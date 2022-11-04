Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 7, 2022 7 things to know before the 2022 DI cross country regional championships The top college cross country performances after 1 month of the 2022 DI season Share The path to the 2022 Division I cross country championships is underway with regional championships — the next stage of the postseason — almost here. Here's what you need to know before the 2022 DI cross country regional championships. What are the Division I cross country regional championships? The DI cross country regional championships are a series of nine cross country invitationals ran across the different NCAA regions. The nine regions are regions as follows: Great Lakes Mid-Atlantic Midwest Mountain Northeast South South Central Southeast West In each region, all women run in a six-kilometer race while all men run in a 10-kilometer race. ICYMI: 8 takeaways from DI cross country conference championship weekend Why are the regional championships important? The regional championships help teams advance to the Division I cross country championships each year. The top two teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships. If a team doesn't secure an automatic bid, it will have to rely on the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee to select it as one of the 13 at-large teams. Only two individual at-larges are selected, making a strong regional performance pivotal to advancing toward a national title. NCAA XC: Here's how the cross country championships work When are the 2022 regional championships? All of the 2022 DI men's and women's cross country regional championships are Friday, Nov. 11. Where are the 2022 regional championships located? Below are the host schools for each of the nine 2022 DI cross country regional championships. Great Lakes: Indiana State Mid-Atlantic: Penn State Midwest: Missouri Mountain: New Mexico Northeast: Columbia South: North Alabama South Central: Texas A&M Southeast: Louisville West: Washington FUTURE: Here are the future cross country regional championship sites What schools belong to each region? Below you can check out which schools belong to each of the nine DI cross country regions on an interactive map from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). GLOSSARY: Get to know the basic and advanced cross country terms Where are teams ranked entering the 2022 regional championships? Here's a breakdown of nationally ranked teams by region. Men's No. of Ranked Teams Region 6 Mountain 5 Southeast, West 3 Great Lakes, Midwest 2 Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, South Central RANKINGS: Check out the national XC rankings before 2022 regionals Women's No. of Ranked Teams Region 7 Mountain 6 Great Lakes 5 West 4 Southeast 2 Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South 1 South Central CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Men's complete history since 1938 | Women's complete history since 1981 Elsewhere, the USTFCCCA ranks teams within regions. Below you can find the top three ranked teams for each region from Week 6. Great Lakes Men's Wisconsin Notre Dame Women's Notre Dame Toledo Mid-Atlantic Men's Villanova Princeton Women's Georgetown West Virginia Midwest Men's Oklahoma State Tulsa Women's Oklahoma State Northwestern Mountain Men's BYU Northern Arizona Women's New Mexico Northern Arizona Northeast Men's Syracuse Harvard Women's Providence Syracuse South Men's Alabama Tennessee Women's Alabama Florida State South Central Men's Arkansas Texas Women's Arkansas Texas Southeast Men's Wake Forest North Carolina Women's NC State Virginia West Men's Stanford Washington Women's Oregon Stanford FULL RANKINGS: Regional rankings men | Regional rankings women Who are some of the top runners to watch in each region? Here are some of the top runners you can watch in each region during the 2022 DI cross country regional championships. (M or W indicates men's or women's runners, respectively) Great Lakes Carter Solomon (M) | Notre Dame Bob Liking (M) | Wisconsin Aden Smith (M) | Michigan State Addie Engle (W) | Ohio State Katie Osika (W) | Michigan State Mid-Atlantic Parker Stokes (M) | Georgetown Anthony Monte (M) | Princeton Midwest Alex Maier (M) | Oklahoma State Victor Shitsama (M) | Oklahoma State Natalie Cook (W) | Oklahoma State Taylor Roe (W) | Oklahoma State Mountain Nico Young (M) | Northern Arizona Drew Bosley (M) | Northern Arizona Casey Clinger (M) | BYU Theo Quax (M) | Northern Arizona Duncan Hamilton (M) | Montana State Everlyn Kemboi (W) | Utah Valley Aubrey Frentheway (W) | BYU Elise Stearns (W) | Northern Arizona Emma Heckel (W) | New Mexico Gracelyn Larkin (W) | New Mexico Samree Dishon (W) | New Mexico Amelia Mazza-Downie (W) | New Mexico Northeast Acer Iverson (M) | Harvard Graham Blanks (M) | Harvard Nathan Lawler (M) | Syracuse Maia Ramsden (W) | Harvard Jane Buckley (W) | Providence South Victory Kiprop (M) | Alabama Parker Valby (W) | Florida Mercy Chelangat (W) | Alabama South Central Issack Alonzo (M) | Texas Ezekiel Rop (M) | Iowa State Isabel Van Camp (W) | Arkansas Southeast Parker Wolfe (M) | North Carolina Dylan Schubert (M) | Furman Katelyn Tuohy (W) | NC State Kelsey Chmiel (W) | NC State West Charles Hicks (M) | Stanford Cole Sprout (M) | Stanford Ky Robinson (M) | Stanford Vincent Mauri (M) | Arizona State Kaylee Mitchell (W) | Oregon State Izzy Thornton-Bott (W) | Oregon Zofia Dudek (W) | Stanford 