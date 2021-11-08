2021 NCAA DII men's and women's cross country championship qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

The championships will be held Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Florida at The Abbey Course. Saint Leo University and Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as hosts. The women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at 9:45 a.m. Eastern.

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com from 8:30 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

Men’s Qualifying Teams School Region Adams State South Central Alabama Huntsville South American International East Augustana (South Dakota) Central California Poly Pomona West Central Missouri Central Chico State West Catawba Southeast Cedarville Midwest Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Concord Atlantic Edinboro Atlantic Embry-Riddle (Florida) South Fresno Pacific West Grand Valley State Midwest Lee South Lewis Midwest Michigan Tech. Midwest Mississippi College South Missouri Southern State Central Nebraska-Kearney Central Pittsburg State Central Queens (North Carolina) Southeast Southern Connecticut State East Southern Indiana Midwest Stonehill East Walsh Midwest Wingate University Southeast Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest Western Colorado University South Central West Texas A&M South Central

Women’s Qualifying Teams School Region Academy of Art West Adams State South Central American International East Anderson (South Carolina) Southeast Augustana (South Dakota) Central Chico State West Cedarville Midwest Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central CSU Pueblo South Central Dallas Baptist University South Central Edinboro Atlantic Grand Valley State Midwest Hillsdale Midwest Lee South Lewis Midwest University of Mary Central Minnesota Duluth Central Mississippi College South Queens (North Carolina) Southeast Roberts Wesleyan East Saginaw Valley State Midwest Seton Hill University Atlantic Simon Fraser West Southern Indiana Midwest Saint Leo South Stanislaus State West Stonehill East Wingate University Southeast Walsh Midwest Western Colorado University South Central West Texas A&M South Central

Men’s Individual Qualifiers Atlantic Region Chayce Macknair Shippensburg Hayden Hunt Shippensburg

Central Region Matthew Maki Emporia State Josh Jarpey Winona State Jacob Nkamasiai Northwest Missouri State Robbie Schmidt Fort Hays State

East Region Claudio Rocha Assumption Shane Pease Roberts Wesleyan

Midwest Region CarLee Stimpfel Saginaw Valley State Zane Aldrich Northwood Blake Jones Illinois Springfield Noah Fisher Findlay David Mitter Lake Superior State Louis Moreau Lindenwood Wyatt McIntyre Illinois Springfield

South Region Shane Bracken Saint Leo Mason Jones Florida Southern Arthur Cosson Saint Leo Joseph Leventry Montevallo

South Central Region Andrew Amor New Mexico Highlands Erik Flores Texas Permian Basin

Southeast Region Joshua Chepkesir UNC Pembroke Kai Brickey Augusta University

West Region Shea Vavra Cal State San Marcos Joshua Velasco Azusa Pacific Cole Nash Alaska Anchorage Jose Garcia Stanislaus State

Women’s Individual Qualifiers Atlantic Region Marianne Abdalah Slippery Rock Sarah Supplee West Chester

Central Region Lindsay Cunningham Winona State Jenna Ramsey Emporia State Emma Downing Oklahoma Baptist

East Region Bethaney Donnelly Franklin Pierce Ashley Corcoran Southern New Hampshire

Midwest Region Najwa Chouati Lindenwood Claire McCune Drury University Taryn Christy Illinois Springfield Elysia Burgos Southwest Baptist Mackenna Curtis-Collins Malone Gabrielle Lawrence Findlay

South Region Johanna Wistokat Christian Brothers Kaylee Stewart Alabama Huntsville

South Central Region Xiomara Robinson Black Hills State Saydi Anderson Westminster (Utah)

Southeast Region Janet Kwambai Lenoir-Rhyne Mackenzie Taylor Augusta University