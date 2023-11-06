2023 NCAA DII cross country championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS －The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.
Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below. The championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo. Missouri Southern State University will serve as the host. The women’s race will begin at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s race at 12:15 p.m. ET.
A live web stream of the championships will occur on www.ncaa.com from 11:00 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.
The 34 regions and teams that were selected to participate are:
|Team
|Region
|Adams State
|South Central
|Alabama Huntsville
|South
|Alaska Anchorage
|West
|Augusta
|Southeast
|Azusa Pacific
|West
|California Poly Pomona
|West
|Catawba
|Southeast
|Charleston (WV)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado Christian
|South Central
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|CSU Pueblo
|South Central
|Davis & Elkins
|Atlantic
|East Central
|Central
|Florida Southern
|South
|Franklin Pierce
|East
|Fort Lewis
|South Central
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Lewis
|Midwest
|Mississippi Col.
|South
|New Mexico Highlands
|South Central
|Northwest Missouri State
|Central
|Pittsburg State
|Central
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Saginaw Valley State
|Midwest
|Shippensburg
|Atlantic
|Southern Connecticut State
|East
|Walsh
|Midwest
|West Texas A&M
|South Central
|Western Colorado
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
|Wingate
|Southeast
|Team
|Region
|Adams State
|South Central
|Augustana (SD)
|Central
|Biola
|West
|Catawba
|Southeast
|Cedarville
|Midwest
|Charleston (WV)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado Christian
|South Central
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|CSU Pueblo
|South Central
|Dallas Baptist
|South Central
|Davis & Elkins
|Atlantic
|Flagler
|Southeast
|Fort Lewis
|South Central
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Lewis
|Midwest
|Mississippi Col.
|South
|Missouri Southern State
|Central
|Pittsburg State
|Central
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Saginaw Valley State
|Midwest
|Slippery Rock
|Atlantic
|Southern Connecticut State
|East
|Southern New Hampshire
|East
|Mary
|Central
|Tampa
|South
|Wayne State (MI)
|Midwest
|West Texas A&M
|South Central
|Western Colorado
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
|Wingate
|Southeast
|Winona State
|Central
The men's individual qualifiers are:
|Region
|Name
|Team
|Atlantic Region
|Ethan Brentham
|Slippery Rock
|Joey Cintavey
|Slippery Rock
|Logan Zuchelli
|Concord
|Central Region
|Brian Mitei
|Central Missouri
|David Kibet
|Washburn
|Donald Kibet
|Washburn
|Gidieon Kimutai
|Missouri Southern State
|Ryan Hartman
|Augustana (SD)
|East Region
|Sadadine Adam
|American International
|Sam Capobianco
|Bentley
|Midwest Region
|Benjamin VandenBrink
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Cortland Ross
|Illinois Springfield
|Isaiah Kelly
|Cedarville
|Noah Fisher
|Findlay
|Noah McIntyre
|Illinois Springfield
|Ramen Felumlee
|Cedarville
|Ransom Allen
|Wayne State (MI)
|South Region
|Andrew Stowe
|Embry-Riddle (FL)
|Berket Mesele
|Christian Brothers
|Brian Kemei
|Morehouse
|Tanner Rosolino
|Embry-Riddle (FL)
|South Central Region
|James Ramey
|MSU Denver
|Noel Lopez
|MSU Denver
|Timothy Brown
|Black Hills State
|Southeast Region
|Jacob Parkinson
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Ronan O’Neill
|Southern Wesleyan
|West Region
|Johan Correa
|Central Washington
|Jose Garcia
|Stanislaus State
The women's individual qualifiers are:
|Region
|Name
|School
|Atlantic Region
|Brianna Hennett
|East Stroudsburg
|Elaina Klinger
|Lock Haven
|Kelley Selheimer
|Bloomsburg
|Kylie Anicic
|Edinboro
|Malia Anderson
|California (PA)
|Central Region
|Khot Juac
|Sioux Falls
|MaKenna Thurston
|Minnesota State Mankato
|Patricia Koma-Limo
|Newman
|Regan Hodsden
|Fort Hays State
|Sophia Strange
|Oklahoma Baptist
|East Region
|Caitlin Burmester
|Bentley
|Isabel Marsh
|Adelphi
|Katherine Marsh
|Adelphi
|Tess Drury
|Saint Michael’s
|Midwest Region
|Katja Bauerle
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Liz Wamsley
|Hillsdale
|Madi Szymanski
|Northern Michigan
|South Region
|Emily McMurry
|Alabama Huntsville
|Leena Saidi
|Nova Southeastern
|South Central Region
|Kirstin Williams
|Colorado Mesa
|Sylvia Brown
|Black Hills State
|Southeast Region
|Claire Mills
|North Georgia
|Sabrina Fleig
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|West Region
|Cassidy Walchak-Sloan
|Saint Martin’s
|Gianna Bomarito
|Sonoma State
|Kendall Kramer
|Alaska Fairbanks
|Rosie Fordham
|Alaska Fairbanks