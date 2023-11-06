TRENDING 📈

November 6, 2023

2023 NCAA DII cross country championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS －The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below. The championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo. Missouri Southern State University will serve as the host. The women’s race will begin at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s race at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live web stream of the championships will occur on www.ncaa.com from 11:00 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

The 34 regions and teams that were selected to participate are:

Men's Qualifying Team
Team Region
Adams State South Central
Alabama Huntsville South
Alaska Anchorage West
Augusta Southeast
Azusa Pacific West
California Poly Pomona West
Catawba Southeast
Charleston (WV) Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
CSU Pueblo South Central
Davis & Elkins Atlantic
East Central Central
Florida Southern South
Franklin Pierce East
Fort Lewis South Central
Grand Valley State Midwest
Lee South
Lewis Midwest
Mississippi Col. South
New Mexico Highlands South Central
Northwest Missouri State Central
Pittsburg State Central
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saginaw Valley State Midwest
Shippensburg Atlantic
Southern Connecticut State East
Walsh Midwest
West Texas A&M South Central
Western Colorado South Central
Western Washington West
Wingate Southeast

Women's Qualifying Teams
Team Region
Adams State South Central
Augustana (SD) Central
Biola West
Catawba Southeast
Cedarville Midwest
Charleston (WV) Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado Christian South Central
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
CSU Pueblo South Central
Dallas Baptist South Central
Davis & Elkins Atlantic
Flagler Southeast
Fort Lewis South Central
Grand Valley State Midwest
Lee South
Lewis Midwest
Mississippi Col. South
Missouri Southern State Central
Pittsburg State Central
Roberts Wesleyan East
Saginaw Valley State Midwest
Slippery Rock Atlantic
Southern Connecticut State East
Southern New Hampshire East
Mary Central
Tampa South
Wayne State (MI) Midwest
West Texas A&M South Central
Western Colorado South Central
Western Washington West
Wingate Southeast
Winona State Central

The men's individual qualifiers are:

Region Name Team
Atlantic Region    
  Ethan Brentham Slippery Rock
  Joey Cintavey Slippery Rock
  Logan Zuchelli Concord
Central Region    
  Brian Mitei Central Missouri
  David Kibet Washburn
  Donald Kibet Washburn
  Gidieon Kimutai Missouri Southern State
  Ryan Hartman Augustana (SD)
East Region    
  Sadadine Adam American International
  Sam Capobianco Bentley
Midwest Region    
  Benjamin VandenBrink Missouri-St. Louis
  Cortland Ross Illinois Springfield
  Isaiah Kelly Cedarville
  Noah Fisher Findlay
  Noah McIntyre Illinois Springfield
  Ramen Felumlee Cedarville
  Ransom Allen Wayne State (MI)
South Region    
  Andrew Stowe Embry-Riddle (FL)
  Berket Mesele Christian Brothers
  Brian Kemei Morehouse
  Tanner Rosolino Embry-Riddle (FL)
South Central Region    
  James Ramey MSU Denver
  Noel Lopez MSU Denver
  Timothy Brown Black Hills State
Southeast Region    
  Jacob Parkinson Lenoir-Rhyne
  Ronan O’Neill Southern Wesleyan
West Region    
  Johan Correa Central Washington
  Jose Garcia Stanislaus State

The women's individual qualifiers are:

Region Name School
Atlantic Region    
  Brianna Hennett East Stroudsburg
  Elaina Klinger Lock Haven
  Kelley Selheimer Bloomsburg
  Kylie Anicic Edinboro
  Malia Anderson California (PA)
Central Region    
  Khot Juac Sioux Falls
  MaKenna Thurston Minnesota State Mankato
  Patricia Koma-Limo Newman
  Regan Hodsden Fort Hays State
  Sophia Strange Oklahoma Baptist
East Region    
  Caitlin Burmester Bentley
  Isabel Marsh Adelphi
  Katherine Marsh Adelphi
  Tess Drury Saint Michael’s
Midwest Region    
  Katja Bauerle Wisconsin-Parkside
  Liz Wamsley Hillsdale
  Madi Szymanski Northern Michigan
South Region    
  Emily McMurry Alabama Huntsville
  Leena Saidi Nova Southeastern
South Central Region    
  Kirstin Williams Colorado Mesa
  Sylvia Brown Black Hills State
Southeast Region    
  Claire Mills North Georgia
  Sabrina Fleig Lenoir-Rhyne
West Region    
  Cassidy Walchak-Sloan Saint Martin’s
  Gianna Bomarito Sonoma State
  Kendall Kramer Alaska Fairbanks
  Rosie Fordham Alaska Fairbanks

