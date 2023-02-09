HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
cross-country-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 9, 2023

NCAA athletes represent Team USA in the 2023 World Cross Country Championships

2022 DI men's NCAA cross country championship | FULL RACE

The 2023 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia are only a few days away and some of the NCAA's finest are set to participate on the world stage. Five current collegiate athletes will represent the United States of America on Feb.18.

Let's look at who made the team.

U20 Men

Four men will represent Team USA at the World Cross Country Championships, all hailing from different schools. Washington's Evan Jenkins, Villanova's Marco Langon, Air Force's Max Sannes and Wisconsin's Micah Wilson will all be running on the U20 team. All four athletes are freshmen.

Qualifying Times — 8K

  • Wilson — 23:53.4
  • Langon — 23:53.8
  • Jenkins — 23:54.1
  • Sannes — 23:54.2

U20 Women

North Carolina's Eva Klingbeil is the sole NCAA athlete on Team USA's U20 women's team. Klingbeil is the most senior member of the U20 squad — even though she's a freshman in college — with every other member of the team still in high school.

Qualifying Time — 6K

  • Klingbeil — 20:10.4

In addition to the current collegiate athletes, Dillon Maggard, a volunteer coach at Utah State, will be representing Team USA on the Senior Men roster. Maggard spent his college career at Utah State from 2014-2018 where he set six school records and earned All-American honors nine times.

Jesse Mendez leads a freshmen wave in wrestling's opening weekend

Ohio State's Jesse Mendez made his college debut and took out two-time All-American Lucas Byrd of Illinois in the finals of the Michigan State Open.
READ MORE

America's military schools are training a generation of leaders — and college wrestlers

We talked to wrestlers and coaches from Navy, Army, Air Force and VMI about the value of service academies and how wrestlers can accomplish their goals at these institutions.
READ MORE

These are the top-ranked NCAA heavyweight wrestling contenders, right now

Gable Steveson is one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in NCAA wrestling history. With the national tournament just weeks away, we talked to some of his competitors to learn more about the depth of the weight and what makes this year's class so special.
READ MORE