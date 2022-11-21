Trending

cross-country-men-d2 flag

NCAA.com | November 21, 2022

NCAA Division II men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced

NCAA DII cross country equipment

INDIANAPOLIS The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

The championships will be held Dec. 2 at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, WA. Seattle Pacific University will serve as the host. The men’s race will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern. 

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com from 1:00 p.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.  

MEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS
School Region
Alabama Huntsville South
Anderson (SC) Southeast
Augusta Southeast
Augustana (SD) Central
Azusa Pacific West
Charleston (WV) Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Concord Atlantic
Edinboro (PA) Atlantic
Embry-Riddle South
Franklin Pierce East
Grand Valley State Midwest
Illinois Springfield Midwest
Lee South
Lewis Midwest
Michigan Tech Midwest
Mississippi College South
Missouri Southern Central
Nebraska-Kearney Central
Northwood Midwest
Pittsburg State Central
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saginaw Valley State Midwest
Simon Fraser West
Southern Connecticut State East
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Walsh Midwest
Washburn Central
West Texas A&M South Central
Western Colorado South Central
Western Washington West
Wingate Southeast
WOMEN'S QUALIFYING TEAMS
SCHOOL REGION
Adams St. South Central
Anderson (SC) Southeast
Augustana (SD) Central
Biola West
Stanislaus State West
Catawba Southeast
Cedarville Midwest
Charleston (WV) Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
CSU Pueblo Southeast
Daemen East
Dallas Baptist South Central
Edinboro (PA) Atlantic
Grand Valley State Midwest
Lee South
Lock Haven Atlantic
Minnesota State Mankato Central
Minnesota Duluth Central
Nebraska-Kearney Central
Northwest Missouri State Central
Palm Beach Atlantic South
Pittsburg State Central
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saginaw Valley State Midwest
Southern New Hampshire East
Tampa South
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Wayne State (MI) Midwest
West Texas A&M South Central
Western Colorado South Central
Wingate Southeast
Winona St. Central
MEN'S INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
name school
ATLANTIC REGION  
Emeric Arnaud Davis & Elkins
Jonathan Thrush California (PA)
CENTRAL REGION  
Oliver Kiptoo East Central
Paul Korir Central Missouri
EAST REGION  
Claudio Rocha Assumption
Gabe Medina American International
Jacob Logan Southern New Hampshire
MIDWEST REGION  
Evan Leist Cedarville
Jordan Foster Findlay
Max Gucker Malone
Noah Fisher Findlay
Ransom Allen Wayne State (MI)
SOUTH REGION  
Arthur Cosson Saint Leo
Donald Kibet Benedict
Joseph Leventry Montevallo
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION  
Andrew Amor New Mexico Highlands
Tony Torres Colorado Mesa
SOUTHEAST REGION  
Joshua Chepkesir UNC Pembroke
Oussama Ajala Catawba
WEST REGION  
Benjamin White Biola
Bryan Banuelos Fresno Pacific
Cole Nash Alaska Anchorage
Jared Wright Dominican (CA)
Michael Zapherson Alaska Anchorage
Ricardo Vargas Cal Poly Pomona
WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
NAME SCHOOL
ATLANTIC REGION  
Hannah Smrcka Seton Hill
Malia Anderson California (PA)
Marianne Abdalah Slippery Rock
CENTRAL REGION  
Alyssa Becker Mary
Khot Juac Sioux Falls
Regan Hodsden Fort Hays State
EAST REGION  
Fransiscah Cherotich American International
Jane Harrington Saint Anselm
Katherine Marsh Adelphi
MIDWEST REGION  
Bradley Weimer Drury
Katja Bauerle Wisconsin-Parkside
Liz Wamsley Hillsdale
Meg Scheske Hillsdale
SOUTH REGION  
Holly Little Saint Leo
Jazmin Hernandez Mississippi College
Johanna Wistokat Christian Brothers
Kamila Soja Nova Southeastern
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION  
Katie Fankhouser Fort Lewis
Kira MacGill Colorado Mesa
SOUTHEAST REGION  
Jackline Kosgei UNC Pembroke
Janet Kwambai Lenoir-Rhyne
Monique Whiteman Flagler
WEST REGION  
Alauna Carstens Saint Martin's
Eline Pinter Azusa Pacific
Kendall Kramer Alaska Fairbanks
Naomi Bailey Alaska Fairbanks
Rosie Fordham Alaska Fairbanks

