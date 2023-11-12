NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Qualifiers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this weekend.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large.

Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

Dickinson College is hosting the championships on Nov. 18 at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at Noon Eastern.

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Men’s At-large Teams Carnegie Mellon Amherst SUNY Geneseo Calvin Haverford Carleton John Carroll Central (Iowa) Lynchburg University of Chicago MIT Claremont-Mudd-Scripps North Central (IL) Colorado College Pomona-Pitzer Emory Williams George Fox Wisconsin-Lacrosse Johns Hopkins Loras Middlebury Mount Union New York University Rensselaer St. Olaf Tufts Wartburg Washington University in St. Louis Washington and Lee Wisconsin-Stout Wisconsin-Whitewater Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams Women’s At-large Teams Calvin Amherst Carleton Bates Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Carnegie Mellon SUNY Geneseo Central (Iowa) Johns Hopkins University of Chicago Lynchburg Coast Guard MIT Colorado College The College of New Jersey Connecticut College Wartburg DePauw Williams Wisconsin-Eau Claire Emory George Fox Hope Middlebury New York University St. Lawrence St. Olaf UC Santa Cruz Wisconsin-La Crosse Vassar Washington University in St. Louis Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Men’s Individual Qualifiers

Region I (East)

Runner School Ned Farrington Bates Brooks Peters Bowdoin Will Goddard Bowdoin Gordon Doore Colby Tim Barry Suffolk David Reynolds Worcester Polytechnic Institute Avi Bissoondial Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Region II (Mideast)

Runner School Brendan Mellitt Connecticut College Nathan Tassey Roger Williams Nicholas Lyndaker St. Lawrence Michael Skutt St. Lawrence Tobias L’Esperance-Kerckhof Trinity (Conn.) Miles Takiguchi Vassar Noah Mahoney Wesleyan

Region III (Niagara)

Runner School Jared Smith Brockport St. Jonathan Zavala Brockport St. Gabriel Winters-Bona Brockport St. Hunter Brignall SUNY Cortland Jonthomas Bierman SUNY Oneonta Derick Koen Rochester Institute of Technology Zachary Spergel Rochester (New York)

Region IV (Mid-Atlantic)

Runner School Alexander Kane Dickinson Brock Overlander Dickinson Jack Baronski Marywood Michael McCann Marywood Bryce Ryder Marywood Louka Fetter Messiah Tim Patterson St. Vincent (Pa.)

Region V (Metro)

Runner School Shane Artis DeSales Brandon Chen The College of New Jersey Nathan Hajel Moravian Jacob Riley Rowan Erik Ackerman Stockton Cohen Manges Swarthmore Thomas Flear Widener

Region VI (Great Lakes)

Runner School Connor Vachon Hope Ian Petruska Hope Enrique Salazar Manchester Connor Havens Manchester Ryan Hoopingarner Trine Simon Heys Wilmington (Ohio) Conor Kolka Wittenberg

Region VII (South)

Runner School Bradshaw Lathbury Berry Grady Coppock Berry Brody Wallace Berry Ian Hopkins Catholic Daniel Ferrante Christopher Newport Bellamy Immanuel Eastern Mennonite Dylan May Southern Virginia

Region VIII (North)

Runner School Lloyd Young St. John’s (Minn.) Calvin Boone St. Scholastica Lars Dewall St. Scholastica Mason Shea Wisconsin-Eau Claire Cameron Cullen Wisconsin-Oshkosh Paul Proteau Wisconsin-Oshkosh Caden Schneider Wisconsin-Platteville

Region IX (Midwest)

Runner School Joe Langridge Augustana (Ill.) Karan Shetty Benedictine (Ill.) Isaac vanWestrienen Cornell College Adam Koller Luther Bradyn Olmstead Millikin Spencer Moon Simpson (Iowa) Ean Warrick Simpson (Iowa)

Region X (West)

Runner School Rohun Agrawal Caltech Joey Litvin Caltech Amir Barkan Occidental Ryan Stracke Pacific Lutheran Ben Kerr Puget Sound Will Salony Trinity (Tex.) Eric Jackson UC Santa Cruz

Women’s Individual Qualifiers

Region I (East)

Runner School Naomi Cass Bridgewater St. Rachel Brennan Gordon Margaret St. John Keene State Meghan Davis Tufts Carly Rinko Tufts Nina Parziale U. of New England Ella Whinney Wellesley

Region II (Mideast)

Runner School Jules Bleskoski Rensselaer Olivia Pisacano Rensselaer Isabella Hastings Salve Regina Shams Ferver Smith Pria Parker Smith Catherine Dacey Union (N.Y.) Stephanie Ager Wesleyan

Region III (Niagara)

Runner School Taylor Harris Hamilton Sylvie Najarian Hamilton Kyla Eisman Ithaca Ella DePhillips SUNY Oneonta Megan Francoeur SUNY Oneonta Amelia Gilbert Rochester Institute of Technology Sennett Turner Rochester (New York)

Region IV (Mid-Atlantic)

Runner School Kelty Oaster Elizabethtown Hailey Carroll Geneva Carmen Medvit Geneva Lauren Bunke Lebanon Valley Brianna Wagner Misericordia Claire Anderson Washington & Jefferson Cassie Carr Washington & Jefferson

Region V (Metro)

Region School Micah Gordley Arcadia Tara Smurla Moravian Dale Leonard Ramapo Jaelyn Barkley Stockton Kayla Kass Stockton Olivia Montini Swarthmore Gabrielle Nye Widener

Region VI (Great Lakes)

Runner School Hope Murphy Baldwin Wallace Lauren Iagnemma Case Western Sophie Bouldin Centre Meghan Owens Centre Paige Anderson Kalamazoo AnnaSophia Gower Ohion Northern Ella Webster Wittenberg

Runner School Emily Smeds Bridgewater (Va.) Mackenzie Young Bridgewater(Va.) Kate Inglis Catholic Madison Lowery Pfeiffer Madeline Lotts Shenandoah Claire Hamlet Washington and Lee Elise Molinaro Washington and Lee

Region VIII (North)

Runner School Ally Verbauwhede Edgewood Mikayla Flyte Ripon Anne Kiolbasa Saint Benedict Fiona Smith Saint Benedict Allison Hendrickson St. Scholastica Rachel Krouse Wisconsin-Stevens Point Mckayla Felton Wisconsin-Stout

Region IX (Midwest)

Runner School Emma Odle Augustana (Ill.) Deyanneira Colon Mald Aurora Annalese Chudy Illinois Wesleyan Adriana Crabtree Illinois Wesleyan Teah Miller Luther Alyssa Ruiz Millikin Lara Kallem Simpson (Iowa)

Region X (West)