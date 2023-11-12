NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Qualifiers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.
In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that were held this weekend.
Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large.
Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.
Dickinson College is hosting the championships on Nov. 18 at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania. The men’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the women’s race at Noon Eastern.
A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.
|
Men’s Automatic Qualifying Teams
|
Men’s At-large Teams
|
Carnegie Mellon
|
Amherst
|
SUNY Geneseo
|
Calvin
|
Haverford
|
Carleton
|
John Carroll
|
Central (Iowa)
|
Lynchburg
|
University of Chicago
|
MIT
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
North Central (IL)
|
Colorado College
|
Pomona-Pitzer
|
Emory
|
Williams
|
George Fox
|
Wisconsin-Lacrosse
|
Johns Hopkins
|
|
Loras
|
|
Middlebury
|
|
Mount Union
|
|
New York University
|
|
Rensselaer
|
|
St. Olaf
|
|
Tufts
|
|
Wartburg
|
|
Washington University in St. Louis
|
|
Washington and Lee
|
|
Wisconsin-Stout
|
|
Wisconsin-Whitewater
|
|
|
Women’s Automatic Qualifying Teams
|
Women’s At-large Teams
|
Calvin
|
Amherst
|
Carleton
|
Bates
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
Carnegie Mellon
|
SUNY Geneseo
|
Central (Iowa)
|
Johns Hopkins
|
University of Chicago
|
Lynchburg
|
Coast Guard
|
MIT
|
Colorado College
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Connecticut College
|
Wartburg
|
DePauw
|
Williams
|
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|
|
Emory
|
|
George Fox
|
|
Hope
|
|
Middlebury
|
|
New York University
|
|
St. Lawrence
|
|
St. Olaf
|
|
UC Santa Cruz
|
|
Wisconsin-La Crosse
|
|
Vassar
|
|
Washington University in St. Louis
|
|
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Men’s Individual Qualifiers
Region I (East)
|Runner
|School
|
Ned Farrington
|
Bates
|
Brooks Peters
|
Bowdoin
|
Will Goddard
|
Bowdoin
|
Gordon Doore
|
Colby
|
Tim Barry
|
Suffolk
|
David Reynolds
|
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|
Avi Bissoondial
|
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Region II (Mideast)
|Runner
|School
|
Brendan Mellitt
|
Connecticut College
|
Nathan Tassey
|
Roger Williams
|
Nicholas Lyndaker
|
St. Lawrence
|
Michael Skutt
|
St. Lawrence
|
Tobias L’Esperance-Kerckhof
|
Trinity (Conn.)
|
Miles Takiguchi
|
Vassar
|
Noah Mahoney
|
Wesleyan
Region III (Niagara)
|Runner
|School
|
Jared Smith
|
Brockport St.
|
Jonathan Zavala
|
Brockport St.
|
Gabriel Winters-Bona
|
Brockport St.
|
Hunter Brignall
|
SUNY Cortland
|
Jonthomas Bierman
|
SUNY Oneonta
|
Derick Koen
|
Rochester Institute of Technology
|
Zachary Spergel
|
Rochester (New York)
Region IV (Mid-Atlantic)
|Runner
|School
|
Alexander Kane
|
Dickinson
|
Brock Overlander
|
Dickinson
|
Jack Baronski
|
Marywood
|
Michael McCann
|
Marywood
|
Bryce Ryder
|
Marywood
|
Louka Fetter
|
Messiah
|
Tim Patterson
|
St. Vincent (Pa.)
Region V (Metro)
|Runner
|School
|
Shane Artis
|
DeSales
|
Brandon Chen
|
The College of New Jersey
|
Nathan Hajel
|
Moravian
|
Jacob Riley
|
Rowan
|
Erik Ackerman
|
Stockton
|
Cohen Manges
|
Swarthmore
|
Thomas Flear
|
Widener
Region VI (Great Lakes)
|Runner
|School
|
Connor Vachon
|
Hope
|
Ian Petruska
|
Hope
|
Enrique Salazar
|
Manchester
|
Connor Havens
|
Manchester
|
Ryan Hoopingarner
|
Trine
|
Simon Heys
|
Wilmington (Ohio)
|
Conor Kolka
|
Wittenberg
Region VII (South)
|Runner
|School
|
Bradshaw Lathbury
|
Berry
|
Grady Coppock
|
Berry
|
Brody Wallace
|
Berry
|
Ian Hopkins
|
Catholic
|
Daniel Ferrante
|
Christopher Newport
|
Bellamy Immanuel
|
Eastern Mennonite
|
Dylan May
|
Southern Virginia
Region VIII (North)
|Runner
|School
|
Lloyd Young
|
St. John’s (Minn.)
|
Calvin Boone
|
St. Scholastica
|
Lars Dewall
|
St. Scholastica
|
Mason Shea
|
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|
Cameron Cullen
|
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|
Paul Proteau
|
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|
Caden Schneider
|
Wisconsin-Platteville
Region IX (Midwest)
|Runner
|School
|
Joe Langridge
|
Augustana (Ill.)
|
Karan Shetty
|
Benedictine (Ill.)
|
Isaac vanWestrienen
|
Cornell College
|
Adam Koller
|
Luther
|
Bradyn Olmstead
|
Millikin
|
Spencer Moon
|
Simpson (Iowa)
|
Ean Warrick
|
Simpson (Iowa)
Region X (West)
|Runner
|School
|
Rohun Agrawal
|
Caltech
|
Joey Litvin
|
Caltech
|
Amir Barkan
|
Occidental
|
Ryan Stracke
|
Pacific Lutheran
|
Ben Kerr
|
Puget Sound
|
Will Salony
|
Trinity (Tex.)
|
Eric Jackson
|
UC Santa Cruz
Women’s Individual Qualifiers
Region I (East)
|Runner
|School
|
Naomi Cass
|
Bridgewater St.
|
Rachel Brennan
|
Gordon
|
Margaret St. John
|
Keene State
|
Meghan Davis
|
Tufts
|
Carly Rinko
|
Tufts
|
Nina Parziale
|
U. of New England
|
Ella Whinney
|
Wellesley
Region II (Mideast)
|Runner
|School
|
Jules Bleskoski
|
Rensselaer
|
Olivia Pisacano
|
Rensselaer
|
Isabella Hastings
|
Salve Regina
|
Shams Ferver
|
Smith
|
Pria Parker
|
Smith
|
Catherine Dacey
|
Union (N.Y.)
|
Stephanie Ager
|
Wesleyan
Region III (Niagara)
|Runner
|School
|
Taylor Harris
|
Hamilton
|
Sylvie Najarian
|
Hamilton
|
Kyla Eisman
|
Ithaca
|
Ella DePhillips
|
SUNY Oneonta
|
Megan Francoeur
|
SUNY Oneonta
|
Amelia Gilbert
|
Rochester Institute of Technology
|
Sennett Turner
|
Rochester (New York)
Region IV (Mid-Atlantic)
|Runner
|School
|
Kelty Oaster
|
Elizabethtown
|
Hailey Carroll
|
Geneva
|
Carmen Medvit
|
Geneva
|
Lauren Bunke
|
Lebanon Valley
|
Brianna Wagner
|
Misericordia
|
Claire Anderson
|
Washington & Jefferson
|
Cassie Carr
|
Washington & Jefferson
Region V (Metro)
|Region
|School
|
Micah Gordley
|
Arcadia
|
Tara Smurla
|
Moravian
|
Dale Leonard
|
Ramapo
|
Jaelyn Barkley
|
Stockton
|
Kayla Kass
|
Stockton
|
Olivia Montini
|
Swarthmore
|
Gabrielle Nye
|
Widener
Region VI (Great Lakes)
|Runner
|School
|
Hope Murphy
|
Baldwin Wallace
|
Lauren Iagnemma
|
Case Western
|
Sophie Bouldin
|
Centre
|
Meghan Owens
|
Centre
|
Paige Anderson
|
Kalamazoo
|
AnnaSophia Gower
|
Ohion Northern
|
Ella Webster
|
Wittenberg
Region VII (South)
|Runner
|School
|
Emily Smeds
|
Bridgewater (Va.)
|
Mackenzie Young
|
Bridgewater(Va.)
|
Kate Inglis
|
Catholic
|
Madison Lowery
|
Pfeiffer
|
Madeline Lotts
|
Shenandoah
|
Claire Hamlet
|
Washington and Lee
|
Elise Molinaro
|
Washington and Lee
Region VIII (North)
|Runner
|School
|
Ally Verbauwhede
|
Edgewood
|
Mikayla Flyte
|
Ripon
|
Anne Kiolbasa
|
Saint Benedict
|
Fiona Smith
|
Saint Benedict
|
Allison Hendrickson
|
St. Scholastica
|
Rachel Krouse
|
Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|
Mckayla Felton
|
Wisconsin-Stout
Region IX (Midwest)
|Runner
|School
|
Emma Odle
|
Augustana (Ill.)
|
Deyanneira Colon Mald
|
Aurora
|
Annalese Chudy
|
Illinois Wesleyan
|
Adriana Crabtree
|
Illinois Wesleyan
|
Teah Miller
|
Luther
|
Alyssa Ruiz
|
Millikin
|
Lara Kallem
|
Simpson (Iowa)
Region X (West)
|Runner
|School
|
Annika Carlson
|
Chapman
|
Amelia Jauregui
|
Chapman
|
Kylah Holland
|
Hardin-Simmons
|
Riley Buese
|
Lewis & Clark
|
Malia Heien
|
Lewis & Clark
|
Jenna LeNay
|
Occidental
|
Chole Bullock
|
Redlands