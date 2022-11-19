Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 19, 2022 MIT, Johns Hopkins take 2022 DIII men's and women's cross country national championships 2022 DIII men's cross country championship: full replay Share MIT and Johns Hopkins won the men's and women's DIII cross country championships, respectively. Here's what you may have missed. Women's Johns Hopkins won the women's DIII cross country title. The Blue Jays finished with 144 points, three less than second place. With the win, Johns Hopkins has back-to-back titles Click or tap here for the complete results from the race. Individually, Loras' Kassie Parker finished first in 21:06.5. Parker won by 43.1 seconds for her second-consecutive cross country individual title. Men's MIT won the men's DIII cross country title. The Engineers finished with 82 points, three less than second place. With the win, Johns Hopkins has won back-to-back titles Click or tap here for the complete results from the race. Individually, John Carroll's Alex Phillip won in 24:37.6. Phillip repeats as national champion. 2022 DIII women's cross country championship: full replay Northern Arizona, NC State repeat as men's and women's DI cross country champions Northern Arizona and NC State won the men's and women's DI cross country championships, respectively. Here's what you may have missed. READ MORE Making the case for 4 schools to win the DI men's cross country championship These are the strengths that could lead Stanford, Northern Arizona, BYU or Oklahoma State to win the 2022 men's title Saturday in Stillwater. READ MORE Programs with the most entries in the 2022 DI cross country championships Here's a breakdown of the programs with the most runners in the 2022 DI cross country championship races on Saturday, Nov. 19. READ MORE