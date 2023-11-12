Trending:

NCAA | November 13, 2023

NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Qualifiers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this weekend.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large. 

Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

Dickinson College is hosting the championships on Nov. 18 at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at Noon Eastern. 

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.  

Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams

Men’s At-large Teams

Carnegie Mellon

Amherst

SUNY Geneseo

Calvin

Haverford

Carleton

John Carroll

Central (Iowa)

Lynchburg

University of Chicago

MIT

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

North Central (IL)

Colorado College

Pomona-Pitzer

Emory

Williams

George Fox

Wisconsin-Lacrosse

Johns Hopkins 

 

Loras

 

Middlebury

 

Mount Union

 

New York University

 

Rensselaer

 

St. Olaf 

 

Tufts

 

Wartburg

 

Washington University in St. Louis

 

Washington and Lee

 

Wisconsin-Stout

 

Wisconsin-Whitewater

 

 

Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams

Women’s At-large Teams

Calvin

Amherst

Carleton

Bates

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Carnegie Mellon

SUNY Geneseo

Central (Iowa)

Johns Hopkins

University of Chicago

Lynchburg

Coast Guard

MIT

Colorado College

The College of New Jersey

Connecticut College

Wartburg

DePauw

Williams

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

 

Emory

 

George Fox

 

Hope

 

Middlebury

 

New York University

 

St. Lawrence

 

St. Olaf

 

UC Santa Cruz

 

Wisconsin-La Crosse 

 

Vassar

 

Washington University in St. Louis

 

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

 

Men’s Individual Qualifiers

 

Region I (East)

Runner School

Ned Farrington

Bates

Brooks Peters

Bowdoin

Will Goddard

Bowdoin

Gordon Doore

Colby

Tim Barry

Suffolk

David Reynolds

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Avi Bissoondial

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

 

Region II (Mideast)

Runner School

Brendan Mellitt

Connecticut College

Nathan Tassey

Roger Williams

Nicholas Lyndaker

St. Lawrence

Michael Skutt

St. Lawrence

Tobias L’Esperance-Kerckhof

Trinity (Conn.)

Miles Takiguchi

Vassar

Noah Mahoney

Wesleyan

 

Region III (Niagara)

Runner School

Jared Smith

Brockport St.

Jonathan Zavala

Brockport St.

Gabriel Winters-Bona

Brockport St.

Hunter Brignall

SUNY Cortland

Jonthomas Bierman

SUNY Oneonta

Derick Koen

Rochester Institute of Technology

Zachary Spergel

Rochester (New York)

 

Region IV (Mid-Atlantic)

Runner School

Alexander Kane

Dickinson

Brock Overlander

Dickinson

Jack Baronski

Marywood

Michael McCann

Marywood

Bryce Ryder

Marywood

Louka Fetter

Messiah

Tim Patterson

St. Vincent (Pa.)

 

Region V (Metro)

Runner School

Shane Artis

DeSales

Brandon Chen

The College of New Jersey

Nathan Hajel

Moravian

Jacob Riley

Rowan

Erik Ackerman

Stockton

Cohen Manges

Swarthmore

Thomas Flear

Widener

 

Region VI (Great Lakes)

Runner School

Connor Vachon

Hope

Ian Petruska

Hope

Enrique Salazar

Manchester

Connor Havens

Manchester

Ryan Hoopingarner

Trine

Simon Heys

Wilmington (Ohio)

Conor Kolka

Wittenberg

 

 

Region VII (South)

Runner School

Bradshaw Lathbury

Berry

Grady Coppock 

Berry

Brody Wallace

Berry

Ian Hopkins

Catholic

Daniel Ferrante

Christopher Newport

Bellamy Immanuel

Eastern Mennonite

Dylan May

Southern Virginia

 

Region VIII (North)

Runner School

Lloyd Young

St. John’s (Minn.)

Calvin Boone 

St. Scholastica

Lars Dewall

St. Scholastica

Mason Shea

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Cameron Cullen

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Paul Proteau

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Caden Schneider

Wisconsin-Platteville

 

Region IX (Midwest)

Runner School

Joe Langridge

Augustana (Ill.)

Karan Shetty

Benedictine (Ill.)

Isaac vanWestrienen

Cornell College

Adam Koller

Luther

Bradyn Olmstead

Millikin

Spencer Moon

Simpson (Iowa)

Ean Warrick

Simpson (Iowa)

 

Region X (West)

Runner School

Rohun Agrawal

Caltech

Joey Litvin

Caltech

Amir Barkan

Occidental

Ryan Stracke

Pacific Lutheran

Ben Kerr

Puget Sound

Will Salony

Trinity (Tex.)

Eric Jackson

UC Santa Cruz

 

 

Women’s Individual Qualifiers

 

Region I (East)

Runner School

Naomi Cass

Bridgewater St.

Rachel Brennan

Gordon

Margaret St. John

Keene State

Meghan Davis 

Tufts

Carly Rinko

Tufts

Nina Parziale

U. of New England

Ella Whinney

Wellesley

 

 

Region II (Mideast)

Runner School

Jules Bleskoski

Rensselaer

Olivia Pisacano

Rensselaer

Isabella Hastings

Salve Regina

Shams Ferver

Smith

Pria Parker

Smith

Catherine Dacey

Union (N.Y.)

Stephanie Ager

Wesleyan

 

Region III (Niagara)

Runner School

Taylor Harris

Hamilton

Sylvie Najarian

Hamilton

Kyla Eisman

Ithaca

Ella DePhillips

SUNY Oneonta

Megan Francoeur

SUNY Oneonta

Amelia Gilbert

Rochester Institute of Technology

Sennett Turner

Rochester (New York)

 

Region IV (Mid-Atlantic)

Runner School

Kelty Oaster

Elizabethtown

Hailey Carroll

Geneva

Carmen Medvit

Geneva

Lauren Bunke

Lebanon Valley

Brianna Wagner

Misericordia

Claire Anderson 

Washington & Jefferson

Cassie Carr

Washington & Jefferson

 

Region V (Metro)

Region School

Micah Gordley

Arcadia

Tara Smurla

Moravian

Dale Leonard

Ramapo

Jaelyn Barkley

Stockton

Kayla Kass

Stockton

Olivia Montini

Swarthmore

Gabrielle Nye

Widener

 

Region VI (Great Lakes)

Runner School

Hope Murphy

Baldwin Wallace

Lauren Iagnemma

Case Western

Sophie Bouldin 

Centre

Meghan Owens

Centre

Paige Anderson

Kalamazoo

AnnaSophia Gower

Ohion Northern

Ella Webster

Wittenberg

 

Region VII (South)
Runner School

Emily Smeds

Bridgewater (Va.)

Mackenzie Young 

Bridgewater(Va.)

Kate Inglis

Catholic

Madison Lowery

Pfeiffer

Madeline Lotts

Shenandoah

Claire Hamlet

Washington and Lee

Elise Molinaro

Washington and Lee

 

Region VIII (North)

Runner School

Ally Verbauwhede

Edgewood

Mikayla Flyte

Ripon

Anne Kiolbasa

Saint Benedict

Fiona Smith

Saint Benedict

Allison Hendrickson

St. Scholastica

Rachel Krouse

Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Mckayla Felton

Wisconsin-Stout

 

Region IX (Midwest)

Runner School

Emma Odle

Augustana (Ill.)

Deyanneira Colon Mald

Aurora

Annalese Chudy

Illinois Wesleyan

Adriana Crabtree

Illinois Wesleyan

Teah Miller

Luther

Alyssa Ruiz

Millikin

Lara Kallem

Simpson (Iowa)

 

Region X (West)

Runner School

Annika Carlson

Chapman

Amelia Jauregui

Chapman

Kylah Holland

Hardin-Simmons

Riley Buese

Lewis & Clark

Malia Heien

Lewis & Clark

Jenna LeNay

Occidental

Chole Bullock

Redlands

 

