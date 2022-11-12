2022 NCAA Division I men's and women’s cross country championships qualifiers announced

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.

Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large.

Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Oklahoma State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 19, at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s race will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting ncaatickets.com.

NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can catch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, November 19.

Qualifying teams

Men's qualifying individuals

Women's qualifying teams