Here are the future regional sites for the DI cross country championships through 2025

Every year, the Division I cross country championships participate in regional competition before the national championships take place. There are nine regional championships each year. Here's a look at future regional championship sites and hosts.

DI cross country future regional championship sites

2022

All regional championships are to be held Friday, Nov. 11

Great Lakes: Indiana State

Indiana State Mid-Atlantic: Penn State

Penn State Midwest: Missouri

Missouri Mountain: New Mexico

New Mexico Northeast: Columbia

Columbia South: North Alabama

North Alabama South Central: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Southeast: Louisville

Louisville West: Washington

National Championship site/host: Oklahoma State | Nov. 19

2023

Great Lakes: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh

Lehigh Midwest: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Mountain: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Northeast: Columbia

Columbia South: Florida

Florida South Central: Arkansas

Arkansas Southeast: South Carolina Upstate (Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau)

South Carolina Upstate (Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau) West: Cal State Sacramento (Sacramento Sports Commission)

National Championship site/host: Virginia | Nov. 18

2024

Great Lakes: Mid-American Conference (Greater Cleveland Sports Commission)

Mid-American Conference (Greater Cleveland Sports Commission) Mid-Atlantic: Penn State

Penn State Midwest: Bradley

Bradley Mountain: Nevada (Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority)

Nevada (Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority) Northeast: Boston College & UMass-Lowell

Boston College & UMass-Lowell South: Florida State

Florida State South Central: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Southeast: Winthrop (Visit York County)

Winthrop (Visit York County) West: Washington State

National Championship site/host: Wisconsin | Nov. 23

2025

Great Lakes: Evansville (Evansville Sports Corporation)

Evansville (Evansville Sports Corporation) Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh

Lehigh Midwest: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Mountain: Utah

Utah Northeast: Boston College & UMass-Lowell

Boston College & UMass-Lowell South: North Alabama (Huntsville Sports Commission)

North Alabama (Huntsville Sports Commission) South Central: Arkansas

Arkansas Southeast: Virginia

Virginia West: Cal State Sacramento (Sacramento Sports Commission)

National Championship site/host: Missouri| Nov. 22