Here are the future regional sites for the DI cross country championships through 2025

Every year, the Division I cross country championships participate in regional competition before the national championships take place. There are nine regional championships each year. Here's a look at future regional championship sites and hosts.

DI cross country future regional championship sites

2022

All regional championships are to be held Friday, Nov. 11

Great Lakes: Indiana State
Mid-Atlantic: Penn State
Midwest: Missouri
Mountain: New Mexico
Northeast: Columbia
South: North Alabama
South Central: Texas A&M
Southeast: Louisville
West: Washington

National Championship site/host: Oklahoma State | Nov. 19

2023

Great Lakes: Wisconsin
Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh
Midwest: Oklahoma State
Mountain: Texas Tech
Northeast: Columbia
South: Florida
South Central: Arkansas
Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau)
West: Cal State Sacramento (Sacramento Sports Commission)

National Championship site/host: Virginia | Nov. 18

2024

Great Lakes: Mid-American Conference (Greater Cleveland Sports Commission)
Mid-Atlantic: Penn State
Midwest: Bradley
Mountain: Nevada (Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority)
Northeast: Boston College & UMass-Lowell
South: Florida State
South Central: Texas A&M
Southeast: Winthrop (Visit York County)
West: Washington State

National Championship site/host: Wisconsin | Nov. 23

2025

Great Lakes: Evansville (Evansville Sports Corporation)
Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh
Midwest: Oklahoma State
Mountain: Utah
Northeast: Boston College & UMass-Lowell
South: North Alabama (Huntsville Sports Commission)
South Central: Arkansas
Southeast: Virginia
West: Cal State Sacramento (Sacramento Sports Commission)

National Championship site/host: Missouri| Nov. 22