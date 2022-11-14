The programs with the most entries in the 2022 DI cross country championships

It's time to take a look at the 2022 DI cross country championship entries ahead of the championship race on Saturday, Nov. 19. Here's a breakdown of the programs with the most entries.

Two team entries

If a team qualifies for the DI cross country championships, it gets seven runners for its team. That means the most entries a school can have combined across men's and women's teams is 14 total runners, if a school's men's and women's team qualifies.

Below are the schools with 14 total runners at the 2022 championships, with both the men's and women's teams qualifying.

Alabama

Arkansas*

BYU

Colorado

Colorado State

Georgetown*

Michigan

NC State

North Carolina*

Northern Arizona

Notre Dame*

Oklahoma State*

Oregon

Stanford*

Syracuse*

Texas*

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

*These eight schools had both men's and women's automatic qualifying teams.

Team entries plus individual qualifiers

If a school had a team qualify for one gender and individuals qualify for the other gender, that school can have anywhere from 8-13 total runners at the championships. While no school reached the high-mark of 13 this year, below you'll find the total runner combinations of team and individual qualifiers.

Men's individual qualifiers with women's teams

9 total runners Michigan State

8 total runners Florida State New Mexico Providence



Women's individual qualifiers with men's teams

9 total runners Utah State

8 total runners Air Force Butler Harvard Ole Miss Princeton Tulsa



Individual qualifiers

Below you'll find the breakdown of individual qualifiers by school. Thirteen schools had multiple individual qualifiers across genders. Columbia and La Salle led the way with four total individual qualifiers each.

Multiple individual qualifiers by school, across genders No. of Individual Qualifiers School 4 Columbia, La Salle 3 Indiana, Iowa State 2 Boise State, Cornell, Duke, Furman, Kentucky,

Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Alabama, Utah State

Men's individual qualifiers by school No. of Individual Qualifiers School 2 Cornell, La Salle, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Alabama 1 Auburn, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal Poly, Charlotte, Columbia,

Drake, Duke, Florida State, Furman, Indiana, Iona, Iowa State,

Kent State, Lamar, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Northeastern,

New Mexico, North Texas, Providence, Santa Clara, Texas A&M,

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulane, UTEP, Virginia Tech