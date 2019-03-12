NCAA men’s and women’s Fencing Committee selects championships participants

INDIANAPOLIS—NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-six member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Cleveland State and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will co-host championships at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 21-24, 2019.

National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, top- four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.

An institution’s place finish in championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes for the duration of championships.

The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships:

MEN'S ÈPÈE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION Lombardo, Teddy Columbia Northeast Yamanaka, Mick Columbia Northeast Hammarberg, Bryn Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Chien, Albert Harvard Northeast Thein-Sandler, Adrien Harvard Northeast Petrosewicz, Thomas Incarnate Word West Sless, Alexander Incarnate Word West Ewart, Stephen Notre Dame Midwest Simmons, Ariel Notre Dame Midwest Bradford, Jack Ohio State Midwest Shindler, Oliver Ohio State Midwest Griffiths, Ryan Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Piskovatskov, Anton Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Wilson, Sean Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Johnson, Wesley Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Yuan, Wesley Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Vaysberg, Nathan St. John's (New York) Northeast Zagoruiko, Ivan St. John's (New York) Northeast Strong, Sean Stanford West Crouse, Ulfric Stevens Institute of Technology Mid-Atlantic/South Khayat, Ziad UC San Diego West Elsayed, Ahmed Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest Haider, Safi Yale Northeast Shelanski, Isaac Yale Northeast

MEN'S FOIL

NAME INSTITUTION REGION Griffith, Jordan Air Force West Levin, Nestor Air Force West Masood, Umar Brown Northeast Kumbla, Sidarth Columbia Northeast Moelis, Sam Columbia Northeast Gronningsater, Eoin Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Rushing, Brycen Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Rheingans-Yoo, Duncan Harvard Northeast Tourette, Geoffrey Harvard Northeast Mannan, Zohaib New York University Northeast Welch, Kyle New York University Northeast Itkin, Nick Notre Dame Midwest Kiefer, Axel Notre Dame Midwest Cao, Leon Ohio State Midwest Wriedt, Nathan Ohio State Midwest Bicego, Sebastiano Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Hassan, Mohamed Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Li, Michael Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Hamza, Mohamed Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Levy, Cameron Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Orts, Lucas Stanford West Hadler, Benjamin UC San Diego West Allen, Cameron Yale Northeast Chen, Earnest Yale Northeast

MEN'S SABRE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION Meng, Bolang Boston College Northeast Doddo, Andrew Columbia Northeast Liang, Calvin Columbia Northeast Dressell, Wiley Detroit Mercy Midwest Kitsiriboon, Soravit Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Cai, Erwin Harvard Northeast Solomon, Daniel Harvard Northeast Puccio, Greg New Jersey Institute Mid-Atlantic/South Bak, Mikolaj New York University Northeast Rabinowitz, Beni North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Contreras, Alessandro Notre Dame Midwest Panteleev, Arsenii Notre Dame Midwest Koch, Domenik Ohio State Midwest Swartz, Roscoe Ohio State Midwest Dolegiewicz, Marcel Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Metryka, Karol Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Green, Adam Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Lin, Xiteng Steven Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Kwak, Daniel Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Ferjani, Fares St. John's (New York) Northeast Natanzon, Ben St. John's (New York) Northeast Kwong, Samuel Stanford West Emir Putra, Syed UC San Diego West Musgrave, Walter Yale Northeast

WOMEN'S ÈPÈE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION Agob, Nicole Air Force West Cebula, Ann Columbia Northeast Nixon, Karolina Columbia Northeast Eno, Megan Cornell Northeast Aldadah, Huda Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Papdopoulos, Maria Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Toby, Natalia Fairleigh Dickinson Mid-Atlantic/South Kukadia, Saanchi Harvard Northeast Wallace, Shawn Harvard Northeast Falinska, Julia Northwestern Midwest Hamilton, Pauline Northwestern Midwest Grady, Miriam Notre Dame Midwest Sirico, Amanda Notre Dame Midwest Verret, Alexanne Ohio State Midwest Kalonji, Anastasia Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South VanBenthuysen, Barbara Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Dib, Vanessa Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Stewart, Tatijana Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Rizzi, Andrea Vittoria St. John's (New York) Northeast Tannous, Dominique St. John's (New York) Northeast Lee, Hanna Stanford West Beihold, Emily UC San Diego West Nam, Michelle Yale Northeast Wang, Shirley Yale Northeast

WOMEN'S FOIL

NAME INSTITUTION REGION Binder, Sylvie Columbia Northeast Blow, Iman Columbia Northeast Gianneschi, Julia Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Superville, Zoe Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Liu, Cindy Harvard Northeast Yang, Natalie Harvard Northeast Rebchunovska, Oleksandra Incarnate Word West Cecchini, Gabriela Ohio State Midwest Rivano, Camilla New York University Midwest Luong, Tiffany New York University Northeast Chen, Wei Chee North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Chart, Yvonne Northwestern Midwest Chen, Alyssa Northwestern Midwest Berthier, Amita Notre Dame Midwest Massialas, Sabrina Notre Dame Midwest Vaiani, Nicole Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Bicego, Lodovica Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Zuzulo, Isabella Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Lachman, Katarzyna St. John's (New York) Northeast Pappone, Arianna St. John's (New York) Northeast Liao, Madeline Stanford West Lovelace, Kennedy Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Pak, Sarah Yale Northeast Zhou, Anna Yale Northeast

WOMEN'S SABRE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION Burke, Nora Columbia Northeast Timofeyev, Daniella Columbia Northeast Bentolila, Esther Cornell Northeast Harrill, Gillian Cornell Northeast Gorman, Alexandra Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Sapienza, Lindsay Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Czyzewski, Veronica Harvard Northeast Tartakovsky, Elizabeth Harvard Northeast Litynski, Jackie North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Yucel, Emine Northwestern Midwest Hassett, Tara Notre Dame Midwest Linder, Kara Notre Dame Midwest Merza, Sarah Ohio State Midwest Chang, Karen Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Moss, Zara Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Papp, Sara Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Cieslar, Karolina St. John's (New York) Northeast Kaleta, Karolina St. John's (New York) Northeast Mentzer, Kaleigh Stanford West Olaode, Blessing Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Plunkett, Kerry Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Coimbra, Miya UC San Diego West Palczynska, Patrycja Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest Kim, Lauren Yale Northeast

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights will air on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time April 3.