|Region
|Date
|Location
|Champion
|Team
|Individual
|Atlantic
|Nov. 22
|Slippery Rock, Pa.
|Edinboro
|Results
|Results
|Central
|Nov. 22
|Wayne, Neb.
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Results
|Results
|East
|Nov. 22
|Nashua, N.H.
|Roberts Wesleyan
|Results
|Results
|Midwest
|Nov. 22
|Evansville, Ind.
|Grand Valley State
|Results
|Results
|South
|Nov. 22
|Huntsville, Ala
|Tampa
|Results
|Results
|South Central
|Nov. 22
|Denver, Colo.
|Adams State
|Results
|Results
|Southeast
|Nov. 22
|Montevallo, Ala.
|Montevallo
|Results
|Results
|West
|Nov. 22
|Billings, Mont.
|Simon Fraser
|Results
|Results
