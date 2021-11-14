NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that was held this weekend.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large.

Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

Spalding University and the Louisville Sports Commission are hosting the championships Nov. 20 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kenturcky. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at noon Eastern.

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

Men's automatic qualifying teams Carnegie Mellon Emory SUNY Geneseo Haverford John Carroll MIT Pomona-Pitzer Wartburg Williams Wisconsin-Whitewater

men's at-large teams Amherst Bates Calvin Case Western Reserve University of Chicago Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colby Johns Hopkins Loras Lynchburg Middlebury North Central Otterbein Renssalaer St. Olaf Tufts Vassar Washington University in St. Louis Wisconsin-Eau Claire Wisconsin-La Crosse Wisconsin-Oshkosh WPI

Women's automatic qualifying teams Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Emory SUNY Geneseo Haverford Hope Johns Hopkins Tufts Wartburg Williams Wisconsin-La Crosse

women's at-large teams Allegheny Amherst Bates Brandeis Calvin Carleton Carnegie Mellon Case Western Reserve University of Chicago Colorado College Dickinson John Carroll Lynchburg MIT Middlebury Pomona-Pitzer St. Olaf Smith Trine Washington University in St. Louis Wellesley Wisconsin-Eau Claire

men's individual qualifiers Region I/East Matyas Csiki-Fejer Suffolk Dominic Sclafani Wheaton (MA) John Hood Bowdoin Anthony Rodriguez Babson Andrew Meredith Bowdoin Joel Bond Husson Michael Olson Plymouth State Region II/Mideast Matt Carter Connecticut College Jeffrey Love Connecticut College Jackson Hamilton St. Lawrence Tim Lautenbach Trinity (CT) Travis Martin Trinity (CT) Timothy Boyce St. Lawrence George Gowdy St. Lawrence Region III/Niagara Ryan Cory SUNY Cortland Ethan Carey SUNY Brockport Ben Tiber Ithaca Danny Jagoe Ithaca Scott Sikorski Rochester Seth Bywater SUNY Delhi Ryan Tobin NYU Region IV/Mid-Atlantic Christopher Scharf Dickinson Logan Horst Messiah Charles Scharf Dickinson Nicholas Garrett Elizabethtown Christian Schaaf Elizabethtown Jason Cave Salisbury Jacob Doherty Munro Dickinson Region V/Metro Chris Andersen Ramapo Steven Fiumefreddo Ramapo Aidan Cantine Swarthmore Atticus Hempel Swarthmore Shane Houghton Moravian Kevin Lauer Rowan Jack Ennis The College of New Jersey Region VI/Great Lakes Simon Heys Wilmington (OH) Nicholas Hoffman Hope Liam Galligan Franciscan University of Steubenville Jeff Joseph Mount Union Luke Wilson Berea Vincent Giumenti Mount Union Keanan Ginell Denison Region VII/South Dylan May Southern Virginia Bradshaw Lathbury Berry Jared Briant Rhodes Drew Topoly Methodist Ben Hazelwood Rhodes Cameron Bensley Berry John O'Rourke Catholic Region VIII/North Lloyd Young Saint John's (MN) Ben Santos Carleton Spencer Schultz Wisconsin-Stout Munir Isahak Concordia-Moorhead Henry Bowman Carleton Calvin Boone St. Scholastica Andrew Stumbo Gustavus Adolphus Region IX/Midwest Harry Dudley Simpson Spencer Moon Simpson Caleb Silver Central (IA) Will DeHaan Central (IA) Tom Altier Luther Michael Gille Augustana (IL) Tyler Cernohous Dubuque Region X/West Benjamin White Whittier Tucker Cargile Redlands Frankie Reid Lewis & Clark Josh Fry Colorado College Colin Monaghan Puget Sound Peter Weiss George Fox Riley Stewart Pacific (OR)