2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Florida State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 20, at Apalachee Regional Park located in Tallahassee, Florida. The women’s race will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting ncaatickets.com.

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can catch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, November 20.

The following teams and individuals were selected to the championships:

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Men's At-large Teams Alabama Air Force Arkansas Butler BYU Colorado Furman Florida State Georgetown Gonzaga Harvard Michigan Iowa State Michigan State Northern Arizona Minnesota Notre Dame North Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon Ole Miss Portland Princeton Southern Utah Stanford Tulsa Syracuse Texas Wake Forest Washington Wisconsin

Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Women's At-large Teams Arkansas Alabama Colorado Butler Florida State BYU Georgetown Colorado State Harvard Iowa State Minnesota Michigan NC State Michigan State New Mexico Northern Arizona North Carolina Oregon Notre Dame Providence Oklahoma State Utah Ole Miss Utah State Rice Villanova Stanford Syracuse Washington West Virginia Wisconsin

Men’s Individual Qualifiers Great Lakes SOUTH Alec Sandusky Cincinnati Jacob Choge Mid. Tenn. State Arjun Jha Indiana Karl Thiessen Tennessee Curtis Eckstein Purdue Kirami Yego South Alabama Baldvin Magnusson Eastern Michigan Sam Bowers Georgia Grant O' Callaghan Lipscomb

Mid-Atlantic South Central Haftu Strintzos Villanova Kwanele Mthembu Texas State Noah Carey Penn Lexington Hilton Arkansas State Jack Jennings Villanova Bradley Makuvire SE Louisiana Josh Phillips Villanova Dennis Kipngeno Texas A&M-CC

Midwest Southeast Jonathan Davis Illinois Athanas Kioko Campbell Adam Fogg Drake Fearghal Curtin Charleston Southern Dustin Hatfield Eastern Illinois JP Flavin NC State Isaac Basten Drake Paul Arredondo Charlotte

Mountain West Christian Allen Weber State Dario De Caro Boise State Duncan Hamilton Montana State Amir Ado Washington St. Abdirizak Ibrahim New Mexico Ahmed Ibrahim Boise State Matthew Richtman Montana State Logan Rees Boise State

Northeast Ehab El-Sandali Iona Ed Goddard Iona Marcelo Rocha Providence Perry Mackinnon Cornell Tyler Berg Columbia

Women’s Individual Qualifiers Great Lakes South Addie Engel Ohio State Parker Valby Florida Ellie Leather Cincinnati Sydney Seymour Tennessee Joy Chirchir Toledo Joyce Kimeli Auburn Emma Tate Purdue Lindsey Stallworth East Tenn. St.

Mid-Atlantic South Central Sammi Ragenklint Monmouth Irene Rono Abilene Christian Fiona Max Princeton Katy-Ann McDonald LSU Ashlyn Ramos Bucknell Beth Ramos Texas Michelle Joyce Temple Prudence Kiyeng Abilene Christian Arina Kleshchukova New Orleans

Midwest Southeast Rachel McCardell Northwestern Tori Herman Kentucky Erika Freyhof Nebraska Calli Doan Liberty Anneka Murrin Loyola (Ill.) Bethany Graham Furman Lona Latema Kansas Annabelle Eastman George Mason Perri Bockrath Kentucky

Mountain West Tierney Wolfgram Nevada Ruby Smee San Francisco Alison Pray Southern Utah Kristen Garcia Gonzaga Summer Allen Weber State Katie Camarena Portland State Billie Hatch Weber State Kaylee Mitchell Oregon State