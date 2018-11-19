NCAA cross country: DII championship qualifiers announced for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2018 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s cross country championships.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this past weekend.
Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.
The championships will be held Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Bob O’Conner Golf Course at Schenley Park. Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH will serve as hosts. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.
Women's qualifying teams:
|school
|region
|Adams State
|South Central
|Alaska Anchorage
|West
|Anderson (South Carolina)
|Southeast
|Augustana (South Dakota)
|Central
|Black Hills State
|South Central
|California (Pennsylvania)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|Dallas Baptist
|South Central
|Edinboro
|Atlantic
|Embry-Riddle (Florida)
|South
|Flagler
|Southeast
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Hillsdale
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Merrimack
|East
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|South Central
|Michigan Tech
|Midwest
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Central
|Pittsburg State
|Central
|Point Loma
|West
|Queens (North Carolina)
|Southeast
|Roberts Wesleyan
|East
|Seattle Pacific
|West
|Shippensburg
|Atlantic
|Simon Fraser
|West
|Southwest Baptist
|Central
|Stonehill
|East
|Union (Tennessee)
|South
|University of Mary
|Central
|Walsh
|Midwest
|Western Colorado University
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
Men's qualifying teams:
|School
|region
|Adams State
|South Central
|Alaska Anchorage
|West
|American International
|East
|Augusta
|Southeast
|Augustana (South Dakota)
|Central
|Black Hills State
|South Central
|Cal Poly Pomona
|West
|Cedarville
|Midwest
|Charleston (West Virginia)
|Atlantic
|Chico State
|West
|Colorado School of Mines
|South Central
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|South Central
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|South Central
|Edinboro
|Atlantic
|Embry-Riddle (Florida)
|South
|Florida Southern
|South
|Grand Valley State
|Midwest
|Lee
|South
|Missouri Southern State
|Central
|Mount Olive
|Southeast
|Queens (North Carolina)
|Southeast
|Saginaw Valley State
|Midwest
|Shippensburg
|Atlantic
|Simon Fraser
|West
|Sioux Falls
|Central
|Southern Connecticut State
|East
|Southern Indiana
|Midwest
|Southern New Hampshire
|East
|Stonehill
|East
|UNC Pembroke
|Southeast
|Walsh
|Midwest
|West Texas A&M
|South Central
|Western Colorado
|South Central
|Western Washington
|West
Women's individual qualifiers:
Atlantic Region
Skye Christian — Seton Hill
Morgan Ilgenfritz — Bloomsburg
Central Region
Ashlee Kuykendall — Missouri Southern State
Alicja Minczuk — Harding
Anna Mora — East Central
Lily Paul — Minnesota State Mankato
East Region
Kendall Fitzgerald — Post
Kialeigh Marston — Assumption
Christine Myers — Saint Rose
Midwest Region
Allison Dorr — Saginaw Valley State
Kathryn Etelamaki — Ferris State
Karly Gawarecki — Bellarmine
South Region
Justine Glass — Montevallo
Makayla Hewell — Shorter
Zoe Jarvis — Tampa
Emmanuelle LeTertre — Lynn
South Central Region
Amira Cunningham — Lubbock Christian
Billie Hatch — Dixie State
Mandee Middleton — Colorado Christian
Mercy Rotich — Eastern New Mexico
Southeast Region
Leah Hanle — Mount Olive
Domtila Kiplagat — Lenoir-Rhyne
Nicole McMillen — Tusculum
Celine Ritter — Mount Olive
West Region
Lisa Flora — Cal State San Marcos
Alexa Shindruk — Central Washington
Nicole Soleim — Central Washington
Eileen Stressling — Azusa Pacific
Men's individual qualifiers:
Atlantic Region
Ryan Clifford — Mansfield
Josh Coakley — West Chester
Nick McGuire — Bloomsburg
Jason Weitzel — Concord
Joseph Westrick — Gannon
Central Region
Karim Achengli —Northwest Missouri State
Corbin Hansen — Nebraska-Kearney
Jacob Klemz — Washburn
East Region
Mark Corrigan — Wilmington (Delaware)
Chris Davitt — Le Moyne
Noah Simatei — New York Institute of Technology
Midwest Region
Damien Halverson — Ferris State
Joseph Humes — Hillsdale
David Mitter — Lake Superior State
Brian Patrick — Northwood
Braden Reichl — Michigan Tech
South Region
Jakob Bernal — West Alabama
Jay Day — Alabama-Huntsville
Raymond Korir — Central State (Ohio)
Trey Simons — Morehouse
South Central Region
Hosava Kretzmann — Fort Lewis
Stetson Rayas — Dallas Baptist University
Southeast Region
Luke Greer — Carson-Newman
Collin Silliman — Georgia College
West Region
Tyler Jones — Western Oregon
John Lawson — San Francisco State
Dustin Nading — Western Oregon
