Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 11, 2022 Recapping the 2022 DI cross country regional championships, auto-bids punched 2022 DI men's NCAA cross country south regional | FULL RACE Share All nine of the 2022 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. We saw over five hours of continuous cross-country races, with big names stepping up to deliver championship-level performances. Check out the results below. FULL RECAP: Recapping the 2022 DI cross country men's and women's regional championships from start to finish Regional Championship Men's Team Winner Women's Team Winner Results Great Lakes Wisconsin Notre Dame Results Mid-Atlantic Villanova Georgetown Results Midwest Tulsa Oklahoma State Results Mountain Northern Arizona New Mexico Results Northeast Syracuse Providence Results South Tennessee Alabama Results South Central Arkansas Arkansas Results Southeast North Carolina NC State Results West Stanford Stanford Results 2022 DI women's NCAA cross country south regional | FULL RACE RELATED: Everything you need to know for the DI, DII and DIII cross country national championships Automatic bids The top two finishing teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. Here are the automatic qualifying teams. Region WoMen's Auto-Bids Men's Auto-Bids WATCH Great Lakes 1. Notre Dame 2. Ohio State 1. Wisconsin 2. Notre Dame Mid-Atlantic 1. Georgetown 2. West Virginia 1. Villanova 2. Georgetown Midwest 1. Oklahoma State 2. Northwestern 1. Tulsa 2. Oklahoma State Watch the complete men's and women's race Mountain 1. New Mexico 2. Utah 1. Northern Arizona 2. BYU Northeast 1. Providence 2. Syracuse 1. Syracuse 2. Harvard South 1. Alabama 2. Florida State 1. Tennessee 2. Ole Miss Watch the women's race Watch the men's race South Central 1. Arkansas 2. Texas 1. Arkansas 2. Texas Southeast 1. NC State 2. North Carolina 1. North Carolina 2. Virginia West 1. Stanford 2. Oregon 1. Stanford 2. Gonzaga The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships. While the at-large teams won't be decided until the selection show at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12, here's a look at the top four finishers from non-AQ teams in each region. Region WoMen's Top Four Men's Top Four Great Lakes 1. Katie Osika (Michigan State) 2. Joy Chirchir (Toledo) 3. Samantha Stieve (Wisconsin) 4. Faith Linga (Toledo) 1. Barry Keane (Butler) 2. Tom Brady (Michigan) 3. Arjun Jha (Michigan) 4. Jesse Hamlin (Butler) Mid-Atlantic 1. Abigail Loveys (Princeton) 2. Maeve Stiles (Penn) 3. Eleanor Mancini (La Salle) 4. Elizabeth Mancini (La Salle) 1. Connor Nisbet (Princeton) 2. Ibrahim Kedir (La Salle) 3. Jack Miller (Pittsburgh) 4. Taonga Mbambo (La Salle) Midwest 1. Olivia Howell (Illinois) 2. Chloe Hershenow (Tulsa) 3. Dana Feyen (Iowa State) 4. Olivia Borowiak (DePaul) 1. Ryan Martins (Loyola Chicago) 2. Gable Sieperda (Iowa State) 3. Isaac Basten (Drake) 4. Titus Winders (Iowa State) Mountain 1. Everlyn Kemboi (Utah Valley) 2. Elise Stearns (Northern Arizona) 3. Aubrey Frentheway (BYU) 4. Lexy Halladay-Lowry (BYU) 1. Duncan Hamilton (Montana State) 2. Matthew Richtman (Montana State) 3. Austin Vancil (Colorado) 4. Ryan Johnson (Air Force) Northeast 1. Maia Ramsden (Harvard) 2. Kenzie Doyle (UMass Lowell) 3. Victoria Patterson (Columbia) 4. Pheobe Anderson (Columbia) 1. Tyler Berg (Columbia) 2. Perry Mackinnon (Cornell) 3. Marcelo Rocha (Providence) 4. Alexander Korczynski (Northeastern) South 1. Parker Valby (Florida) 2. Lydia Miller (Lipscomb) 3. Liz Galarza (Georgia Tech) 4. Ryann Helmers (Ole Miss) 1. Victor Kiprop (Alabama) 2. Kirami Yego (South Alabama) 3. Fearghal Curtin (Florida State) 4. Ryan Kinnane (Auburn) South Central 1. Gracie Morris (TCU) 2. Sophie Daigle (Louisiana) 3. Irene Rono (Abilene Christian) 4. Jaybe Shufelberger (Arkansas State) 1. Jonathan Chung (Texas A&M) 2. Dennis Kipngeno (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) 3. George Wheeler (Lamar) 4. Bradley Makuvire (Tulane) Southeast 1. Tori Herman (Kentucky) 2. Bethany Graham (Furman) 3. Amina Maatoug (Duke) 4. Perri Bockrath (Kentucky) 1. Nickolas Scudder (Charlotte) 2. Dylan Schuber (Furman) 3. Antonio Lopez Segura (Virginia Tech) 4. Ian Shanklin (NC State) West 1. Kaylee Mitchell (Oregon State) 2. Laura Pellicoro (Portland) 3. Yasna Petrova (California Baptist) 4. Ruby Smee (San Francisco) 1. Brian Fay (Washington) 2. Aaron Bienenfeld (Oregon) 3. Luke Houser (Washington) 4. Jonathan Shields (Boise State) 🏃♂️LATEST CROSS COUNTRY NEWS 🏃♀️ 🗓 2022: Invitationals to watch | Regional championship sites 🧠 WHAT TO KNOW: XC Glossary | How the championships work 🏆 AWARDS: The history of the USTFCCCA’s cross country national athlete of the year 👀 HISTORY: Teams with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Inside Villanova's dominance 🔥 MORE: The fastest finishes | Top cross country courses Programs with the most entries in the 2022 DI cross country championships Here's a breakdown of the programs with the most runners in the 2022 DI cross country championship races on Saturday, Nov. 19. READ MORE NCAA Division III men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I men's and women’s cross country championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the teams and individuals who've qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. READ MORE