NCAA men’s and women’s Fencing Committee selects championships participants

INDIANAPOLIS—NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-six member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Cleveland State and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will co-host championships at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 21-24, 2019.
National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).
Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, top- four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
An institution’s place finish in championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes for the duration of championships.
The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships:
MEN'S ÈPÈE
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|REGION
|
Lombardo, Teddy
|
Columbia
|Northeast
|
Yamanaka, Mick
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Hammarberg, Bryn
|Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Chien, Albert
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Thein-Sandler, Adrien
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Petrosewicz, Thomas
|
Incarnate Word
|West
|
Sless, Alexander
|
Incarnate Word
|West
|
Ewart, Stephen
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Simmons, Ariel
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Bradford, Jack
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Shindler, Oliver
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Griffiths, Ryan
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Piskovatskov, Anton
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Wilson, Sean
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Johnson, Wesley
|
Princeton
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Yuan, Wesley
|
Princeton
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Vaysberg, Nathan
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Zagoruiko, Ivan
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Strong, Sean
|
Stanford
|
West
|
Crouse, Ulfric
|
Stevens Institute of Technology
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Khayat, Ziad
|
UC San Diego
|West
|
Elsayed, Ahmed
|
Wayne State (Michigan)
|Midwest
|
Haider, Safi
|Yale
|Northeast
|
Shelanski, Isaac
|Yale
|Northeast
MEN'S FOIL
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|REGION
|
Griffith, Jordan
|
Air Force
|
West
|
Levin, Nestor
|
Air Force
|
West
|
Masood, Umar
|
Brown
|
Northeast
|
Kumbla, Sidarth
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Moelis, Sam
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Gronningsater, Eoin
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Rushing, Brycen
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Rheingans-Yoo, Duncan
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Tourette, Geoffrey
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Mannan, Zohaib
|
New York University
|
Northeast
|
Welch, Kyle
|
New York University
|
Northeast
|
Itkin, Nick
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Kiefer, Axel
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Cao, Leon
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Wriedt, Nathan
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Bicego, Sebastiano
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Hassan, Mohamed
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Li, Michael
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Hamza, Mohamed
|
Princeton
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Levy, Cameron
|
Princeton
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Orts, Lucas
|
Stanford
|
West
|
Hadler, Benjamin
|
UC San Diego
|
West
|
Allen, Cameron
|
Yale
|
Northeast
|
Chen, Earnest
|
Yale
|
Northeast
MEN'S SABRE
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|REGION
|
Meng, Bolang
|
Boston College
|
Northeast
|
Doddo, Andrew
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Liang, Calvin
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Dressell, Wiley
|
Detroit Mercy
|
Midwest
|
Kitsiriboon, Soravit
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Cai, Erwin
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Solomon, Daniel
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Puccio, Greg
|
New Jersey Institute
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Bak, Mikolaj
|
New York University
|
Northeast
|
Rabinowitz, Beni
|
North Carolina
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Contreras, Alessandro
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Panteleev, Arsenii
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Koch, Domenik
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Swartz, Roscoe
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Dolegiewicz, Marcel
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Metryka, Karol
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Green, Adam
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Lin, Xiteng Steven
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Kwak, Daniel
|
Princeton
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Ferjani, Fares
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Natanzon, Ben
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Kwong, Samuel
|
Stanford
|
West
|
Emir Putra, Syed
|
UC San Diego
|
West
|
Musgrave, Walter
|
Yale
|
Northeast
WOMEN'S ÈPÈE
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|REGION
|
Agob, Nicole
|
Air Force
|
West
|
Cebula, Ann
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Nixon, Karolina
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Eno, Megan
|
Cornell
|
Northeast
|
Aldadah, Huda
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Papdopoulos, Maria
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Toby, Natalia
|
Fairleigh Dickinson
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Kukadia, Saanchi
|
Harvard
|Northeast
|
Wallace, Shawn
|
Harvard
|Northeast
|
Falinska, Julia
|
Northwestern
|
Midwest
|
Hamilton, Pauline
|
Northwestern
|
Midwest
|
Grady, Miriam
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Sirico, Amanda
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Verret, Alexanne
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Kalonji, Anastasia
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
VanBenthuysen, Barbara
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Dib, Vanessa
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Stewart, Tatijana
|
Princeton
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Rizzi, Andrea Vittoria
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Tannous, Dominique
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Lee, Hanna
|
Stanford
|
West
|
Beihold, Emily
|
UC San Diego
|
West
|
Nam, Michelle
|
Yale
|
Northeast
|
Wang, Shirley
|
Yale
|
Northeast
WOMEN'S FOIL
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|REGION
|
Binder, Sylvie
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Blow, Iman
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Gianneschi, Julia
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Superville, Zoe
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Liu, Cindy
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Yang, Natalie
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Rebchunovska, Oleksandra
|
Incarnate Word
|
West
|
Cecchini, Gabriela
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Rivano, Camilla
|
New York University
|
Midwest
|
Luong, Tiffany
|
New York University
|
Northeast
|
Chen, Wei Chee
|
North Carolina
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Chart, Yvonne
|
Northwestern
|
Midwest
|
Chen, Alyssa
|
Northwestern
|
Midwest
|
Berthier, Amita
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Massialas, Sabrina
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Vaiani, Nicole
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Bicego, Lodovica
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Zuzulo, Isabella
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Lachman, Katarzyna
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Pappone, Arianna
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Liao, Madeline
|
Stanford
|
West
|
Lovelace, Kennedy
|
Temple
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Pak, Sarah
|
Yale
|
Northeast
|
Zhou, Anna
|
Yale
|
Northeast
WOMEN'S SABRE
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|REGION
|
Burke, Nora
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Timofeyev, Daniella
|
Columbia
|
Northeast
|
Bentolila, Esther
|
Cornell
|
Northeast
|
Harrill, Gillian
|
Cornell
|
Northeast
|
Gorman, Alexandra
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Sapienza, Lindsay
|
Duke
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Czyzewski, Veronica
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Tartakovsky, Elizabeth
|
Harvard
|
Northeast
|
Litynski, Jackie
|
North Carolina
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Yucel, Emine
|
Northwestern
|
Midwest
|
Hassett, Tara
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Linder, Kara
|
Notre Dame
|
Midwest
|
Merza, Sarah
|
Ohio State
|
Midwest
|
Chang, Karen
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Moss, Zara
|
Penn State
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Papp, Sara
|
Pennsylvania
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Cieslar, Karolina
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Kaleta, Karolina
|
St. John's (New York)
|
Northeast
|
Mentzer, Kaleigh
|
Stanford
|
West
|
Olaode, Blessing
|
Temple
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Plunkett, Kerry
|
Temple
|
Mid-Atlantic/South
|
Coimbra, Miya
|
UC San Diego
|
West
|
Palczynska, Patrycja
|
Wayne State (Michigan)
|
Midwest
|
Kim, Lauren
|
Yale
|
Northeast
For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights will air on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time April 3.