Northern Arizona, NC State repeat as men's and women's DI cross country champions

Northern Arizona and NC State won the men's and women's DI cross country championships, respectively. Here's what you may have missed.

Men's

Individual

Stanford's Charles Hicks was the first to cross the finish line in 28:43.6. Hicks took the lead over the last 2K and never looked back. Hicks set a course record with his time and became the first Cardinal runner to ever win the individual title.

Finish Athlete School Time 1 Charles Hicks Stanford 28:43.6 2 Nico Young Northern Arizona 28:44.5 3 Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 28:55.9 4 Dylan Jacobs Tennessee 28:58.0 5 Alex Maier Oklahoma State 28:58.2 6 Graham Blanks Harvard 28:58.4 7 Casey Clinger BYU 28:58.7 8 Isai Rodriguez Oklahoma State 28:59.9 9 Parker Wolfe North Carolina 29.00.4 10 Ky Robinson Stanford 29.07.4

Team

Northern Arizona won the DI men's cross county team title, finishing with 83 points. The Lumberjacks won a tiebreaker over Oklahoma State 3-2.

It's the first time in DI men's cross country history that a tiebreaker determined the national champion. The only other tie came in 1942, before a tiebreaker was established.

Northern Arizona has now three-peated, winning three titles from 2020-2022. It the second three-peat for the Lumberjacks, who three-peated from 2016-2018. Northern Arizona has won six titles in the last seven years. The only other school to achieve the feat was UTEP from 1975-1981.

Place Team Finishers Top Runner 1 Northern Arizona 2-3-18-24-36 Charles Hicks 2 Oklahoma State 5-8-11-29-30 Alex Maier 3 BYU 7-20-28-33-44 Casey Clinger 4 Stanford 1-10-48-67-69 Charles Hicks 5 Wake Forest 19-21-25-53-86 Zach Facioni 6 Wisconsin 15-32-42-51-72 Jackson Sharp 7 Air Force 27-46-54-66-71 Ryan Johnson 8 Colorado 34-40-64-65-78 Bob Liking 9 Tulsa 14-22-41-58-169 Cormac Dalton 10 North Carolina 9-59-68-91-96 Parker Wolfe

Women's

Individual

NC State's Katelyn Tuohy was the first to cross the finish line in 19:27.7. Tuohy used a final kick to surpass Florida's Parker Valby over the final 1K and secure the win.

Finish Athlete School Time 1 Katelyn Tuohy NC State 19:27.7 2 Parker Valby Florida 19:30.9 3 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 19:37.1 4 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 19:43.9 5 Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 19:45.1 6 Hilda Olemomoi Alabama 19:45.6 7 Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 19:46.3 8 Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 19:46.4 9 Amariz Tyynismaa Alabama 19:48.4 10 Addie Engel Ohio State 19:50.4

Team

NC State won the 2022 DI women's cross country team title, finishing with 114 points. The win gives the Wolfpack back-to-back titles, becoming the first back-to-back DI women's champion since 2009-2010.

NC State also is the first program since Colorado in 2018 to win both the individual and team title.

Place Team Finishers Top Runner 1 NC State 1-2-13-24-74 Katelyn Tuohy 2 New Mexico 20-23-31-32-34 Amelia Mazza-Downie 3 Alabama 5-8-12-14-127 Hilda Olemomoi 4 Oklahoma State 6-11-47-62-75 Natalie Cook 5 North Carolina 15-35-50-54-88 Kelsey Harrington 6 Northern Arizona 3-40-55-78-81 Elise Stearns 7 Notre Dame 7-45-56-69-84 Olivia Markezich 8 BYU 27-29-58-59-90 Aubrey Frentheway 9 Virginia 37-39-46-53-93 Mia Barnett 10 Georgetown 19-33-48-72-99 Maggie Donahue

