Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 14, 2022 The programs with the most entries in the 2022 DI cross country championships DI cross country: 2022 selection show Share It's time to take a look at the 2022 DI cross country championship entries ahead of the championship race on Saturday, Nov. 19. Here's a breakdown of the programs with the most entries. Two team entries If a team qualifies for the DI cross country championships, it gets seven runners for its team. That means the most entries a school can have combined across men's and women's teams is 14 total runners, if a school's men's and women's team qualifies. Below are the schools with 14 total runners at the 2022 championships, with both the men's and women's teams qualifying. Alabama Arkansas* BYU Colorado Colorado State Georgetown* Michigan NC State North Carolina* Northern Arizona Notre Dame* Oklahoma State* Oregon Stanford* Syracuse* Texas* Virginia Washington Wisconsin *These eight schools had both men's and women's automatic qualifying teams. CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE: Follow the 2022 cross country championships here Team entries plus individual qualifiers If a school had a team qualify for one gender and individuals qualify for the other gender, that school can have anywhere from 8-13 total runners at the championships. While no school reached the high-mark of 13 this year, below you'll find the total runner combinations of team and individual qualifiers. Men's individual qualifiers with women's teams 9 total runners Michigan State 8 total runners Florida State New Mexico Providence SELECTIONS: 2022 NCAA Division I men's and women’s cross country championships qualifiers announced Women's individual qualifiers with men's teams 9 total runners Utah State 8 total runners Air Force Butler Harvard Ole Miss Princeton Tulsa REGIONALS: Recapping the regional championships, auto-bids and more Individual qualifiers Below you'll find the breakdown of individual qualifiers by school. Thirteen schools had multiple individual qualifiers across genders. Columbia and La Salle led the way with four total individual qualifiers each. Multiple individual qualifiers by school, across genders No. of Individual Qualifiers School 4 Columbia, La Salle 3 Indiana, Iowa State 2 Boise State, Cornell, Duke, Furman, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Alabama, Utah State Men's individual qualifiers by school No. of Individual Qualifiers School 2 Cornell, La Salle, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Alabama 1 Auburn, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal Poly, Charlotte, Columbia, Drake, Duke, Florida State, Furman, Indiana, Iona, Iowa State, Kent State, Lamar, Loyola Chicago, Missouri, Northeastern, New Mexico, North Texas, Providence, Santa Clara, Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulane, UTEP, Virginia Tech Women's individual qualifiers by school No. of Individual Entries School 3 Columbia 2 Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, La Salle, Utah State 1 Abilene Christian, Air Force, Arkansas State, Boise State, Butler, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Furman, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Illinois, Lipscomb, Louisiana, Miami (OH), Ole Miss, Penn, Portland, Princeton, San Francisco, TCU, Tulsa, UC Davis, UMass Lowell, Wyoming 🏃♂️LATEST CROSS COUNTRY NEWS 🏃♀️ 🗓 2022: Invitationals to watch | Regional championship sites 🧠 WHAT TO KNOW: XC Glossary | How the championships work 🏆 AWARDS: The history of the USTFCCCA’s cross country national athlete of the year 👀 HISTORY: Teams with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Inside Villanova's dominance 🔥 MORE: The fastest finishes | Top cross country courses NCAA Division III men's and women's cross country championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I men's and women’s cross country championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the teams and individuals who've qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. READ MORE Recapping the 2022 DI cross country regional championships, auto-bids punched All nine of the 2022 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. READ MORE