cross-country-men-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 14, 2021

NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships qualifiers announced

Johns Hopkins Athletics NCAA DIII cross country

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that was held this weekend.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship.  The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams.  Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large.

Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are hosting the championships Nov. 20 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kenturcky. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at noon Eastern.

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

Men's automatic qualifying teams
Carnegie Mellon
Emory
SUNY Geneseo
Haverford
John Carroll
MIT
Pomona-Pitzer
Wartburg
Williams
Wisconsin-Whitewater
men's at-large teams
Amherst
Bates
Calvin
Case Western Reserve
University of Chicago
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Colby
Johns Hopkins
Loras
Lynchburg
Middlebury
North Central
Otterbein
Renssalaer
St. Olaf
Tufts
Vassar
Washington University in St. Louis
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Wisconsin-La Crosse
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
WPI
Women's automatic qualifying teams
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Emory
SUNY Geneseo
Haverford
Hope
Johns Hopkins
Tufts
Wartburg
Williams
Wisconsin-La Crosse
women's at-large teams
Allegheny
Amherst
Bates
Brandeis
Calvin
Carleton
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
University of Chicago
Colorado College
Dickinson
John Carroll
Lynchburg
MIT
Middlebury
Pomona-Pitzer
St. Olaf
Smith
Trine
Washington University in St. Louis
Wellesley
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
men's individual qualifiers  
Region I/East  
Matyas Csiki-Fejer Suffolk
Dominic Sclafani Wheaton (MA)
John Hood Bowdoin
Anthony Rodriguez Babson
Andrew Meredith Bowdoin
Joel Bond Husson
Michael Olson Plymouth State
   
Region II/Mideast  
Matt Carter Connecticut College
Jeffrey Love Connecticut College
Jackson Hamilton St. Lawrence
Tim Lautenbach Trinity (CT)
Travis Martin Trinity (CT)
Timothy Boyce St. Lawrence
George Gowdy St. Lawrence
   
Region III/Niagara  
Ryan Cory SUNY Cortland
Ethan Carey SUNY Brockport
Ben Tiber Ithaca
Danny Jagoe Ithaca
Scott Sikorski Rochester
Seth Bywater SUNY Delhi
Ryan Tobin NYU
   
Region IV/Mid-Atlantic  
Christopher Scharf Dickinson
Logan Horst Messiah
Charles Scharf Dickinson
Nicholas Garrett Elizabethtown
Christian Schaaf Elizabethtown
Jason Cave Salisbury
Jacob Doherty Munro Dickinson
   
Region V/Metro  
Chris Andersen Ramapo
Steven Fiumefreddo Ramapo
Aidan Cantine Swarthmore
Atticus Hempel Swarthmore
Shane Houghton Moravian
Kevin Lauer Rowan
Jack Ennis The College of New Jersey
   
Region VI/Great Lakes  
Simon Heys Wilmington (OH)
Nicholas Hoffman Hope
Liam Galligan Franciscan University of Steubenville
Jeff Joseph Mount Union
Luke Wilson Berea
Vincent Giumenti Mount Union
Keanan Ginell Denison
   
Region VII/South  
Dylan May Southern Virginia
Bradshaw Lathbury Berry
Jared Briant Rhodes
Drew Topoly Methodist
Ben Hazelwood Rhodes
Cameron Bensley Berry
John O'Rourke Catholic
   
Region VIII/North  
Lloyd Young Saint John's (MN)
Ben Santos Carleton
Spencer Schultz Wisconsin-Stout
Munir Isahak Concordia-Moorhead
Henry Bowman Carleton
Calvin Boone St. Scholastica
Andrew Stumbo Gustavus Adolphus
   
Region IX/Midwest  
Harry Dudley Simpson
Spencer Moon Simpson
Caleb Silver Central (IA)
Will DeHaan Central (IA)
Tom Altier Luther
Michael Gille Augustana (IL)
Tyler Cernohous Dubuque
   
Region X/West  
Benjamin White Whittier
Tucker Cargile Redlands
Frankie Reid Lewis & Clark
Josh Fry Colorado College
Colin Monaghan Puget Sound
Peter Weiss George Fox
Riley Stewart Pacific (OR)
w0men's individual qualifiers  
Region I/East  
Cameron Mackenzie Bowdoin
Leila Trummel Bowdoin
Lindsay Michels Colby
Elise Deshusses WPI
Claire Beebe Colby
Charlotte Kokernak WPI
Meghan Garrett Colby
   
Region II/Mideast  
Lauren Selkin Mount Holyoke
Nia Goddard Rensselaer
Amy O'Sullivan Westfield State
Miranda Graves Wesleyan
Julia Curran Connecticut College
Sasha Allison Vassar
Augusta Stockman Vassar
   
Region III/Niagara  
Riley Corey St. John Fisher
Kerry Flower SUNY Brockport
Katie Cobos RIT
Lisa Pink Rochester
Rachel Dennis Rochester
Elizabeth Greene Hamilton
Ella Wise Bellin Rochster
   
Region IV/Mid-Atlantic  
Lauren Wick Lebanon Valley
Aubrey Wiingeart Waynesburg
Kallan Carter Susquehanna
Jessica Hoffman University of Scranton
Kelty Oaster Elizabethtown
Marissa Kleman Susquehanna
Cassie Carr Washington & Jefferson
   
Region V/Metro  
Abigail Dalton Muhlenberg
Natalie Stabilito Moravian
Nora Blodgett Swarthmore
Rachel Conhoff Ursinus
Marielle Avola Muhlenberg
Tate Dawson Arcadia
Rose Teszler Swarthmore
   
Region VI/Great Lakes  
Tessa Pitcovich Ohio Northern
Hope Murphy Baldwin Wallace
Alison Bryant Franciscan University of Steubenville
Megan McCulloch Albion
Elizabeth Lohman Manchester
Brittany McCauley Mount Union
Emma Becker Kenyon
   
Region VII/South  
Logan Funk Christopher Newport
Kaitlyn Ardrey Christopher Newport
Valeria Angel Piedmont
Paige Wilderotter Catholic
Carolyn Todd Washington and Lee
Corrine Weaver Meredith
Erin Atkinson Shenandoah
   
Region VIII/North  
Fiona Smith St. Benedict
Hannah Lohrenz Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Rachel Krouse Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Zanzie Demco Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Maj Lis Helmer St. Scholastica
Cristyn Oliver Lawrence
Emily Cunningham Wisconsin-Stout
   
Region IX/Midwest  
Kassie Rosenbum Loras
Jenna Fiore North Central
Caroline McMartin Central (IA)
Danielle Schultz Webster
Gabby Thomas Nebraska Wesleyan
Emma Schaefer Grinnell
Deyanneira Colon Maldonado Aurora
   
Region X/West  
Kara Putman Pacific (OR)
Margaret Trautner Cal Tech
Anna Wilgenbusch Dallas
Isabella Glenn Redlands
Maddie Mirro Chapman
Abby Blackwood Trinity (TX)
Kara Helland George Fox

