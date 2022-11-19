MIT, Johns Hopkins take 2022 DIII men's and women's cross country national championships

MIT and Johns Hopkins won the men's and women's DIII cross country championships, respectively. Here's what you may have missed.

Women's

Johns Hopkins won the women's DIII cross country title. The Blue Jays finished with 144 points, three less than second place. With the win, Johns Hopkins has back-to-back titles

Individually, Loras' Kassie Parker finished first in 21:06.5. Parker won by 43.1 seconds for her second-consecutive cross country individual title.

Men's

MIT won the men's DIII cross country title. The Engineers finished with 82 points, three less than second place. With the win, Johns Hopkins has won back-to-back titles

Individually, John Carroll's Alex Phillip won in 24:37.6. Phillip repeats as national champion.