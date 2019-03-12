Selection Show

fencing-nc flag

NCAA.com | March 12, 2019

NCAA men’s and women’s Fencing Committee selects championships participants

NCAA Fencing

INDIANAPOLIS—NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-six member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Cleveland State and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will co-host championships at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 21-24, 2019. 

National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre). 

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, top- four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place. 

An institution’s place finish in championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes for the duration of championships. 

The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships: 

MEN'S ÈPÈE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION

Lombardo, Teddy

Columbia

 Northeast

Yamanaka, Mick

Columbia

Northeast

Hammarberg, Bryn

 Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Chien, Albert

Harvard

Northeast

Thein-Sandler, Adrien

Harvard

Northeast

Petrosewicz, Thomas

Incarnate Word

 West

Sless, Alexander

Incarnate Word

 West

Ewart, Stephen

Notre Dame

Midwest

Simmons, Ariel

Notre Dame

Midwest

Bradford, Jack

Ohio State

Midwest

Shindler, Oliver

Ohio State

Midwest

Griffiths, Ryan

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Piskovatskov, Anton

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Wilson, Sean

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Johnson, Wesley

Princeton

Mid-Atlantic/South

Yuan, Wesley

Princeton

Mid-Atlantic/South

Vaysberg, Nathan

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Zagoruiko, Ivan

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Strong, Sean

Stanford

West

Crouse, Ulfric

Stevens Institute of Technology

Mid-Atlantic/South

Khayat, Ziad

UC San Diego

 West

Elsayed, Ahmed

Wayne State (Michigan)

 Midwest

Haider, Safi

 Yale Northeast

Shelanski, Isaac

 Yale Northeast

MEN'S FOIL 

NAME INSTITUTION REGION

Griffith, Jordan

Air Force

West

Levin, Nestor

Air Force

West

Masood, Umar

Brown

Northeast

Kumbla, Sidarth

Columbia

Northeast

Moelis, Sam

Columbia

Northeast

Gronningsater, Eoin

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Rushing, Brycen

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Rheingans-Yoo, Duncan

Harvard

Northeast

Tourette, Geoffrey

Harvard

Northeast

Mannan, Zohaib

New York University

Northeast

Welch, Kyle

New York University

Northeast

Itkin, Nick

Notre Dame

Midwest

Kiefer, Axel

Notre Dame

Midwest

Cao, Leon

Ohio State

Midwest

Wriedt, Nathan

Ohio State

Midwest

Bicego, Sebastiano

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Hassan, Mohamed

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Li, Michael

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Hamza, Mohamed

Princeton

Mid-Atlantic/South

Levy, Cameron

Princeton

Mid-Atlantic/South

Orts, Lucas

Stanford

West

Hadler, Benjamin

UC San Diego

West

Allen, Cameron

Yale

Northeast

Chen, Earnest

Yale

Northeast

MEN'S SABRE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION

Meng, Bolang

Boston College

Northeast

Doddo, Andrew

Columbia

Northeast

Liang, Calvin

Columbia

Northeast

Dressell, Wiley

Detroit Mercy

Midwest

Kitsiriboon, Soravit

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Cai, Erwin

Harvard

Northeast

Solomon, Daniel

Harvard

Northeast

Puccio, Greg

New Jersey Institute

Mid-Atlantic/South

Bak, Mikolaj

New York University

Northeast

Rabinowitz, Beni

North Carolina

Mid-Atlantic/South

Contreras, Alessandro

Notre Dame

Midwest

Panteleev, Arsenii

Notre Dame

Midwest

Koch, Domenik

Ohio State

Midwest

Swartz, Roscoe

Ohio State

Midwest

Dolegiewicz, Marcel

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Metryka, Karol

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Green, Adam

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Lin, Xiteng Steven

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Kwak, Daniel

Princeton

Mid-Atlantic/South

Ferjani, Fares

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Natanzon, Ben

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Kwong, Samuel

Stanford

West

Emir Putra, Syed

UC San Diego

West

Musgrave, Walter

Yale

Northeast

WOMEN'S ÈPÈE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION

Agob, Nicole

Air Force

West

Cebula, Ann

Columbia

Northeast

Nixon, Karolina

Columbia

Northeast

Eno, Megan

Cornell

Northeast

Aldadah, Huda

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Papdopoulos, Maria

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Toby, Natalia

Fairleigh Dickinson

Mid-Atlantic/South

Kukadia, Saanchi

Harvard

 Northeast

Wallace, Shawn

Harvard

 Northeast

Falinska, Julia

Northwestern

Midwest

Hamilton, Pauline

Northwestern

Midwest

Grady, Miriam

Notre Dame

Midwest

Sirico, Amanda

Notre Dame

Midwest

Verret, Alexanne

Ohio State

Midwest

Kalonji, Anastasia

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

VanBenthuysen, Barbara

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Dib, Vanessa

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Stewart, Tatijana

Princeton

Mid-Atlantic/South

Rizzi, Andrea Vittoria

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Tannous, Dominique

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Lee, Hanna

Stanford

West

Beihold, Emily

UC San Diego

West

Nam, Michelle

Yale

Northeast

Wang, Shirley

Yale

Northeast

WOMEN'S FOIL

NAME INSTITUTION REGION

Binder, Sylvie

Columbia

Northeast

Blow, Iman

Columbia

Northeast

Gianneschi, Julia

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Superville, Zoe

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Liu, Cindy

Harvard

Northeast

Yang, Natalie

Harvard

Northeast

Rebchunovska, Oleksandra

Incarnate Word

West

Cecchini, Gabriela

Ohio State

Midwest

Rivano, Camilla

New York University

Midwest

Luong, Tiffany

New York University

Northeast

Chen, Wei Chee

North Carolina

Mid-Atlantic/South

Chart, Yvonne

Northwestern

Midwest

Chen, Alyssa

Northwestern

Midwest

Berthier, Amita

Notre Dame

Midwest

Massialas, Sabrina

Notre Dame

Midwest

Vaiani, Nicole

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Bicego, Lodovica

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Zuzulo, Isabella

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Lachman, Katarzyna

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Pappone, Arianna

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Liao, Madeline

Stanford

West

Lovelace, Kennedy

Temple

Mid-Atlantic/South

Pak, Sarah

Yale

Northeast

Zhou, Anna

Yale

Northeast

WOMEN'S SABRE

NAME INSTITUTION REGION

Burke, Nora

Columbia

Northeast

Timofeyev, Daniella

Columbia

Northeast

Bentolila, Esther

Cornell

Northeast

Harrill, Gillian

Cornell

Northeast

Gorman, Alexandra

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Sapienza, Lindsay

Duke

Mid-Atlantic/South

Czyzewski, Veronica

Harvard

Northeast

Tartakovsky, Elizabeth

Harvard

Northeast

Litynski, Jackie

North Carolina

Mid-Atlantic/South

Yucel, Emine

Northwestern

Midwest

Hassett, Tara

Notre Dame

Midwest

Linder, Kara

Notre Dame

Midwest

Merza, Sarah

Ohio State

Midwest

Chang, Karen

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Moss, Zara

Penn State

Mid-Atlantic/South

Papp, Sara

Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic/South

Cieslar, Karolina

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Kaleta, Karolina

St. John's (New York)

Northeast

Mentzer, Kaleigh

Stanford

West

Olaode, Blessing

Temple

Mid-Atlantic/South

Plunkett, Kerry

Temple

Mid-Atlantic/South

Coimbra, Miya

UC San Diego

West

Palczynska, Patrycja

Wayne State (Michigan)

Midwest

Kim, Lauren

Yale

Northeast

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights will air on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time April 3. 