Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 10, 2023

Every Nuttycombe Invitational champion that has won the NCAA cross country title in the same year

2022 DI women's NCAA cross country championship | FULL RACE

One premier invitational in collegiate cross country, the Nuttycombe Invitational, has a strong correlation to the eventual winners of the DI men's and women's cross country championships. Eight of the last 16 DI cross-country champions (excluding the pandemic-altered 2020 season) have won "The Nutty."

This year, the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational returns on Friday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course where two races per gender will take place. At 12 p.m. ET, the women's "B" race will take place followed by the men's "B" race at 12:40 p.m. ET. The women's "A" race will start promptly at 1:20 p.m. ET and the men's "A" race will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The 2022 DI women’s champion, NC State, is the most recent program to achieve the feat, winning the invitational hosted by Wisconsin at Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. Here's a look at every cross country program — men's and women's — to win both the Nuttycombe Invitational and NCAA DI cross country title in the same year.

Men's Nuttycombe and NCAA champions

YEAR of wins School
2018 Northern Arizona
2017 Northern Arizona
2016 Northern Arizona
2015* Syracuse
2011* Wisconsin

Women's Nuttycombe and NCAA champions

YEAR of wins School
2022 NC State
2019 Arkansas
2017 New Mexico
2014* Michigan State

*The Nuttycombe was known as the Wisconsin Adidas Invitational until 2016

