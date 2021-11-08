Upset

NCAA | November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country championship qualifiers announced

2021 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country has been released for this year's championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

The championships will be held Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Florida at The Abbey Course. Saint Leo University and Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as hosts. The women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 9:45 a.m. Eastern. 

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com from 8:30 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.  

Men’s Qualifying Teams
School Region
Adams State South Central
Alabama Huntsville South
American International East
Augustana (South Dakota) Central
California Poly Pomona West
Central Missouri Central
Chico State West
Catawba Southeast
Cedarville Midwest
Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Concord Atlantic
Edinboro Atlantic
Embry-Riddle (Florida) South
Fresno Pacific West
Grand Valley State Midwest
Lee South
Lewis Midwest
Michigan Tech. Midwest
Mississippi College South
Missouri Southern State Central
Nebraska-Kearney Central
Pittsburg State Central
Queens (North Carolina) Southeast
Southern Connecticut State East
Southern Indiana Midwest
Stonehill East
Walsh Midwest
Wingate University Southeast
Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest
Western Colorado University South Central
West Texas A&M South Central
Women’s Qualifying Teams
School Region
Academy of Art West
Adams State South Central
American International East
Anderson (South Carolina) Southeast
Augustana (South Dakota) Central
Chico State West
Cedarville Midwest
Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
CSU Pueblo South Central
Dallas Baptist University South Central
Edinboro Atlantic
Grand Valley State Midwest
Hillsdale Midwest
Lee South
Lewis Midwest
University of Mary Central
Minnesota Duluth Central
Mississippi College South
Queens (North Carolina) Southeast
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saginaw Valley State Midwest
Seton Hill University Atlantic
Simon Fraser West
Southern Indiana Midwest
Saint Leo South
Stanislaus State West
Stonehill East
Wingate University Southeast
Walsh Midwest
Western Colorado University South Central
West Texas A&M South Central
Men’s Individual Qualifiers
Atlantic Region  
Chayce Macknair Shippensburg
Hayden Hunt Shippensburg
Central Region  
Matthew Maki Emporia State
Josh Jarpey Winona State
Jacob Nkamasiai Northwest Missouri State
Robbie Schmidt Fort Hays State
East Region  
Claudio Rocha Assumption
Shane Pease Roberts Wesleyan
Midwest Region  
CarLee Stimpfel Saginaw Valley State
Zane Aldrich Northwood
Blake Jones Illinois Springfield
Noah Fisher Findlay
David Mitter Lake Superior State
Louis Moreau Lindenwood
Wyatt McIntyre Illinois Springfield
South Region  
Shane Bracken Saint Leo
Mason Jones Florida Southern
Arthur Cosson Saint Leo
Joseph Leventry Montevallo
South Central Region  
Andrew Amor New Mexico Highlands
Erik Flores Texas Permian Basin
Southeast Region  
Joshua Chepkesir UNC Pembroke
Kai Brickey Augusta University
West Region  
Shea Vavra Cal State San Marcos
Joshua Velasco Azusa Pacific
Cole Nash Alaska Anchorage
Jose Garcia Stanislaus State
Women’s Individual Qualifiers
Atlantic Region  
Marianne Abdalah Slippery Rock
Sarah Supplee West Chester
Central Region  
Lindsay Cunningham Winona State
Jenna Ramsey Emporia State
Emma Downing Oklahoma Baptist
East Region  
Bethaney Donnelly Franklin Pierce
Ashley Corcoran Southern New Hampshire
Midwest Region  
Najwa Chouati Lindenwood
Claire McCune Drury University
Taryn Christy Illinois Springfield
Elysia Burgos Southwest Baptist
Mackenna Curtis-Collins Malone
Gabrielle Lawrence Findlay
South Region  
Johanna Wistokat Christian Brothers
Kaylee Stewart Alabama Huntsville
South Central Region  
Xiomara Robinson Black Hills State
Saydi Anderson Westminster (Utah)
Southeast Region  
Janet Kwambai Lenoir-Rhyne
Mackenzie Taylor Augusta University
West Region  
Rosie Fordham Alaska Fairbanks
Kendall Kramer Alaska Fairbanks
Naomi Bailey Alaska Fairbanks
Justine Stecko Azusa Pacific
Luz Garcia Western Oregon

