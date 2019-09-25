8 women’s college cross country meets to watch in Week 2

Thirteen women's cross country top-30 teams will be participating in eight meets this weekend. Here are the main events to watch, and where to find each races' results.

All times listed in ET.

Bill Dellinger Invitational

This Saturday's race with the most implications toward rankings and postseason conversation is happening at the Pine Ridge Golf Club — about 15 minutes from Oregon's campus. Five ranked teams (No. 6 BYU, No. 9 Oregon, No. 13 Boise State, No. 15 Furman and No. 27 UCLA) will be participating in the 2:30 p.m. race at the Bill Dellinger Invitational. Furman and UCLA will be splitting its teams so that a section of each can participate in the Dellinger meet and also clock in at the Queen City Invite on Friday (Furman) and The Master's University Invitational on Saturday (UCLA).

The 6000m race, which was named after legendary Oregon cross country head coach Bill Dellinger, will be run entirely on grass and the fairways.

Oregon women dominated the course last season, placing in each of the first seven individual spots. In comparison, Nevada finished second behind Oregon by 47 points.

To keep track of this year's live results from the Bill Dellinger Invitational, click or tap here.

Big Ten Preview

Otherwise tagged as the Ohio State Invitational, Saturday's Big Ten Preview is built to be a look ahead to the Big Ten Championship invitational, which is set for Sunday, Nov. 3. About half of the schools within the conference have elected to participate in the 9 a.m. women's 6000m preview, including three top-30 teams — No. 7 Michigan, No. 16 Penn State and No. 21 Ohio State.

Last season, Michigan ultimately won its 12th — and third in a row — Big Ten Championship, finishing with 57 points. Five Wolverines placed within the top 20.

To keep track of this year's live results from the Big Ten Preview, click here.

Roy Griak Invitational

Minnesota will host Saturday's 34th annual Roy Griak Invitational, which only includes two ranked participants — No. 22 Minnesota and No. 24 Columbia. The 6000m race was named after former Minnesota head coach Roy Griak, who led the Golden Gophers from 1963-96 and won two Big Ten Conference titles.

With home field advantage, Minnesota won last season's race with 52 points.

The event will be broadcasted at 11 a.m. on FloTrack, and the live results can be found here.

The Gophers will also be inducting three individuals into the 2019 Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame, as seen below.

The #Gophers look forward to celebrating our #Griak2019 Hall of Fame class this weekend. Congrats to Matthew Berens, Mike Jay, and Father Jim Kirby! https://t.co/JvEmusHkTX — Minnesota Cross Country, Track & Field (@GopherCCTF) September 25, 2019

Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational

Loyola Chicago will be hosting the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational, a namesake that is also used as the title of the school's track. Sean Earl was a cross country star for Loyola in the late 1990s and was diagnosed with testicular cancer during his collegiate career. He died on Feb. 27, 2000, at 21 years old. The university continues to remember his ambition every season during the meet.

No. 10 Wisconsin is the only ranked opponent participating in this season's event. Princeton won the 6000m race last year with 65 points.

Results for the 11:50 a.m. women's 6000m race can be found here.

Panorama Farms Invitational

The Virginia Cavaliers will host Friday's Panorama Farms Invitational. The 6000m women's race will begin at 10:15 a.m. and take place at Panorama Farms, about 20 minutes from the Virginia campus. No. 11 Michigan State is the only ranked team participating this season.

Last year, the meet was canceled, but in 2017, Virginia prevailed on its home turf, placing first with 41 points.

Results for this year's race will be available here.

Queen City Invite

As mentioned above, Furman will split its women's team into two groups — one will participate in the Bill Dellinger Invitational on Saturday and the other at the Queen City Invite on Friday. The women's 5K race will be hosted by Queens (N.C.) in Charlotte and will begin at 5 p.m., further into the evening compared to most races happening this weekend.

Queens' in-state neighbor Duke placed first at last season's event with 56 points.

Results for this year's race can be found here.

UAH Chargers Open

Alabama-Huntsville is hosting just one ranked opponent in this year's UAH Chargers Open — No. 19 Florida State. Saturday's women's 5K race will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Evansville took home the first-place victory last season with 35 points.

Click or tap here to track Saturday's live results.

The Master's University Invitational

While part of UCLA's team will be competing at the Bill Dellinger Invitational on Saturday, seven Bruins will be defending their event title at the Master's University Invitational the same day. UCLA — the only ranked team participating in the meet — returns after a 58-point first place finish in last year's race.

UCLA women have won the event two straight years and three times in the past seven seasons since The Master's University Invitational began in 2012.

The women's 5K, set for 10:45 a.m., will take place at Central Park in Santa Clarita, California.

