2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships scheduled for Monday, March 15, 2021.
Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship.
Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.
Oklahoma State University will host the championships, at the OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s race will begin at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Teams and individual student-athletes selected for the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships can invite some guests to watch them compete March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Teams will have a travel party size of 12 people and can invite a total of 24 guests, while individuals who qualify for the championships will have a travel party size of three people and can invite a total of six guests. There will be no public ticket sales for the event.
NCAA cross country fans will have the opportunity to watch live coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on ESPNU or the ESPN App. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.
The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:
Men's Qualifying Teams
|Air Force
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|Portland
|Butler
|Purdue
|BYU
|Southern Utah
|Charlotte
|Stanford
|Colorado
|Syracuse
|Duke
|Tulsa
|Furman
|Utah State
|Georgetown
|Villanova
|Gonzaga
|Virginia
|Indiana
|Wake Forest
|Iona
|Washington
|Iowa State
|Wisconsin
|Michigan State
|NC State
|Northern Arizona
|Notre Dame
|Oklahoma State
Women's Qualifying Teams
|Alabama
|Minnesota
|Arkansas
|NC State
|Boise State
|New Mexico
|BYU
|North Carolina
|Colorado
|Northern Arizona
|Colorado State
|Oklahoma State
|Duke
|Ole Miss
|Florida State
|Oregon State
|Furman
|Portland
|Georgetown
|San Francisco
|Georgia Tech
|Stanford
|Illinois
|Tulsa
|Indiana
|Washington
|Iowa State
|West Virginia
|Liberty
|Michigan
|Michigan State
Men's Individual Qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Victor Ortiz-Rivera
|Arizona
|Bennett Pascoe
|Arkansas State
|Marshall Beatty
|Army West Point
|Ben Naeger
|Belmont
|Trevor Dominy
|Charleston Southern
|Aaron Bienenfeld
|Cincinnati
|Alec Sandusky
|Cincinnati
|Eric Van Der Els
|Connecticut
|Ahmen Jaziri
|Eastern Kentucky
|Andy Payne
|Eastern Michigan
|Adriaan Wildschutt
|Florida State
|Ahmed Muhumed
|Florida State
|Alex Masai
|Hofstra
|Jonathan Davis
|Illinois
|Kevin Koski
|Illinois State
|Ben Butler
|Kansas
|Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky
|La Salle
|Devin Meyrer
|Michigan
|Kieran Wood
|Missouri
|Duncan Hamilton
|Montana State
|George Kusche
|Nebraska
|Abdirizak Ibrahhim
|New Mexico
|John Tatter
|North Carolina
|Patrick Kipkemboi
|North Dakota
|Nathan Jubran
|North Florida
|Josh Park
|Ohio
|Jackson Mestler
|Oregon
|Hociel Landa
|Rice
|Jack Davidson
|Santa Clara
|Shea Foster
|SE Louisiana
|Brandon Olden
|Siena
|Kyle Cloutier
|UMass Lowell
|Christopher Alfond
|UMass Lowell
|Britan Reynolds
|Utah Valley
|Jahanzib Shahbaz
|VMI
|Trausti Thorsteins
|Wagner
|Taylor Dillon
|Weber State
|Chase Easterling
|Youngstown State
Women's Individual Qualifiers
|Name
|School
|Irene Rono
|Abilene Christian
|Mahala Norris
|Air Force
|Emily Mackay
|Binghamton
|Lauren White
|Boston College
|Kailee Perry
|Bowling Green
|Ashlyn Ramos
|Bucknell
|Ashley Dana
|Central Connecticut
|Lindsey Stallworth
|East Tenn. State
|Laura Taborda
|Eastern Kentucky
|Maria Ahm
|Elon
|Annabelle Eastman
|George Mason
|Kristen Garcia
|Gonzaga
|Famke Heinst
|High Point
|Gemma Nuttall
|Iona
|Jaybe Shufelberger
|Kansas State
|Courtney Brenner
|Lipscomb
|Anneka Murrin
|Loyola-Chicago
|Meg Swietlik
|Milwaukee
|Sarah Chapman
|Missouri
|Erika Freyhof
|Nebraska
|Ashley Tutt
|Northern Illinois
|Allie Guagenti
|Ohio State
|Maria Coffin
|Providence
|Lottie Black
|Rhode Island
|Grace Forbes
|Rice
|Carolien Millenaar
|South Alabama
|Leah Hansen
|South Dakota St
|Alison Pray
|Southern Utah
|Amanda Vestri
|Syracuse
|Sydney Seymour
|Tennessee
|Kaley Richards
|UMass Lowell
|Poppy Tank
|Utah
|Katie Struthers
|Utah State
|Maddie Empey
|Utah Valley
|Lydia Olivere
|Villanova
|Erin Mullins
|Washington St.
|Summer Allen
|Weber State
|Winny Koskei
|Wichita State