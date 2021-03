NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee selects championships participants

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. This year’s fencing championships will consist of participants from 20 member institutions. Pennsylvania State University will host the championships at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, March 25-28, 2021.

The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.

An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.

The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships.

Men's Epee

Name Institution Region Russell Cha Air Force West Matthew Han Air Force West Daniel Gaidar Boston College Northeast Will Smith Boston College Northeast De'Mario Steele Cleveland State Midwest Julio Arias Drew Mid-Atlantic/South Edward James Drew Mid-Atlantic/South Jason Post Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Brandon Benavides Incarnate Word West Thomas Petrosewicz Incarnate Word West Rourke Hillyer NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Robert Hondor NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Reza Merchant North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Henry Shugart North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Stephen Ewart Notre Dame Midwest Ariel Simmons Notre Dame Midwest Ryan Griffiths Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Jonathan Piskovatskov Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Troy Kapitzke Sacred Heart Northeast Cameron Silver Sacred Heart Northeast Nathan Vaysberg St. John’s (NY) Northeast Ziad Khayat UC San Diego West Vedran Markota UC San Diego West Ramadan Dinkins Wayne State (MI) Midwest

Men's Foil

Name Institution Region Nestor Levin Air Force West Griffin Peter Air Force West Bin Huang Boston College Northeast Clayton Reid Boston College Northeast Paul Di'Venti Cleveland State Midwest Michael DeSando Drew Mid-Atlantic/South Finn Hossfeld Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Brycen Rushing Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Blake Ruffner Incarnate Word West Jake Thayer Incarnate Word West Cristian Candescu NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Thomas Manley NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South James Mulligan North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Andrew Machovec Notre Dame Midwest Marcello Olivares Notre Dame Midwest Sebastiano Bicego Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Arwen Borowiak Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Cesar Colon St. John’s (NY) Northeast Maxime Tarasiewicz St. John’s (NY) Northeast Benjamin Hadler UC San Diego West Lawrence Song UC San Diego West Skylar Pitcher Wayne State (MI) Midwest Lawrence Tan Sacred Heart Northeast William Badrigian Drew Mid-Atlantic/South

Men's Sabre

Name Institution Region Matthew Goode Air Force West William Nikolai Air Force West Spencer Kuldell Boston College Northeast Bolang Meng Boston College Northeast Mason Moskowitz Cleveland State Midwest Luca Rampazzo Drew Mid-Atlantic/South Stephen Kim Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Soravit Kitsiriboon Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Aaron Reece Lawrence Midwest Joey D'Orazio NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Justin Petway NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Alec Mulvaney North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Benjamin Rabinowitz North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Luke Linder Notre Dame Midwest Jared Smith Notre Dame Midwest Inti Farfan- Bayerl Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Clement Perrier Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Vijay Ganta Sacred Heart Northeast Eric Dreitlin Drew Northeast Dalton Walker St. John’s (NY) Northeast Donghwan Park Stanford West Justin Cho UC San Diego West Justin Park UC San Diego West Calvin Zau Stanford West

Women's Epee

Name Institution Region Nicole Agob Air Force West Jocelyn Ratzlaff Air Force West Laura Boden Boston College Northeast Amanda Provance Cleveland State Midwest Sarah Lurye Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Juliana Peceli Incarnate Word West Laura Fekete LIU Northeast Marina Arrese NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Dominika Pawlowska NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Darby Haskel North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Allegra Parker North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Blodwen Bindas Northwestern Midwest Julia Falinska Northwestern Midwest Miriam Grady Notre Dame Midwest Kaylin Hsieh Notre Dame Midwest Kateryna Chorniy Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Axelle Wasiak Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Nicole Gavrilko St. John’s (NY) Northeast Lucy Hanson Boston College Northeast Irene Yeu Stanford West Margherita Calderaro Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Sarah Park Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Tean Brooks UC San Diego West Emma Zmurk UC San Diego West

Women's Foil

Name Institution Region Kaitlyn Guo Air Force West Samantha Yeh Boston College Northeast Shelbie Seeberg Cleveland State Midwest Christina Ferrari Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Louise Tang Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Oleksandra Rebchunovska Incarnate Word West Alexandra McDonald Johns Hopkins Mid-Atlantic/South Anna Szántay LIU Northeast Paloma Almodovar NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Tarleton Hunt North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Aubrey Molloy North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Justine Banbury Northwestern Midwest Anna Biasco Northwestern Midwest Amita Berthier Notre Dame Midwest Stefani Deschner Notre Dame Midwest Lodovica Bicego Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Samantha Catantan Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Florentia Petrides Sacred Heart Northeast Arianna Pappone St. John’s (NY) Northeast Haley Koo Stanford West Elizabeth Novoseltseva Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Anastasia Yankovskiy Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Erica Kuen UC San Diego West Konami Masui UC San Diego West

Women's Sabre

Name Institution Region Catherine Kim Air Force West Katarina Hone Boston College Northeast Gillian Lawlor Boston College Northeast Dorian Pichola Cleveland State Midwest Alexandra Gorman Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Anneke Zegers Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Chejsa-Kaili Seck LIU Northeast Dorottya Berczy NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Cassandra Sehic NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Abigail Parker North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Clara Somfelean North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Ilsa Hoffman Northwestern Midwest Sky Miller Northwestern Midwest Atara Greenbaum Notre Dame Midwest Kara Linder Notre Dame Midwest Zara Moss Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Kelli Wozniak Penn State Mid-Atlantic/South Karolina Kaleta St. John’s (NY) Northeast Fanni Potz-Nagy St. John’s (NY) Northeast Joy Yun Stanford West Eva Hinds Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Zoe Turner Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Janna Aboudaher UC San Diego West Julia Hill UC San Diego West

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com.

A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights will air on ESPNU at 4 p.m. Eastern time April 15.