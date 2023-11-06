2023 NCAA DII cross country championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS －The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below. The championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Mo. Missouri Southern State University will serve as the host. The women’s race will begin at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s race at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live web stream of the championships will occur on www.ncaa.com from 11:00 a.m. ET until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

The 34 regions and teams that were selected to participate are:

Men's Qualifying Team Team Region Adams State South Central Alabama Huntsville South Alaska Anchorage West Augusta Southeast Azusa Pacific West California Poly Pomona West Catawba Southeast Charleston (WV) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central CSU Pueblo South Central Davis & Elkins Atlantic East Central Central Florida Southern South Franklin Pierce East Fort Lewis South Central Grand Valley State Midwest Lee South Lewis Midwest Mississippi Col. South New Mexico Highlands South Central Northwest Missouri State Central Pittsburg State Central Roberts Wesleyan East Saginaw Valley State Midwest Shippensburg Atlantic Southern Connecticut State East Walsh Midwest West Texas A&M South Central Western Colorado South Central Western Washington West Wingate Southeast

Women's Qualifying Teams Team Region Adams State South Central Augustana (SD) Central Biola West Catawba Southeast Cedarville Midwest Charleston (WV) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado Christian South Central Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central CSU Pueblo South Central Dallas Baptist South Central Davis & Elkins Atlantic Flagler Southeast Fort Lewis South Central Grand Valley State Midwest Lee South Lewis Midwest Mississippi Col. South Missouri Southern State Central Pittsburg State Central Roberts Wesleyan East Saginaw Valley State Midwest Slippery Rock Atlantic Southern Connecticut State East Southern New Hampshire East Mary Central Tampa South Wayne State (MI) Midwest West Texas A&M South Central Western Colorado South Central Western Washington West Wingate Southeast Winona State Central

The men's individual qualifiers are:

Region Name Team Atlantic Region Ethan Brentham Slippery Rock Joey Cintavey Slippery Rock Logan Zuchelli Concord Central Region Brian Mitei Central Missouri David Kibet Washburn Donald Kibet Washburn Gidieon Kimutai Missouri Southern State Ryan Hartman Augustana (SD) East Region Sadadine Adam American International Sam Capobianco Bentley Midwest Region Benjamin VandenBrink Missouri-St. Louis Cortland Ross Illinois Springfield Isaiah Kelly Cedarville Noah Fisher Findlay Noah McIntyre Illinois Springfield Ramen Felumlee Cedarville Ransom Allen Wayne State (MI) South Region Andrew Stowe Embry-Riddle (FL) Berket Mesele Christian Brothers Brian Kemei Morehouse Tanner Rosolino Embry-Riddle (FL) South Central Region James Ramey MSU Denver Noel Lopez MSU Denver Timothy Brown Black Hills State Southeast Region Jacob Parkinson Lenoir-Rhyne Ronan O’Neill Southern Wesleyan West Region Johan Correa Central Washington Jose Garcia Stanislaus State

The women's individual qualifiers are: