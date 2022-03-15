Selections announced for 2022 NC fencing championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-Seven member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. University of Notre Dame will host the championships at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana, March 24- 27, 2022.

The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round-robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.

An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights, will air on ESPNU at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time March 30.