20 runners to know entering the 2022 DI cross country season

The 2022 cross country season features several returning athletes that saw great success last year. Here are 20 athletes you should know — 10 men and 10 women — entering the fall season.

Women

Athlete School Mercy Chelangat Alabama Kelsey Chmiel NC State Maddy Denner Notre Dame Lauren Gregory Arkansas Emma Heckel New Mexico Tori Herman Kentucky Olivia Markezich Notre Dame Ceili McCabe West Virginia Taylor Roe Oklahoma State Katelyn Tuohy NC State

Three of the top five individual finishers and five of the top 10 individual finishers return to collegiate cross country in 2022. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat and West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe lead the crowd after finishing within two-tenths of a second apart for second and third place. Defending team champion NC State returns Kelsey Chmiel and Katelyn Tuohy as it looks to become the first repeat women’s cross country champion since 2010.

Men

Athlete School Yaseen Abdalla Tennessee Graham Blanks Harvard Drew Bosley Northern Arizona Casey Clinger BYU Charles Hicks Stanford Alex Maier Oklahoma State Ky Robinson Stanford Victor Shitsama Oklahoma State Cole Sprout Stanford Nico Young Northern Arizona

Defending team champion Northern Arizona might’ve lost Abdihamid Nur to the professional ranks, but it returns a deep team highlighted by Nico Young and Drew Bosley. Stanford is another team with great depth, with Charles Hicks as the top returning individual finisher in 2022 across the sport. Another notable name is Yaseen Abdalla; he’ll run for Tennessee this year after transferring from Texas.