Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 25, 2022 NCAA Cross Country: Oklahoma State women, BYU men win 2022's Cowboy Jamboree 2021 women's cross country championship | FULL RACE Share The 2022 Cowboy Jamboree, hosted by Oklahoma State, saw eight top-10 men's cross country teams and six top-10 women's cross country teams compete in the biggest invitational of the season...so far. Here's what you may have missed. Elite teams in action Here are the ranked teams in 2022's Cowboy Jamboree: Men No. 1 Northern Arizona No. 2 Oklahoma State No. 3 Stanford No. 4 BYU No. 5 Colorado No. 6 Tulsa No. 8 Washington No. 9 Wake Forest No. 11 Air Force No. 15 Harvard No. 16 Gonzaga No. 20 Syracuse No. 21 Princeton No. 23 Furman No. 24 Ole Miss No. 29 Texas Women No. 3 Colorado No. 3 Oklahoma State No. 5 Stanford No. 6 Washington No. 7 BYU No. 9 Arkansas No. 12 Michigan No. 17 Ole Miss No. 20 Harvard No. 22 NAU No. 27 Utah Valley No. 29 Kentucky Of those teams, nine were ranked first in their region entering the invitational. With the top two teams from each region automatically advancing to the NCAA championships, the Cowboy Jamboree was loaded with championship-caliber teams. Women's 6K results The women took the course first, running a 6K at the Cowboy Jamboree. No. 3 Oklahoma State defended its home course thanks to a 69-point win. A 1-2 finish powered the Cowgirls to the win, outpacing second-place finisher No. 22 Northern Arizona by 19 points. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 finishing teams. Place Team Points Finishers (First five) 1 Oklahoma State 69 1, 2, 12, 15, 39 2 Northern Arizona 88 5, 6, 22, 27, 28 3 BYU 111 4, 13, 18, 35, 41 4 Colorado 155 11, 16, 17, 55, 56 5 Stanford 171 20, 26, 33, 38, 54 6 Syracuse 175 9, 31, 32, 45, 58 7 Utah Valley 199 3, 23, 50, 60, 63 8 Washington 217 19, 36, 42, 51, 69 9 Arkansas 225 10, 24, 43, 70, 78 10 Michigan 228 14, 34, 40, 61, 79 👀: 6 cross country invitationals and meets to put on your radar in 2022 Individually, Oklahoma State's Natalie Cook won the individual title in her first career race, finishing in 20:17.1, the sixth-fastest time in course history. Fellow Cowgirl Taylor Roe finished second in 20:20.8, an impressive follow-up to her 2021 Cowboy Jamboree victory. Northern Arizona's Elise Stearns and Annika Reiss were the only other pair of teammates to finish in the top 10, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Place Athlete School Time 1 Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 20:17.1 2 Taylor Roe Oklahoma State 20:20.8 3 Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 20:22.2 4 Aubrey Frentheway BYU 20:23.1 5 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 20:29.5 6 Annika Reiss Northern Arizona 20:32.5 7 Maia Ramsden Harvard 20:32.7 8 Perri Bockrath Kentucky 20:33.6 9 Savannah Roark Syracuse 20:37.3 10 Isabel Van Camp Arkansas 20:37.4 Click or tap here to see the complete women's results. Men's 8K results No. 4 BYU won the men's 8K title at the Cowboy Jamboree with 75 points, highlighted by Joey Noke's personal best time of 23:36.1. Three Cougars finished in the top 15, powering BYU past No. 3 Stanford in second place, with the Cardinals finishing with the second and fourth-fastest runners. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 finishing teams. Place Team Points Finishers (First five) 1 BYU 75 7, 10, 11, 20, 27 2 Stanford 101 2, 4, 16, 21, 58 3 Northern Arizona 110 5, 9, 19, 38, 39 4 Oklahoma State 118 1, 3, 17, 43, 54 5 Tulsa 143 12, 18, 22, 32, 59 6 Wake Forest 177 14, 23, 29, 44, 67 7 Colorado 183 8, 37, 40, 42, 56 8 Syracuse 202 31, 34, 35, 41, 61 9 Air Force 223 28, 45, 47, 48, 55 10 Gonzaga 245 15, 46, 49, 64, 71 WHO'S WHO: 20 runners to know entering the 2022 DI cross country season Individually, No. 2 Oklahoma State saw Alex Maier take home the individual title in 23:16.9, giving the Cowboys the men's-women's sweep at their home invitational. Maier ran the second-fastest time in Cowboy Jamboree history. Rounding out the top five were star runners Charles Hicks (Stanford), Victor Shitsama (Oklahoma State), Cole Sprout (Stanford) and Nico Young (Northern Arizona) as four teams finished with multiple individuals in the top 10. Place Athlete School Time 1 Alex Maier Oklahoma State 23:16.9 2 Charles Hicks Stanford 23:20.0 3 Victor Shitsama Oklahoma State 23:20.5 4 Cole Sprout Stanford 23:20.8 5 Nico Young Northern Arizona 23:24.4 6 Acer Iverson Harvard 23:27.7 7 Casey Clinger BYU 23:30.0 8 Andrew Kent Colorado 23:30.8 9 Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 23:35.5 10 Joey Nokes BYU 23:36.1 Click or tap here to see the complete men's results. What does it mean After BYU and Oklahoma State wins, the Cowboy Jamboree may have given us an early taste of the NCAA Championships, which conveniently will also be hosted by Oklahoma State. Of the top nine men's finishers at the invitational, four finished in the top 13 at 2021's national championships. 🔥: The best college cross country courses you can run Expect the results from this week's meet to shake up the next edition of the USTFCCCA's rankings as the Cowboy Jamboree was the first time many of the top teams competed against teams similarly as high in the rankings. With less than two months until the best-of-the-best return to Oklahoma State for the title race, the Cowboy Jamboree brought early season excitement. 