No. 3 MIT, No. 4 Williams, No. 10 Middlebury at Purple Valley Invitational

There will be a top-10 showdown at Williams’ Purple Valley Classic on Saturday. Host, and fourth-ranked Williams, will be joined by No. 3 MIT and No. 10 Middlebury for some top-10 competition.

No. 28 Amherst willl also be a part of the race.

IDLE TEAMS No. 8 Trinity (Texas) No. 9 Oberlin

On Sept. 21, No. 3 MIT opened the 2013 season with a first-place finish at the Southern Maine Invitational. Leading the way for Tech was senior Kaitlin Allen, who completed the five mile course in second place with a time of 18:11.45.

The Ephs had last weekend off, after competing in Canada. Saturday's big home meet will feature some of New England's strongest competition, including NESCAC foes Amherst and Colby, and, as well as an up-and-coming program from Christopher Newport.

Williams was the champion at last year's Purple Valley Invitational.

Middlebury dominated a sizable field at the Bard Invitational races on Sept. 21 in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. The Panther women won the 16-team field with 14 of the top 18 finishers.

Also competiting this weekend:

No. 2 Wartburg at Griak Invitational

Minnesota's Griak Invitational will feature 30 ranked teams on Saturday. The competition will include No. 2 Wartburg and No. 24 Bates.

Senior Sammi Bruett and Wartburg won the previous meet, the Les Duke Invitational, on Sept. 14.

No. 5 Claremont-M-S at Stanford Invitational

In its season-opening race on Sept. 14, No. 5 Claremont-M-S won the non-Division I portion of the UC Riverside Invitional.

The Athenas are expected to make some noise at the Stanford Invitational on Saturday.

No. 6 Chicago at Augustana (Ill.) Invitational

Sixth-ranked Chicago will travel to Rock Island, Ill. on Saturday for the Augustana (Ill.) Inviational.

Chicago has won the previous two meets of the 2013 season. The race on Saturday will be its first in the top-10.

No. 7 Calvin at MIAA Jamboree

Seventh-ranked Calvin was idle last week and will return to action on Saturday when for MIAA Jamboree hosted by Adrian College.

Calvin has won the MIAA Jamboree team title for two consecutive years.