NCAA Division II men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.
Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.
The championships will be held Dec. 2 at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, WA. Seattle Pacific University will serve as the host. The men’s race will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.
A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com from 1:00 p.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.
|School
|Region
|Alabama Huntsville
|South
|Anderson (SC)
|Southeast
|Augusta
|Southeast
|Augustana (SD)
|Central
|Azusa Pacific
|West
|Charleston (WV)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado Christian
|South Central
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Concord
|Atlantic
|Edinboro (PA)
|Atlantic
|Embry-Riddle
|South
|Franklin Pierce
|East
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Illinois Springfield
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Lewis
|Midwest
|Michigan Tech
|Midwest
|Mississippi College
|South
|Missouri Southern
|Central
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Central
|Northwood
|Midwest
|Pittsburg State
|Central
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Saginaw Valley State
|Midwest
|Simon Fraser
|West
|Southern Connecticut State
|East
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|Walsh
|Midwest
|Washburn
|Central
|West Texas A&M
|South Central
|Western Colorado
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
|Wingate
|Southeast
|SCHOOL
|REGION
|Adams St.
|South Central
|Anderson (SC)
|Southeast
|Augustana (SD)
|Central
|Biola
|West
|Stanislaus State
|West
|Catawba
|Southeast
|Cedarville
|Midwest
|Charleston (WV)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado Christian
|South Central
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|CSU Pueblo
|Southeast
|Daemen
|East
|Dallas Baptist
|South Central
|Edinboro (PA)
|Atlantic
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Lock Haven
|Atlantic
|Minnesota State Mankato
|Central
|Minnesota Duluth
|Central
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Central
|Northwest Missouri State
|Central
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|South
|Pittsburg State
|Central
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Saginaw Valley State
|Midwest
|Southern New Hampshire
|East
|Tampa
|South
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|Wayne State (MI)
|Midwest
|West Texas A&M
|South Central
|Western Colorado
|South Central
|Wingate
|Southeast
|Winona St.
|Central
|name
|school
|ATLANTIC REGION
|Emeric Arnaud
|Davis & Elkins
|Jonathan Thrush
|California (PA)
|CENTRAL REGION
|Oliver Kiptoo
|East Central
|Paul Korir
|Central Missouri
|EAST REGION
|Claudio Rocha
|Assumption
|Gabe Medina
|American International
|Jacob Logan
|Southern New Hampshire
|MIDWEST REGION
|Evan Leist
|Cedarville
|Jordan Foster
|Findlay
|Max Gucker
|Malone
|Noah Fisher
|Findlay
|Ransom Allen
|Wayne State (MI)
|SOUTH REGION
|Arthur Cosson
|Saint Leo
|Donald Kibet
|Benedict
|Joseph Leventry
|Montevallo
|SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
|Andrew Amor
|New Mexico Highlands
|Tony Torres
|Colorado Mesa
|SOUTHEAST REGION
|Joshua Chepkesir
|UNC Pembroke
|Oussama Ajala
|Catawba
|WEST REGION
|Benjamin White
|Biola
|Bryan Banuelos
|Fresno Pacific
|Cole Nash
|Alaska Anchorage
|Jared Wright
|Dominican (CA)
|Michael Zapherson
|Alaska Anchorage
|Ricardo Vargas
|Cal Poly Pomona
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|ATLANTIC REGION
|Hannah Smrcka
|Seton Hill
|Malia Anderson
|California (PA)
|Marianne Abdalah
|Slippery Rock
|CENTRAL REGION
|Alyssa Becker
|Mary
|Khot Juac
|Sioux Falls
|Regan Hodsden
|Fort Hays State
|EAST REGION
|Fransiscah Cherotich
|American International
|Jane Harrington
|Saint Anselm
|Katherine Marsh
|Adelphi
|MIDWEST REGION
|Bradley Weimer
|Drury
|Katja Bauerle
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Liz Wamsley
|Hillsdale
|Meg Scheske
|Hillsdale
|SOUTH REGION
|Holly Little
|Saint Leo
|Jazmin Hernandez
|Mississippi College
|Johanna Wistokat
|Christian Brothers
|Kamila Soja
|Nova Southeastern
|SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
|Katie Fankhouser
|Fort Lewis
|Kira MacGill
|Colorado Mesa
|SOUTHEAST REGION
|Jackline Kosgei
|UNC Pembroke
|Janet Kwambai
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Monique Whiteman
|Flagler
|WEST REGION
|Alauna Carstens
|Saint Martin's
|Eline Pinter
|Azusa Pacific
|Kendall Kramer
|Alaska Fairbanks
|Naomi Bailey
|Alaska Fairbanks
|Rosie Fordham
|Alaska Fairbanks