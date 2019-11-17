2019 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championships qualifiers revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals must qualify in their respective NCAA regions.
Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 16 teams. Sixteen additional teams were selected at-large.
|REGION
|MEN
|WOMEN
|Atlantic
|1. SUNY Geneseo
|1. SUNY Geneseo
|2. RPI
|2. RPI
|Central
|3. Wartburg
|3. Carleton
|4. Carleton
|4. Wartburg
|Great Lakes
|5. Calvin
|5. John Carroll
|6. Otterbein
|6. Baldwin Wallace
|Mideast
|7. Carnegie Mellon
|7. Johns Hopkins
|8. Johns Hopkins
|8. Dickinson
|Midwest
|9. North Central (Ill.)
|9. Washington-St. Louis
|10. Wisconsin-La Crosse
|10. Chicago
|New England
|11. Williams
|11. Williams
|12. Colby
|12. MIT
|Southeast
|13. Emory
|13. Washington & Lee
|14. Berea
|14. Emory
|West
|15. Pomona-Pitzer
|15. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|16. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|16. Pomona-Pitzer
Fifty-six individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship.
Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are hosting the championships Nov. 23 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The men’s race will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the women’s race at 11:45 a.m. ET.
The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:
|Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams
|Men’s At-large Teams
|Berea
|Amherst
|Calvin
|Bates
|Carleton
|UC Santa Cruz
|Carnegie Mellon
|Case Western Reserve
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Chicago
|Colby
|Haverford
|Emory
|Ithaca
|Johns Hopkins
|John Carroll
|North Central (Ill.)
|Middlebury
|Otterbein
|MIT
|Pomona-Pitzer
|SUNY Oneonta
|Rensselaer
|St. Lawrence
|SUNY Geneseo
|St. Olaf
|Wartburg
|St. Thomas (Minnesota)
|Williams
|Washington-St. Louis
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Wisconsin-Stout
|Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams
|Women’s At-large Teams
|Baldwin Wallace
|Allegheny
|Carleton
|Bates
|Chicago
|Calvin
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Carnegie Mellon
|Dickinson
|Centre
|Emory
|Hope
|John Carroll
|Ithaca
|Johns Hopkins
|Middlebury
|MIT
|Oberlin
|Pomona-Pitzer
|RIT
|Rensselaer
|Rochester
|SUNY Geneseo
|Tufts
|Wartburg
|Vassar
|Washington U. in St. Louis
|Wesleyan
|Washington and Lee
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Williams
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
In 2018, North Central (Ill.) won the men’s championship, having placed the top two finishers and marking its 19th national title. They finished with 43 points, defeating Washington-St. Louis, who finished with 110 points.
On the women’s side, Washington U-St. Louis defeated Johns Hopkins to win its second national championship. Washington U-St. Louis totaled 98 points to Johns Hopkins’ 99 points.
Individual honors went to Dhruvil Patel of North Central (Ill.), who won the men’s individual title, finishing five seconds ahead of teammate Al Baldonado. In the women’s championship, individual honors went to Paige Lawler of Washington-St. Louis, who finished just three seconds ahead of Otterbein’s Claire Lamb.
NCAA cross country fans can watch the live stream of the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. The subscription will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video-on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Coverage of the championships will be available starting at 10:45 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 23, and can be accessed here.