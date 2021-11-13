TRENDING:

NCAA | November 13, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced

DI Cross Country: 2021 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Florida State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 20, at Apalachee Regional Park located in Tallahassee, Florida. The women’s race will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting ncaatickets.com

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can catch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, November 20. 

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Men's At-large Teams
Alabama Air Force
Arkansas Butler
BYU Colorado
Furman Florida State
Georgetown Gonzaga
Harvard Michigan
Iowa State Michigan State
Northern Arizona Minnesota
Notre Dame North Carolina
Oklahoma State Oregon
Ole Miss Portland
Princeton Southern Utah
Stanford Tulsa
Syracuse  
Texas  
Wake Forest  
Washington  
Wisconsin  
Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Women's At-large Teams
Arkansas Alabama
Colorado Butler
Florida State BYU
Georgetown Colorado State
Harvard Iowa State
Minnesota Michigan
NC State Michigan State
New Mexico Northern Arizona
North Carolina Oregon
Notre Dame Providence
Oklahoma State Utah
Ole Miss Utah State
Rice Villanova
Stanford  
Syracuse  
Washington  
West Virginia  
Wisconsin  
Men’s Individual Qualifiers
Great Lakes   SOUTH  
Alec Sandusky Cincinnati Jacob Choge Mid. Tenn. State
Arjun Jha Indiana Karl Thiessen Tennessee
Curtis Eckstein Purdue Kirami Yego South Alabama
Baldvin Magnusson Eastern Michigan Sam Bowers Georgia
    Grant O' Callaghan Lipscomb
Mid-Atlantic   South Central  
Haftu Strintzos Villanova Kwanele Mthembu Texas State
Noah Carey Penn Lexington Hilton Arkansas State
Jack Jennings Villanova Bradley Makuvire SE Louisiana
Josh Phillips Villanova Dennis Kipngeno Texas A&M-CC
Midwest   Southeast  
Jonathan Davis Illinois Athanas Kioko Campbell
Adam Fogg Drake Fearghal Curtin Charleston Southern
Dustin Hatfield Eastern Illinois JP Flavin NC State
Isaac Basten Drake Paul Arredondo Charlotte
Mountain   West  
Christian Allen Weber State Dario De Caro Boise State
Duncan Hamilton Montana State Amir Ado Washington St.
Abdirizak Ibrahim New Mexico Ahmed Ibrahim Boise State
Matthew Richtman Montana State Logan Rees Boise State
Northeast  
Ehab El-Sandali Iona
Ed Goddard Iona
Marcelo Rocha Providence
Perry Mackinnon Cornell
Tyler Berg Columbia
Women’s Individual Qualifiers
Great Lakes   South  
Addie Engel Ohio State Parker Valby Florida
Ellie Leather Cincinnati Sydney Seymour Tennessee
Joy Chirchir Toledo Joyce Kimeli Auburn
Emma Tate Purdue Lindsey Stallworth East Tenn. St.
Mid-Atlantic   South Central  
Sammi Ragenklint Monmouth Irene Rono Abilene Christian
Fiona Max Princeton Katy-Ann McDonald LSU
Ashlyn Ramos Bucknell Beth Ramos Texas
Michelle Joyce Temple Prudence Kiyeng Abilene Christian
    Arina Kleshchukova New Orleans
Midwest   Southeast  
Rachel McCardell Northwestern Tori Herman Kentucky
Erika Freyhof Nebraska Calli Doan Liberty
Anneka Murrin Loyola (Ill.) Bethany Graham Furman
Lona Latema Kansas Annabelle Eastman George Mason
    Perri Bockrath Kentucky
Mountain   West  
Tierney Wolfgram Nevada Ruby Smee San Francisco
Alison Pray Southern Utah Kristen Garcia Gonzaga
Summer Allen Weber State Katie Camarena Portland State
Billie Hatch Weber State Kaylee Mitchell Oregon State
Northeast  
Kayley DeLay Yale
Emily Mackay Binghamton
Phoebe Anderson Columbia
Sophie Murphy Iona

