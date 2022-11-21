NCAA Division II men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

The championships will be held Dec. 2 at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, WA. Seattle Pacific University will serve as the host. The men’s race will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com from 1:00 p.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

MEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS School Region Alabama Huntsville South Anderson (SC) Southeast Augusta Southeast Augustana (SD) Central Azusa Pacific West Charleston (WV) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central Concord Atlantic Edinboro (PA) Atlantic Embry-Riddle South Franklin Pierce East Grand Valley State Midwest Illinois Springfield Midwest Lee South Lewis Midwest Michigan Tech Midwest Mississippi College South Missouri Southern Central Nebraska-Kearney Central Northwood Midwest Pittsburg State Central Roberts Wesleyan East Saginaw Valley State Midwest Simon Fraser West Southern Connecticut State East Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Walsh Midwest Washburn Central West Texas A&M South Central Western Colorado South Central Western Washington West Wingate Southeast

WOMEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS SCHOOL REGION Adams St. South Central Anderson (SC) Southeast Augustana (SD) Central Biola West Stanislaus State West Catawba Southeast Cedarville Midwest Charleston (WV) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central CSU Pueblo Southeast Daemen East Dallas Baptist South Central Edinboro (PA) Atlantic Grand Valley State Midwest Lee South Lock Haven Atlantic Minnesota State Mankato Central Minnesota Duluth Central Nebraska-Kearney Central Northwest Missouri State Central Palm Beach Atlantic South Pittsburg State Central Roberts Wesleyan East Saginaw Valley State Midwest Southern New Hampshire East Tampa South Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Wayne State (MI) Midwest West Texas A&M South Central Western Colorado South Central Wingate Southeast Winona St. Central

MEN'S INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS name school ATLANTIC REGION Emeric Arnaud Davis & Elkins Jonathan Thrush California (PA) CENTRAL REGION Oliver Kiptoo East Central Paul Korir Central Missouri EAST REGION Claudio Rocha Assumption Gabe Medina American International Jacob Logan Southern New Hampshire MIDWEST REGION Evan Leist Cedarville Jordan Foster Findlay Max Gucker Malone Noah Fisher Findlay Ransom Allen Wayne State (MI) SOUTH REGION Arthur Cosson Saint Leo Donald Kibet Benedict Joseph Leventry Montevallo SOUTH CENTRAL REGION Andrew Amor New Mexico Highlands Tony Torres Colorado Mesa SOUTHEAST REGION Joshua Chepkesir UNC Pembroke Oussama Ajala Catawba WEST REGION Benjamin White Biola Bryan Banuelos Fresno Pacific Cole Nash Alaska Anchorage Jared Wright Dominican (CA) Michael Zapherson Alaska Anchorage Ricardo Vargas Cal Poly Pomona