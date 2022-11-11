Recapping the 2022 DI cross country regional championships, auto-bids punched

All nine of the 2022 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. We saw over five hours of continuous cross-country races, with big names stepping up to deliver championship-level performances. Check out the results below.

FULL RECAP: Recapping the 2022 DI cross country men's and women's regional championships from start to finish

Regional Championship Men's Team Winner Women's Team Winner Results Great Lakes Wisconsin Notre Dame Results Mid-Atlantic Villanova Georgetown Results Midwest Tulsa Oklahoma State Results Mountain Northern Arizona New Mexico Results Northeast Syracuse Providence Results South Tennessee Alabama Results South Central Arkansas Arkansas Results Southeast North Carolina NC State Results West Stanford Stanford Results

2022 DI women's NCAA cross country south regional | FULL RACE

Automatic bids

The top two finishing teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. Here are the automatic qualifying teams.

Region WoMen's Auto-Bids Men's Auto-Bids WATCH Great Lakes 1. Notre Dame

2. Ohio State 1. Wisconsin

2. Notre Dame Mid-Atlantic 1. Georgetown

2. West Virginia 1. Villanova

2. Georgetown Midwest 1. Oklahoma State

2. Northwestern 1. Tulsa

2. Oklahoma State Watch the complete men's and women's race Mountain 1. New Mexico

2. Utah 1. Northern Arizona

2. BYU Northeast 1. Providence

2. Syracuse 1. Syracuse

2. Harvard South 1. Alabama

2. Florida State 1. Tennessee

2. Ole Miss Watch the women's race

Watch the men's race South Central 1. Arkansas

2. Texas 1. Arkansas

2. Texas Southeast 1. NC State

2. North Carolina 1. North Carolina

2. Virginia West 1. Stanford

2. Oregon 1. Stanford

2. Gonzaga

The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships. While the at-large teams won't be decided until the selection show at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12, here's a look at the top four finishers from non-AQ teams in each region.