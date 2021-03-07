CHAMPS SEASON:

cross-country-men-d1 flag

NCAA | March 7, 2021

2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship selections announced

DI Cross Country: 2021 Selection Show

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships scheduled for Monday, March 15, 2021.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

SELECTION SCHEDULE: 2021 NCAA fall and winter selection show times and dates

Oklahoma State University will host the championships, at the OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s race will begin at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Teams and individual student-athletes selected for the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships can invite some guests to watch them compete March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Teams will have a travel party size of 12 people and can invite a total of 24 guests, while individuals who qualify for the championships will have a travel party size of three people and can invite a total of six guests. There will be no public ticket sales for the event.

NCAA cross country fans will have the opportunity to watch live coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on ESPNU or the ESPN App. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men's Qualifying Teams

Air Force Ole Miss
Arkansas Portland
Butler Purdue
BYU Southern Utah
Charlotte Stanford
Colorado Syracuse
Duke Tulsa
Furman Utah State
Georgetown Villanova
Gonzaga Virginia
Indiana Wake Forest
Iona Washington
Iowa State Wisconsin
Michigan State  
NC State  
Northern Arizona  
Notre Dame  
Oklahoma State  

Women's Qualifying Teams

Alabama Minnesota
Arkansas NC State
Boise State New Mexico
BYU North Carolina
Colorado Northern Arizona
Colorado State Oklahoma State
Duke Ole Miss
Florida State Oregon State
Furman Portland
Georgetown San Francisco
Georgia Tech Stanford
Illinois Tulsa
Indiana Washington
Iowa State West Virginia
Liberty  
Michigan  
Michigan State  


Men's Individual Qualifiers 

Name School    
Victor Ortiz-Rivera Arizona    
Bennett Pascoe Arkansas State    
Marshall Beatty Army West Point    
Ben Naeger Belmont    
Trevor Dominy Charleston Southern    
Aaron Bienenfeld Cincinnati    
Alec Sandusky Cincinnati    
Eric Van Der Els Connecticut    
Ahmen Jaziri Eastern Kentucky    
Andy Payne Eastern Michigan    
Adriaan Wildschutt Florida State    
Ahmed Muhumed Florida State    
Alex Masai Hofstra    
Jonathan Davis Illinois    
Kevin Koski Illinois State    
Ben Butler Kansas    
Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky La Salle    
Devin Meyrer Michigan    
Kieran Wood Missouri    
Duncan Hamilton Montana State    
George Kusche Nebraska    
Abdirizak Ibrahhim New Mexico    
John Tatter North Carolina    
Patrick Kipkemboi North Dakota    
Nathan Jubran North Florida  
Josh Park Ohio  
Jackson Mestler Oregon  
Hociel Landa Rice  
Jack Davidson Santa Clara    
Shea Foster SE Louisiana  
Brandon Olden Siena  
Kyle Cloutier UMass Lowell
Christopher Alfond UMass Lowell  
Britan Reynolds Utah Valley  
Jahanzib Shahbaz VMI  
Trausti Thorsteins Wagner  
Taylor Dillon Weber State
Chase Easterling Youngstown State

Women's Individual Qualifiers

Name School    
Irene Rono Abilene Christian    
Mahala Norris Air Force    
Emily Mackay Binghamton    
Lauren White Boston College    
Kailee Perry Bowling Green    
Ashlyn Ramos Bucknell    
Ashley Dana Central Connecticut    
Lindsey Stallworth East Tenn. State    
Laura Taborda Eastern Kentucky    
Maria Ahm Elon    
Annabelle Eastman George Mason    
Kristen Garcia Gonzaga    
Famke Heinst High Point    
Gemma Nuttall Iona    
Jaybe Shufelberger Kansas State    
Courtney Brenner Lipscomb    
Anneka Murrin Loyola-Chicago    
Meg Swietlik Milwaukee    
Sarah Chapman Missouri    
Erika Freyhof Nebraska    
Ashley Tutt Northern Illinois    
Allie Guagenti Ohio State    
Maria Coffin Providence    
Lottie Black Rhode Island  
Grace Forbes Rice  
Carolien Millenaar South Alabama  
Leah Hansen South Dakota St    
Alison Pray Southern Utah    
Amanda Vestri Syracuse    
Sydney Seymour Tennessee    
Kaley Richards UMass Lowell  
Poppy Tank Utah  
Katie Struthers Utah State
Maddie Empey Utah Valley  
Lydia Olivere Villanova    
Erin Mullins Washington St.  
Summer Allen Weber State
Winny Koskei Wichita State

Limited guests can attend DI Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships

There's a new Tom Brady at Michigan and he runs track

Imagine stepping onto your college campus and instantly becoming the talk of the town. That’s what the University of Michigan is like for Tom Brady. His life has been anything but normal since he shares the same name as the famous NFL quarterback.
Selection criteria for 2020 DI Cross Country Championships approved

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved team and individual selection criteria for the 2020 Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.
