2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship selections announced

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships scheduled for Monday, March 15, 2021.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

SELECTION SCHEDULE: 2021 NCAA fall and winter selection show times and dates

Oklahoma State University will host the championships, at the OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s race will begin at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Teams and individual student-athletes selected for the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships can invite some guests to watch them compete March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Teams will have a travel party size of 12 people and can invite a total of 24 guests, while individuals who qualify for the championships will have a travel party size of three people and can invite a total of six guests. There will be no public ticket sales for the event.

NCAA cross country fans will have the opportunity to watch live coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on ESPNU or the ESPN App. Live coverage of the NCAA Championships will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men's Qualifying Teams

Air Force Ole Miss Arkansas Portland Butler Purdue BYU Southern Utah Charlotte Stanford Colorado Syracuse Duke Tulsa Furman Utah State Georgetown Villanova Gonzaga Virginia Indiana Wake Forest Iona Washington Iowa State Wisconsin Michigan State NC State Northern Arizona Notre Dame Oklahoma State

Women's Qualifying Teams

Alabama Minnesota Arkansas NC State Boise State New Mexico BYU North Carolina Colorado Northern Arizona Colorado State Oklahoma State Duke Ole Miss Florida State Oregon State Furman Portland Georgetown San Francisco Georgia Tech Stanford Illinois Tulsa Indiana Washington Iowa State West Virginia Liberty Michigan Michigan State



Men's Individual Qualifiers

Name School Victor Ortiz-Rivera Arizona Bennett Pascoe Arkansas State Marshall Beatty Army West Point Ben Naeger Belmont Trevor Dominy Charleston Southern Aaron Bienenfeld Cincinnati Alec Sandusky Cincinnati Eric Van Der Els Connecticut Ahmen Jaziri Eastern Kentucky Andy Payne Eastern Michigan Adriaan Wildschutt Florida State Ahmed Muhumed Florida State Alex Masai Hofstra Jonathan Davis Illinois Kevin Koski Illinois State Ben Butler Kansas Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky La Salle Devin Meyrer Michigan Kieran Wood Missouri Duncan Hamilton Montana State George Kusche Nebraska Abdirizak Ibrahhim New Mexico John Tatter North Carolina Patrick Kipkemboi North Dakota Nathan Jubran North Florida Josh Park Ohio Jackson Mestler Oregon Hociel Landa Rice Jack Davidson Santa Clara Shea Foster SE Louisiana Brandon Olden Siena Kyle Cloutier UMass Lowell Christopher Alfond UMass Lowell Britan Reynolds Utah Valley Jahanzib Shahbaz VMI Trausti Thorsteins Wagner Taylor Dillon Weber State Chase Easterling Youngstown State

Women's Individual Qualifiers