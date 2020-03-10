NCAA men’s and women’s fencing committee selects championships participants

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced field of 144 competitors who will participate in 2020 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-Six member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. University of Detroit Mercy and Detroit Sports Commission will co-host the championships at TCF Center, Detroit, March 19-22, 2020.

National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.

An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.

The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships.

Men's Epee

Name Institution Region Matthew Han Air Force West Stephen Kimatian Air Force West Cedric Mecke Columbia Northeast Daniel Campbell Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Bowen Wang Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Andrew Lee Harvard Northeast Adrien Sandler Harvard Northeast Anton Chmut Hunter Northeast Samuel Bekker New York University Northeast Harrison Kimatian Notre Dame Midwest Valentin Matveev Notre Dame Midwest Bence Bende Ohio State Midwest Henry Lange Ohio State Midwest Elias Cole Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Jonathan Piskovatskov Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Emon Daroian Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Eliot Herbst Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Finn Miller Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Wesley Yuan Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Nathan Vaysberg St. John's (New York) Northeast Ivan Zagoruiko St. John's (New York) Northeast Robin Cheong Stanford West Ziad Khayat UC San Diego West Safi Haider Yale Northeast

Men's Foil

NAME Institution REGION Nester Levin Air Force West Bin Huang Boston College Northeast Sidarth Kumbla Columbia Northeast Sam Moelis Columbia Northeast Eoin Gronningsater Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Brycen Rushing Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Kenji Bravo Harvard Northeast Geoffrey Tourette Harvard Northeast Thomas Manley New Jersey Institute Mid-Atlantic/South Zohaib Mannan New York Northeast James Mulligan North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Andrew Machovec Notre Dame Midwest Marcello Olivares Notre Dame Midwest Diego Cervantes Ohio State Midwest Nathan Wriedt Ohio State Midwest Sebastiano Bicego Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Michael Li Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Samuel Barmann Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Julian Knodt Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Jan Jurkiewicz St. John's (New York) Northeast Maxime Tarasiewicz St. John's (New York) Northeast Lucas Orts Stanford West Benjamin Hadler UC San Diego West Maxwell Yee Yale Northeast

Men's Sabre

Name Institution Region Spencer Kuldell Boston College Northeast Andrew Doddo Columbia Northeast Christopher Walker Columbia Northeast Soravit Kitsiriboon Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Filip Dolegiewicz Harvard Northeast Mitchell Saron Harvard Northeast Brian Kim New York University Northeast Darren Yen New York University Northeast Beni Rabinowitz North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Alessandro Contreras Notre Dame Midwest Jared Smith Notre Dame Midwest Domenik Koch Ohio State Midwest Roscoe Swartz Ohio State Midwest Inti Farfan-Bayerl Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Xiteng Steven Lin Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Raymond Zhao Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Daniel Kwak Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Nicholas No Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Sal Centanni St. John's (New York) Northeast Noah Matricciani Stanford West Shawn Kim UC San Diego West Justin Park UC San Diego West Clement Perrier Wayne State (Michigan) Midwest Nicolas Del Vecchio Yale Northeast

Women's Epee

Name Institution Region Rylie Rueda Boston College Northeast Anne Cebula Columbia Northeast Giana Vierheller Columbia Northeast Megan Eno Cornell Northeast Cindy Gao Harvard Northeast Saanchi Kukadia Harvard Northeast Julia Falinska Northwestern Midwest Miriam Grady Notre Dame Midwest Amanda Sirico Notre Dame Midwest Alexanne Verret Ohio State Midwest Montserrat Viveros Ohio State Midwest Barbara VanBenthuysen Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Vanessa Dib Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Jessica Liang Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Lola Constantino Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Sofia Komar Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Nicole Gavrilko St. John's (New York) Northeast Andrea Vittoria Rizzi St. John's (New York) Northeast Hanna Lee Stanford West Margherita Calderaro Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Naomi Ross Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Amelia Harrison UC San Diego West Joy Ma Yale Northeast Shirley Wang Yale Northeast

Women's Foil

Name Institution Region Natalie Minerik Columbia Northeast Ester Schreiber Columbia Northeast Ying Cao Cornell Northeast Madeleine Nishimura Cornell Northeast Zoe Superville Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Cindy Liu Harvard Northeast Sophia Mandour North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Anna Biasco Northwestern Midwest Sarah Filby Northwestern Midwest Stefani Deschner Notre Dame Midwest Morgan Partridge Notre Dame Midwest Gabriela Cecchini Ohio State Midwest Camilla Rivano Ohio State Midwest Lodovica Bicego Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Isabella Zuzulo Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Grace Hoa Pennsylvania Mid-Atlantic/South Morgan Lee Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South May Tieu Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Katarzyna Lachman St. John's (New York) Northeast Arianna Pappone St. John's (New York) Northeast Madeline Liao Stanford West Aryana Abtin Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Oleksandra Rebchunovska University of the Incarnate Word West Emme Zhou Yale Northeast

Women's Sabre

Name Institution Region Erin Shea Air Force West Leanne Singleton-Comfort Air Force West Jessica Morales Brandeis Northeast Maggie Shealy Brandeis Northeast Casey Chan Brown Northeast Violet Michel Columbia Northeast Daniella Timofeyev Columbia Northeast Alexandra Gorman Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Veronica Czyzewski Harvard Northeast Marta Lasota Harvard Northeast Kristen Palmer MIT Northeast Dorottya Berczy New Jersey Institute Mid-Atlantic/South Kara Linder Notre Dame Midwest Regina O'Brien Notre Dame Midwest Sarah Merza Ohio State Midwest Julieta Toledo Ohio State Midwest Zara Moss Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Kelli Wozniak Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Alexis Anglade Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Ryan Jenkins Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Karolina Cieslar St. John's (New York) Northeast Malia Hee Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Kerry Plunkett Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Sydney Hirsch Yale Northeast

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights will air on ESPNU at 5 p.m. Eastern time April 8.