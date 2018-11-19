NCAA cross country: DII championship qualifiers announced for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2018 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s cross country championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

The championships will be held Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Bob O’Conner Golf Course at Schenley Park. Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH will serve as hosts. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

NCAA cross country fans can watch the live streams of the NCAA cross country championships as FloTrack Pro subscribers for a monthly price of $29.99 or an annual price of $149.99. The subscription plan will include unlimited access to all FloTrack live broadcasts, video on-demand from all events, FloTrack Originals, documentaries, technique videos and more. Since there is a registration process, it is recommended that you register early to ensure you do not miss any of the action.

Women's qualifying teams:

school region Adams State South Central Alaska Anchorage West Anderson (South Carolina) Southeast Augustana (South Dakota) Central Black Hills State South Central California (Pennsylvania) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Dallas Baptist South Central Edinboro Atlantic Embry-Riddle (Florida) South Flagler Southeast Grand Valley State Midwest Hillsdale Midwest Lee South Merrimack East Metropolitan State University of Denver South Central Michigan Tech Midwest Oklahoma Baptist Central Pittsburg State Central Point Loma West Queens (North Carolina) Southeast Roberts Wesleyan East Seattle Pacific West Shippensburg Atlantic Simon Fraser West Southwest Baptist Central Stonehill East Union (Tennessee) South University of Mary Central Walsh Midwest Western Colorado University South Central Western Washington West

Men's qualifying teams:

School region Adams State South Central Alaska Anchorage West American International East Augusta Southeast Augustana (South Dakota) Central Black Hills State South Central Cal Poly Pomona West Cedarville Midwest Charleston (West Virginia) Atlantic Chico State West Colorado School of Mines South Central Colorado State-Pueblo South Central Colorado-Colorado Springs South Central Edinboro Atlantic Embry-Riddle (Florida) South Florida Southern South Grand Valley State Midwest Lee South Missouri Southern State Central Mount Olive Southeast Queens (North Carolina) Southeast Saginaw Valley State Midwest Shippensburg Atlantic Simon Fraser West Sioux Falls Central Southern Connecticut State East Southern Indiana Midwest Southern New Hampshire East Stonehill East UNC Pembroke Southeast Walsh Midwest West Texas A&M South Central Western Colorado South Central Western Washington West

Women's individual qualifiers:

Atlantic Region

Skye Christian — Seton Hill

Morgan Ilgenfritz — Bloomsburg

Central Region

Ashlee Kuykendall — Missouri Southern State

Alicja Minczuk — Harding

Anna Mora — East Central

Lily Paul — Minnesota State Mankato

East Region

Kendall Fitzgerald — Post

Kialeigh Marston — Assumption

Christine Myers — Saint Rose

Midwest Region

Allison Dorr — Saginaw Valley State

Kathryn Etelamaki — Ferris State

Karly Gawarecki — Bellarmine

South Region

Justine Glass — Montevallo

Makayla Hewell — Shorter

Zoe Jarvis — Tampa

Emmanuelle LeTertre — Lynn

South Central Region

Amira Cunningham — Lubbock Christian

Billie Hatch — Dixie State

Mandee Middleton — Colorado Christian

Mercy Rotich — Eastern New Mexico

Southeast Region

Leah Hanle — Mount Olive

Domtila Kiplagat — Lenoir-Rhyne

Nicole McMillen — Tusculum

Celine Ritter — Mount Olive

West Region

Lisa Flora — Cal State San Marcos

Alexa Shindruk — Central Washington

Nicole Soleim — Central Washington

Eileen Stressling — Azusa Pacific

Men's individual qualifiers:

Atlantic Region

Ryan Clifford — Mansfield

Josh Coakley — West Chester

Nick McGuire — Bloomsburg

Jason Weitzel — Concord

Joseph Westrick — Gannon

Central Region

Karim Achengli —Northwest Missouri State

Corbin Hansen — Nebraska-Kearney

Jacob Klemz — Washburn

East Region

Mark Corrigan — Wilmington (Delaware)

Chris Davitt — Le Moyne

Noah Simatei — New York Institute of Technology

Midwest Region

Damien Halverson — Ferris State

Joseph Humes — Hillsdale

David Mitter — Lake Superior State

Brian Patrick — Northwood

Braden Reichl — Michigan Tech

South Region

Jakob Bernal — West Alabama

Jay Day — Alabama-Huntsville

Raymond Korir — Central State (Ohio)

Trey Simons — Morehouse

South Central Region

Hosava Kretzmann — Fort Lewis

Stetson Rayas — Dallas Baptist University

Southeast Region

Luke Greer — Carson-Newman

Collin Silliman — Georgia College

West Region

Tyler Jones — Western Oregon

John Lawson — San Francisco State

Dustin Nading — Western Oregon



