NCAA athletes represent Team USA in the 2023 World Cross Country Championships

The 2023 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia are only a few days away and some of the NCAA's finest are set to participate on the world stage. Five current collegiate athletes will represent the United States of America on Feb.18.

Let's look at who made the team.

U20 Men

Four men will represent Team USA at the World Cross Country Championships, all hailing from different schools. Washington's Evan Jenkins, Villanova's Marco Langon, Air Force's Max Sannes and Wisconsin's Micah Wilson will all be running on the U20 team. All four athletes are freshmen.

Qualifying Times — 8K

Wilson — 23:53.4

Langon — 23:53.8

Jenkins — 23:54.1

Sannes — 23:54.2

U20 Women

North Carolina's Eva Klingbeil is the sole NCAA athlete on Team USA's U20 women's team. Klingbeil is the most senior member of the U20 squad — even though she's a freshman in college — with every other member of the team still in high school.

Qualifying Time — 6K

Klingbeil — 20:10.4

In addition to the current collegiate athletes, Dillon Maggard, a volunteer coach at Utah State, will be representing Team USA on the Senior Men roster. Maggard spent his college career at Utah State from 2014-2018 where he set six school records and earned All-American honors nine times.