6 cross country invitationals and meets to put on your radar in 2022

The Division I cross country season is here and it brings plenty of excitement. Here are some of the must-watch invitationals during the 2022 season.

Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational | Sept. 9 | Host: Penn State

The Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational is one of the first events of the 2022 season. Named after legendary Penn State head coach Harry Groves, this invitational is held on the Nittany Lion campus, bringing out talented cross country programs from around the country.

Roy Griak Invitational | Sept. 23 | Host: Minnesota

This year marks the 36th annual Roy Griak Invitational hosted by Minnesota. The invitational features top teams from the Division I, II and III levels, with competition lasting from early morning to late afternoon. The invitational takes place on the Les Bolstad Golf Course, and thanks to its history, remains one of the best cross country events each season.

Cowboy Jamboree | Sept. 24 | Host: Oklahoma State

Since 1937, Oklahoma State has hosted the Cowboy Jamboree, making it one of the oldest cross country races in the nation. The OSU cross country course underwent renovations back in 2018 and has since become one of the best courses that can be found on a college campus. With grass and rolling hills throughout, the Cowboy Jamboree is an amazing regular-season event.

Joe Piane Invitational | Sept. 30 | Host: Notre Dame

Some of the best cross country teams in the country are expected to travel to South Bend for the Joe Piane Invitational in late September. The host school, Notre Dame, is consistently one of the top-ranked cross country teams. When the Fighting Irish race other elite programs, it creates a thrilling atmosphere.

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational | Oct. 14 | Host: Wisconsin

The Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational is one of the premier events in collegiate cross country. Eight out of the past 14 combined team NCAA champions won at Nuttycombe during the same year.

In 2022, seven of the top 10 team finishers on the men's side — including defending champion Northern Arizona — will be racing at Nuttycombe. Nine of the top 10 team finishers on the women's side — including defending champion NC State — will be racing at Nuttycombe.

The Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational is shaping up to be great yet again in 2022.

Weis-Crockett Invitational (Pre-National Invitational) | Oct. 15 | Host: Oklahoma State

This year's Pre-National Invitational is the Weis-Crockett Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma State. This invitational will serve as one of the final opportunities for cross country athletes to perform before postseason competition begins.

Postseason

Here are a few additional invitationals to keep an eye out for once the regular season concludes.

Conference championships | Oct. 28

On the weekend of Friday, Oct. 28, several conferences will hold their championship meets. This includes conferences like the Big Ten and Big 12.

NCAA regionals | Nov. 11

The NCAA regional championships begin Friday, November 11. Here are the hosts of the 2022 regionals:

Great Lakes: Indiana State

Mid-Atlantic: Penn State

Midwest: Missouri

Mountain: New Mexico

Northeast: Columbia

South: North Alabama

South Central: Texas A&M

Southeast: Louisville

West: Washington

NCAA Championships | Nov. 19 | Host: Oklahoma State

This meet is for all the marbles. Held at Oklahoma State's cross country course, the 2022 NCAA Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 19. The best of the best will go head-to-head with a trophy on the line, closing the 2022 season with an exciting finish.