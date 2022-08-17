🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 17, 2022

Here are the future regional sites for the DI cross country championships through 2025

2021 women's cross country championship | FULL RACE

Every year, the Division I cross country championships participate in regional competition before the national championships take place. There are nine regional championships each year. Here's a look at future regional championship sites and hosts.

DI cross country future regional championship sites

2022

All regional championships are to be held Friday, Nov. 11

  • Great Lakes: Indiana State
  • Mid-Atlantic: Penn State
  • Midwest: Missouri
  • Mountain: New Mexico
  • Northeast: Columbia
  • South: North Alabama
  • South Central: Texas A&M
  • Southeast: Louisville
  • West: Washington

National Championship site/host: Oklahoma State | Nov. 19

2023

  • Great Lakes: Wisconsin
  • Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh
  • Midwest: Oklahoma State
  • Mountain:  Texas Tech
  • Northeast: Columbia
  • South: Florida
  • South Central:  Arkansas
  • Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau)
  • West: Cal State Sacramento (Sacramento Sports Commission)

National Championship site/host: Virginia | Nov. 18

2024

  • Great Lakes: Mid-American Conference (Greater Cleveland Sports Commission)
  • Mid-Atlantic: Penn State
  • Midwest: Bradley
  • Mountain:  Nevada (Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority)
  • Northeast:  Boston College & UMass-Lowell
  • South: Florida State
  • South Central: Texas A&M
  • Southeast: Winthrop (Visit York County)
  • West: Washington State

National Championship site/host: Wisconsin | Nov. 23

2025

  • Great Lakes: Evansville (Evansville Sports Corporation)
  • Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh
  • Midwest: Oklahoma State
  • Mountain: Utah
  • Northeast:  Boston College & UMass-Lowell
  • South: North Alabama (Huntsville Sports Commission)
  • South Central: Arkansas
  • Southeast: Virginia
  • West: Cal State Sacramento (Sacramento Sports Commission)

National Championship site/host: Missouri| Nov. 22

