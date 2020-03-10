NCAA men’s and women’s fencing committee selects championships participants

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced field of 144 competitors who will participate in 2020 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-Six member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. University of Detroit Mercy and Detroit Sports Commission will co-host the championships at TCF Center, Detroit, March 19-22, 2020.
National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).
Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.
The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships.
Men's Epee
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Matthew Han
|Air Force
|West
|Stephen Kimatian
|Air Force
|West
|Cedric Mecke
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Daniel Campbell
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Bowen Wang
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Andrew Lee
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Adrien Sandler
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Anton Chmut
|Hunter
|Northeast
|Samuel Bekker
|New York University
|Northeast
|Harrison Kimatian
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Valentin Matveev
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Bence Bende
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Henry Lange
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Elias Cole
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jonathan Piskovatskov
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Emon Daroian
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Eliot Herbst
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Finn Miller
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Wesley Yuan
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Nathan Vaysberg
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Ivan Zagoruiko
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Robin Cheong
|Stanford
|West
|Ziad Khayat
|UC San Diego
|West
|Safi Haider
|Yale
|Northeast
Men's Foil
|NAME
|Institution
|REGION
|Nester Levin
|Air Force
|West
|Bin Huang
|Boston College
|Northeast
|Sidarth Kumbla
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Sam Moelis
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Eoin Gronningsater
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Brycen Rushing
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kenji Bravo
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Geoffrey Tourette
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Thomas Manley
|New Jersey Institute
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Zohaib Mannan
|New York
|Northeast
|James Mulligan
|North Carolina
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Andrew Machovec
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Marcello Olivares
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Diego Cervantes
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Nathan Wriedt
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Sebastiano Bicego
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Michael Li
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Samuel Barmann
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Julian Knodt
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jan Jurkiewicz
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Maxime Tarasiewicz
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Lucas Orts
|Stanford
|West
|Benjamin Hadler
|UC San Diego
|West
|Maxwell Yee
|Yale
|Northeast
Men's Sabre
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Spencer Kuldell
|Boston College
|Northeast
|Andrew Doddo
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Christopher Walker
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Soravit Kitsiriboon
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Filip Dolegiewicz
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Mitchell Saron
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Brian Kim
|New York University
|Northeast
|Darren Yen
|New York University
|Northeast
|Beni Rabinowitz
|North Carolina
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Alessandro Contreras
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Jared Smith
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Domenik Koch
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Roscoe Swartz
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Inti Farfan-Bayerl
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Xiteng Steven Lin
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Raymond Zhao
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Daniel Kwak
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Nicholas No
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Sal Centanni
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Noah Matricciani
|Stanford
|West
|Shawn Kim
|UC San Diego
|West
|Justin Park
|UC San Diego
|West
|Clement Perrier
|Wayne State (Michigan)
|Midwest
|Nicolas Del Vecchio
|Yale
|Northeast
Women's Epee
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Rylie Rueda
|Boston College
|Northeast
|Anne Cebula
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Giana Vierheller
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Megan Eno
|Cornell
|Northeast
|Cindy Gao
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Saanchi Kukadia
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Julia Falinska
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Miriam Grady
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Amanda Sirico
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Alexanne Verret
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Montserrat Viveros
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Barbara VanBenthuysen
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Vanessa Dib
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jessica Liang
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Lola Constantino
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Sofia Komar
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Nicole Gavrilko
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Andrea Vittoria Rizzi
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Hanna Lee
|Stanford
|West
|Margherita Calderaro
|Temple
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Naomi Ross
|Temple
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Amelia Harrison
|UC San Diego
|West
|Joy Ma
|Yale
|Northeast
|Shirley Wang
|Yale
|Northeast
Women's Foil
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Natalie Minerik
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Ester Schreiber
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Ying Cao
|Cornell
|Northeast
|Madeleine Nishimura
|Cornell
|Northeast
|Zoe Superville
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Cindy Liu
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Sophia Mandour
|North Carolina
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Anna Biasco
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Sarah Filby
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Stefani Deschner
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Morgan Partridge
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Gabriela Cecchini
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Camilla Rivano
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Lodovica Bicego
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Isabella Zuzulo
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Grace Hoa
|Pennsylvania
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Morgan Lee
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|May Tieu
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Katarzyna Lachman
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Arianna Pappone
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Madeline Liao
|Stanford
|West
|Aryana Abtin
|Temple
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Oleksandra Rebchunovska
|University of the Incarnate Word
|West
|Emme Zhou
|Yale
|Northeast
Women's Sabre
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Erin Shea
|Air Force
|West
|Leanne Singleton-Comfort
|Air Force
|West
|Jessica Morales
|Brandeis
|Northeast
|Maggie Shealy
|Brandeis
|Northeast
|Casey Chan
|Brown
|Northeast
|Violet Michel
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Daniella Timofeyev
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Alexandra Gorman
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Veronica Czyzewski
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Marta Lasota
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Kristen Palmer
|MIT
|Northeast
|Dorottya Berczy
|New Jersey Institute
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kara Linder
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Regina O'Brien
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Sarah Merza
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Julieta Toledo
|Ohio State
|Midwest
|Zara Moss
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kelli Wozniak
|Penn State
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Alexis Anglade
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ryan Jenkins
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Karolina Cieslar
|St. John's (New York)
|Northeast
|Malia Hee
|Temple
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kerry Plunkett
|Temple
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Sydney Hirsch
|Yale
|Northeast
For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights will air on ESPNU at 5 p.m. Eastern time April 8.