NCAA | March 4, 2021

Limited guests can attend DI Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships

2019 DI Men’s Cross Country Championships: 10k highlights

Teams and individual student-athletes selected for the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships can invite some guests to watch them compete March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Teams will have a travel party size of 12 people and can invite a total of 24 guests, while individuals who qualify for the championships will have a travel party size of three people and can invite a total of six guests.

There will be no public ticket sales for the event. The championship races will be televised live on ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

MORE: There's a new Tom Brady at Michigan and he runs track

Selections of the 255 men and 255 women who will compete in the championships will be announced Sunday.

Due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical issues, the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Committee originally decided not to have spectators at the championships. But ongoing discussions and planning led to the change of allowing some guests to attend.

Exact capacity percentages at NCAA Championships will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.

