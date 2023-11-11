2023 NCAA Division I men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

The University of Virginia will host the championships, Saturday, Nov. 18, at Panorama Farms Cross Country Course located in Charlottesville, Virginia. The women’s race will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $20 per person. Tickets include parking at the Fashion Square Mall (1535 Rio Road E, Charlottesville, VA 22901), entry into the event, and round-trip shuttle service. Shuttles to Panorama Farms will run from 6:45 - 9:30 a.m., and returning shuttles will run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There will be no on-site spectator parking available at Panorama Farms. All tickets will be sold in advance online; no on-site sales will be available. Tickets to this event are limited and expected to sell out, patrons are encouraged to purchase early. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting ncaatickets.com.

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can catch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, November 18.

Men's qualifying teams

Click or tap here for a closer look at qualifying teams

Men's qualifying individuals

Click or tap here for a closer look at qualifying individuals

Women's qualifying teams

Click or tap here for a closer look at qualifying teams

Women's qualifying individuals

Click or tap here for a closer look at qualifying individuals