NCAA.com | November 25, 2014

DII Regional Championship Central

2014 DII Women's XC Regional Championship Central
Region Date Location Champion Team Individual
Atlantic Nov. 22 Slippery Rock, Pa. Edinboro Results Results
Central Nov. 22 Wayne, Neb. Minnesota-Duluth Results Results
East Nov. 22 Nashua, N.H. Roberts Wesleyan Results Results
Midwest Nov. 22 Evansville, Ind. Grand Valley State Results Results
South Nov. 22 Huntsville, Ala Tampa Results Results
South Central Nov. 22 Denver, Colo. Adams State Results Results
Southeast Nov. 22 Montevallo, Ala. Montevallo Results Results
West Nov. 22 Billings, Mont. Simon Fraser Results Results