cross-country-women-d2 flag

NCAA.com | November 19, 2018

NCAA cross country: DII championship qualifiers announced for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2018 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s cross country championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend. 

MORE: Buy tickets | Championship Info Streaming Info

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below. 

RELATED: Women's championship history | Men's championship history

The championships will be held Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Bob O’Conner Golf Course at Schenley Park. Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH  will serve as hosts. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 12:15 p.m. Eastern. 

NCAA cross country fans can watch the live streams of the NCAA cross country championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. The subscription plan will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Since there is a registration process, it is recommended that you register early to ensure you do not miss any of the action. 

Women's qualifying teams:

school region
Adams State South Central
Alaska Anchorage West
Anderson (South Carolina) Southeast
Augustana (South Dakota) Central
Black Hills State South Central
California (Pennsylvania)  Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Dallas Baptist South Central
Edinboro Atlantic
Embry-Riddle (Florida) South
Flagler  Southeast
Grand Valley State Midwest
Hillsdale Midwest
Lee  South 
Merrimack East
Metropolitan State University of Denver South Central
Michigan Tech Midwest
Oklahoma Baptist Central
Pittsburg State Central
Point Loma West
Queens (North Carolina) Southeast
Roberts Wesleyan East
Seattle Pacific West
Shippensburg Atlantic
Simon Fraser West
Southwest Baptist Central
Stonehill East
Union (Tennessee)  South
University of Mary Central
Walsh Midwest
Western Colorado University South Central
Western Washington West

Men's qualifying teams:

School  region
Adams State  South Central
Alaska Anchorage West
American International East
Augusta Southeast
Augustana (South Dakota) Central
Black Hills State South Central
Cal Poly Pomona West
Cedarville Midwest
Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic
Chico State West
Colorado School of Mines South Central
Colorado State-Pueblo South Central
Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central
Edinboro Atlantic
Embry-Riddle (Florida) South
Florida Southern South
Grand Valley State Midwest
Lee South
Missouri Southern State Central
Mount Olive Southeast
Queens (North Carolina)  Southeast
Saginaw Valley State  Midwest
Shippensburg Atlantic
Simon Fraser  West
Sioux Falls Central
Southern Connecticut State East
Southern Indiana Midwest
Southern New Hampshire East
Stonehill East
UNC Pembroke Southeast
Walsh Midwest
West Texas A&M South Central
Western Colorado South Central
Western Washington  West

Women's individual qualifiers:

Atlantic Region 
Skye Christian  —  Seton Hill
Morgan Ilgenfritz — Bloomsburg

Central Region
Ashlee Kuykendall  — Missouri Southern State
Alicja Minczuk —  Harding
Anna Mora — East Central 
Lily Paul — Minnesota State Mankato

East Region 
Kendall Fitzgerald — Post
Kialeigh Marston — Assumption
Christine Myers — Saint Rose

Midwest Region
Allison Dorr — Saginaw Valley State
Kathryn Etelamaki — Ferris State
Karly Gawarecki — Bellarmine

South Region
Justine Glass — Montevallo 
Makayla Hewell — Shorter
Zoe Jarvis — Tampa 
Emmanuelle LeTertre — Lynn

South Central Region
Amira Cunningham — Lubbock Christian
Billie Hatch — Dixie State 
Mandee Middleton — Colorado Christian
Mercy Rotich — Eastern New Mexico

Southeast Region
Leah Hanle — Mount Olive
Domtila Kiplagat — Lenoir-Rhyne
Nicole McMillen — Tusculum
Celine Ritter — Mount Olive

West Region
Lisa Flora — Cal State San Marcos
Alexa Shindruk — Central Washington
Nicole Soleim — Central Washington
Eileen Stressling — Azusa Pacific

Men's individual qualifiers:

Atlantic Region
Ryan Clifford — Mansfield
Josh Coakley — West Chester
Nick McGuire — Bloomsburg
Jason Weitzel — Concord
Joseph Westrick — Gannon

Central Region
Karim Achengli  —Northwest Missouri State
Corbin Hansen — Nebraska-Kearney
Jacob Klemz — Washburn

East Region
Mark Corrigan — Wilmington (Delaware)
Chris Davitt  — Le Moyne
Noah Simatei — New York Institute of Technology

Midwest Region
Damien Halverson — Ferris State
Joseph Humes — Hillsdale
David Mitter — Lake Superior State
Brian Patrick — Northwood
Braden Reichl — Michigan Tech

South Region
Jakob Bernal — West Alabama
Jay Day — Alabama-Huntsville
Raymond Korir  — Central State (Ohio)
Trey Simons — Morehouse

South Central Region
Hosava Kretzmann — Fort Lewis
Stetson Rayas — Dallas Baptist University

Southeast Region
Luke Greer — Carson-Newman
Collin Silliman — Georgia College

West Region
Tyler Jones — Western Oregon
John Lawson — San Francisco State
Dustin Nading — Western Oregon

MORE: 2018 DII Festival info and tickets