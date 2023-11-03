2023 NCAA DI cross country regionals: Schedule, locations, selections info

The path to the Division I cross country championships begins each year with regional championships. Here's a quick guide to the 2023 DI cross country regional championships, including the schedule, locations and how teams are selected.

How many 2023 DI cross country regionals are there?

There are nine DI cross country regionals held for the following regions:

Great Lakes

Mid-Atlantic

Midwest

Mountain

Northeast

South

South Central

Southeast

West

Who runs in the 2023 DI cross country regionals?

The DI cross country regionals feature any eligible teams and/or athletes from a region. There aren't any qualifying standards/times required to run in a regional meet.

Where are the 2023 DI cross country regionals?

The 2023 DI cross country regionals will be hosted by a different school for every region. See the complete list of hosts and venues below.

Region Host Venue Great Lakes Wisconsin Zimmer Championship Course Mid-Atlantic Lehigh Goodman Campus Cross Country Course Midwest Oklahoma State Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course Mountain Texas Tech Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course Northeast Columbia Van Cortlandt Park South Florida Mark Bostick Golf Course South Central Arkansas Agri Park Southeast South Carolina Upstate Milliken Research Centrer West Sacramento State Haggin Oaks Golf Course

When are 2023 DI cross country regionals?

All of the 2023 DI cross country regionals are on Friday, Nov. 10. See the start times below.

Region Women Start Time Men Start Time Great Lakes 12:30 p.m. ET 1:30 p.m. ET Mid-Atlantic 12 p.m. ET 1 p.m. ET Midwest 11:30 a.m. ET 12:30 p.m. ET Mountain 11 a.m. ET 12 p.m. ET Northeast 11 a.m. ET 12 p.m. ET South 8:30 a.m. ET 9:30 a.m. ET South Central 11:30 a.m. ET 12:30 p.m. ET Southeast 11 a.m. ET 12 p.m. ET West 1 p.m. ET 2 p.m. ET

What schools belong to each region?

Below you can check out which schools belong to each of the nine DI cross country regions on an interactive map from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

How long are the 2023 DI cross country regional races?

In each region, all women run in a six-kilometer race while all men run in a 10-kilometer race.

How do the regional championships determine automatic qualifiers?

The regional championships help teams advance to the Division I cross country championships each year. The top two teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships.

If a team doesn't secure an automatic bid, it will have to rely on the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee to select it as one of the 13 at-large teams. Only two individual at-larges are selected, making a strong regional performance pivotal to advancing toward a national title.

When are the DI cross country national championships?

After regional action has concluded, advancing teams will compete for a national championship on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Virginia will host the championship meet at Panorama Farms.

What are the current DI cross country rankings?

Who won last year's DI regional championships?

Below you'll find the winners and results of each 2022 DI cross country regional championship.