
English Jackson Bridgewater (Virginia)
Meredith Herman Berry
Calista Ariel Bridgewater (Virginia)
Brianna Ratliff Trinity (Texas)
Jordan Juran Trinity (Texas)

West Region:

INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL
Whitney Rich Whitman
Maria Ramirez Redlands
Becky George Whitworth
Sabrina Thurber Occidental
Claire Hu Cal Tech
Kayla Lim Occidental
Kristen Wanke Whitman

In 2018, North Central (Ill.) won the men’s championship, having placed the top two finishers and marking its 19th national title.  They finished with 43 points, defeating Washington-St. Louis, who finished with 110 points.  

On the women’s side, Washington U-St. Louis defeated Johns Hopkins to win its second national championship.  Washington U-St. Louis totaled 98 points to Johns Hopkins’ 99 points.  

Individual honors went to Dhruvil Patel of North Central (Ill.), who won the men’s individual title, finishing five seconds ahead of teammate Al Baldonado.  In the women’s championship, individual honors went to Paige Lawler of Washington-St. Louis, who finished just three seconds ahead of Otterbein’s Claire Lamb.

NCAA cross country fans can watch the live stream of the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99.  The subscription will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video-on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Coverage of the championships will be available starting at 10:45 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 23, and can be accessed here.       

Johns Hopkins extra-inning walk-off highlights an exciting Day 1 at the DIII baseball championship

A walk-off extra-inning victory highlighted a busy opening day of action at NCAA Division III baseball’s College World Series Friday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. 
READ MORE

DI women's lacrosse bracket takeaways: ACC dominates with 5 selections, host Johns Hopkins gets into field

The field is set for the 2019 NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse tournament, and there’s a lot to talk about.
READ MORE

Men's lacrosse: Johns Hopkins rallies past Maryland, 12-7, in Big Ten semifinals

The Blue Jays outscored the Terps 10-1 in the second half for a 12-7 come-from-behind victory in Big Ten semifinal action.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners