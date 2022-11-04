7 things to know before the 2022 DI cross country regional championships

The top college cross country performances after 1 month of the 2022 DI season

The top college cross country performances after 1 month of the 2022 DI season

The path to the 2022 Division I cross country championships is underway with regional championships — the next stage of the postseason — almost here. Here's what you need to know before the 2022 DI cross country regional championships.

What are the Division I cross country regional championships?

The DI cross country regional championships are a series of nine cross country invitationals ran across the different NCAA regions. The nine regions are regions as follows:

Great Lakes

Mid-Atlantic

Midwest

Mountain

Northeast

South

South Central

Southeast

West

In each region, all women run in a six-kilometer race while all men run in a 10-kilometer race.

Why are the regional championships important?

The regional championships help teams advance to the Division I cross country championships each year. The top two teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships.

If a team doesn't secure an automatic bid, it will have to rely on the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee to select it as one of the 13 at-large teams. Only two individual at-larges are selected, making a strong regional performance pivotal to advancing toward a national title.

When are the 2022 regional championships?

All of the 2022 DI men's and women's cross country regional championships are Friday, Nov. 11.

Where are the 2022 regional championships located?

Below are the host schools for each of the nine 2022 DI cross country regional championships.

Great Lakes: Indiana State

Indiana State Mid-Atlantic: Penn State

Penn State Midwest: Missouri

Missouri Mountain: New Mexico

New Mexico Northeast: Columbia

Columbia South: North Alabama

North Alabama South Central: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Southeast: Louisville

Louisville West: Washington

What schools belong to each region?

Below you can check out which schools belong to each of the nine DI cross country regions on an interactive map from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Where are teams ranked entering the 2022 regional championships?

Here's a breakdown of nationally ranked teams by region.

Men's No. of Ranked Teams Region 6 Mountain 5 Southeast, West 3 Great Lakes, Midwest 2 Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, South Central

Women's No. of Ranked Teams Region 7 Mountain 6 Great Lakes 5 West 4 Southeast 2 Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South 1 South Central

Elsewhere, the USTFCCCA ranks teams within regions. Below you can find the top three ranked teams for each region from Week 6.

Great Lakes

Men's Wisconsin Notre Dame

Women's Notre Dame Toledo



Mid-Atlantic

Men's Villanova Princeton

Women's Georgetown West Virginia



Midwest

Men's Oklahoma State Tulsa

Women's Oklahoma State Northwestern



Mountain

Men's BYU Northern Arizona

Women's New Mexico Northern Arizona



Northeast

Men's Syracuse Harvard

Women's Providence Syracuse



South

Men's Alabama Tennessee

Women's Alabama Florida State



South Central

Men's Arkansas Texas

Women's Arkansas Texas



Southeast

Men's Wake Forest North Carolina

Women's NC State Virginia



West

Men's Stanford Washington

Women's Oregon Stanford



Who are some of the top runners to watch in each region?

Here are some of the top runners you can watch in each region during the 2022 DI cross country regional championships.

(M or W indicates men's or women's runners, respectively)

Great Lakes

Carter Solomon (M) | Notre Dame

Bob Liking (M) | Wisconsin

Aden Smith (M) | Michigan State

Addie Engle (W) | Ohio State

Katie Osika (W) | Michigan State

Mid-Atlantic

Parker Stokes (M) | Georgetown

Anthony Monte (M) | Princeton

Midwest

Alex Maier (M) | Oklahoma State

Victor Shitsama (M) | Oklahoma State

Natalie Cook (W) | Oklahoma State

Taylor Roe (W) | Oklahoma State

Mountain

Nico Young (M) | Northern Arizona

Drew Bosley (M) | Northern Arizona

Casey Clinger (M) | BYU

Theo Quax (M) | Northern Arizona

Duncan Hamilton (M) | Montana State

Everlyn Kemboi (W) | Utah Valley

Aubrey Frentheway (W) | BYU

Elise Stearns (W) | Northern Arizona

Emma Heckel (W) | New Mexico

Gracelyn Larkin (W) | New Mexico

Samree Dishon (W) | New Mexico

Amelia Mazza-Downie (W) | New Mexico

Northeast

Acer Iverson (M) | Harvard

Graham Blanks (M) | Harvard

Nathan Lawler (M) | Syracuse

Maia Ramsden (W) | Harvard

Jane Buckley (W) | Providence

South

Victory Kiprop (M) | Alabama

Parker Valby (W) | Florida

Mercy Chelangat (W) | Alabama

South Central

Issack Alonzo (M) | Texas

Ezekiel Rop (M) | Iowa State

Isabel Van Camp (W) | Arkansas

Southeast

Parker Wolfe (M) | North Carolina

Dylan Schubert (M) | Furman

Katelyn Tuohy (W) | NC State

Kelsey Chmiel (W) | NC State

West