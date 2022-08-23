Trending:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 23, 2022

20 runners to know entering the 2022 DI cross country season

BYU's Conner Mantz wins the 2021 men's cross country championship | FULL RACE

The 2022 cross country season features several returning athletes that saw great success last year. Here are 20 athletes you should know — 10 men and 10 women — entering the fall season.

Women

Athlete School
Mercy Chelangat Alabama
Kelsey Chmiel NC State
Maddy Denner Notre Dame
Lauren Gregory Arkansas
Emma Heckel New Mexico
Tori Herman Kentucky
Olivia Markezich Notre Dame
Ceili McCabe West Virginia
Taylor Roe Oklahoma State
Katelyn Tuohy NC State

Three of the top five individual finishers and five of the top 10 individual finishers return to collegiate cross country in 2022. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat and West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe lead the crowd after finishing within two-tenths of a second apart for second and third place. Defending team champion NC State returns Kelsey Chmiel and Katelyn Tuohy as it looks to become the first repeat women’s cross country champion since 2010.

👀: 6 cross country invitationals and meets to put on your radar in 2022

Men

Athlete School
Yaseen Abdalla Tennessee
Graham Blanks Harvard
Drew Bosley Northern Arizona
Casey Clinger BYU
Charles Hicks Stanford
Alex Maier Oklahoma State
Ky Robinson Stanford
Victor Shitsama Oklahoma State
Cole Sprout Stanford
Nico Young Northern Arizona

Defending team champion Northern Arizona might’ve lost Abdihamid Nur to the professional ranks, but it returns a deep team highlighted by Nico Young and Drew Bosley. Stanford is another team with great depth, with Charles Hicks as the top returning individual finisher in 2022 across the sport. Another notable name is Yaseen Abdalla; he’ll run for Tennessee this year after transferring from Texas.

5 storylines to follow entering the 2022 DI cross country season

These are five storylines that will help define the 2022 DI cross country season, beginning with a potential back-to-back-to-back run for Northern Arizona.
6 cross country invitationals and meets to put on your radar in 2022

The Division I cross country season is here and it brings plenty of excitement. Here are some of the must-watch invitationals during the 2022 season.
Here are the future regional sites for the DI cross country championships

Here are the regional championship sites and hosts for the DI cross country championships through 2025.
