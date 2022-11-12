NCAA | November 12, 2022 2022 NCAA Division I men's and women’s cross country championships qualifiers announced DI cross country: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the team and individual qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional championship competitions. Thirty-one teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top two, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the nine regions, for a total of 18 teams. Thirteen additional teams were selected at-large. Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions. Oklahoma State University will host the championships, Saturday, November 19, at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s race will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by the men’s race at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Admission to the event will be $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting ncaatickets.com. NCAA cross country fans not in attendance can catch all the action live on ESPNU and the ESPN App beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, November 19. Qualifying teams Men's qualifying individuals Women's qualifying teams 🏃♂️LATEST CROSS COUNTRY NEWS 🏃♀️ 🗓 2022: Invitationals to watch | Regional championship sites 🧠 WHAT TO KNOW: XC Glossary | How the championships work 🏆 AWARDS: The history of the USTFCCCA’s cross country national athlete of the year 👀 HISTORY: Teams with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Inside Villanova's dominance 🔥 MORE: The fastest finishes | Top cross country courses Programs with the most entries in the 2022 DI cross country championships Here's a breakdown of the programs with the most runners in the 2022 DI cross country championship races on Saturday, Nov. 19. READ MORE NCAA Division III men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. READ MORE Recapping the 2022 DI cross country regional championships, auto-bids punched All nine of the 2022 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. READ MORE