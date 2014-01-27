QUEENS, N.Y. -- As good as they were Saturday at NYU, Columbia was even better Sunday in the St. John's Super Cup.

The women's fencing surprised with four wins in five matches, and the men matched them, despite suffering their first loss of the season, by one bout to Penn State.

No wonder head coach Michael Aufrichtig told his teams, " I am so proud of all of you." He continued, "I always believed in all of you but now I believe in this team."

Sunday's team scores:

Men's Fencing (4-1)

14-13 St. John's, 18-9 Harvard, 16-11 Ohio State, 13-14 Penn State, 15-12 Notre Dame

Women's Fencing (4-1)

15-12 St. John's, 15-12 Harvard, 13-14 Ohio State, 15-12 Penn State, 15-12 Notre Dame

Season Records: Men 22-1, Women 17-4