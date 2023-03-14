NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee Selects Championships Participants

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-eight member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Duke University will host the championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2023.
The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).
Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.
The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships.
Men's Epee
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Matthew Han
|Air Force
|West
|Skyler Liverant
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Teddy Lombardo
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Allen Marakov
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ark Ma
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Jonas Hansen
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Mohamed Elsayed Saleh
|LIU
|Northeast
|Eli Lippman
|North Carolina
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jonathan Hamilton-Meikle
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Maruan Osman-Touson
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Ian Adler
|NYU
|Northeast
|Henry Lange
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Paul Veltrup
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Avery Townsend
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Isaac Herbst
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ryan Griffiths
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ryan Lee
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Tristan Szapary
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Paul Fortin
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Derek Rong
|UC San Diego
|West
|Vedran Markota
|UC San Diego
|West
|Rico Braun
|UIW
|West
|Ahmed Elsayed
|Wayne St. (MI)
|Midwest
|Theodore Vinnitchouk
|Yale
|Northeast
Men's Foil
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Jack Griffith
|Air Force
|West
|John Maurer
|Air Force
|West
|Brian Wang
|Boston College
|Northeast
|Ashton Daniel
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Joon Paik
|Columbia
|Northeast
|James Chen
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Kenji Bravo
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Patrick Liu
|MIT
|Northeast
|Cristian Candescu
|NJIT
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kevin Katayama
|NJIT
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Chase Emmer
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Marcello Olivares
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Farr Dickson
|NYU
|Northeast
|Diego Cervantes
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Edriss Ndiaye
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Blake Broszus
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Davide Lorenzoni
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Aidan Johnson
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Arwen Borowiak
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Brandon Li
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Mohamed Hamza
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jan Jurkiewicz
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Jacob Levy
|UC San Diego
|West
|Lawrence Song
|UC San Diego
|West
Men's Sabre
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Inigo Rivera
|Boston College
|Northeast
|Antonio Escueta
|Brandeis
|Northeast
|Lev BenAvram
|Brandeis
|Northeast
|Colby Harley
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Christopher Walker
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Terence Lee
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Lukas Dannull
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|William Hu
|Johns Hopkins
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Justin Petway
|NJIT
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jared Smith
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Luke Linder
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Brian Kim
|NYU
|Northeast
|Darren Yen
|NYU
|Northeast
|Jack Price
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Simon Kushkov
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Clement Perrier
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Matthew Limb
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ronald Anglade
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ahmed Ferjani
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Fares Ferjani
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Donghwan Park
|Stanford
|West
|Shawn Kim
|UC San Diego
|West
|Eyad Marouf
|Wayne St. (MI)
|Midwest
|Jack Pan
|Yale
|Northeast
Women's Epee
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Jocelyn Ratzlaff
|Air Force
|West
|Sofia Yee-Wadsworth
|Brown
|Northeast
|Ariana Mangano
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Tierna Oxenreider
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Chloe Beittel
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Faith Park
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Emily Vermeule
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Costanza Greggi
|LIU
|Northeast
|Laura Fekete
|LIU
|Northeast
|Dominika Pawlowska
|NJIT
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Karen Wang
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Eszter Muhari
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Kaylin Hsieh
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Montserrat Viveros
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Yeva Mazur
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Jessica Liang
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Shirley Guo
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kateryna Chorniy
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Hadley Husisian
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Jessica Lin
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Nicole Gavrilko
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Irene Yeu
|Stanford
|West
|Karen Bei
|Tufts
|Northeast
|Renee Zuhars
|UC San Diego
|West
Women's Foil
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Melissa Kline
|Air Force
|West
|Delphine Devore
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Zander Rhodes
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Asherah Horsley
|Cornell
|Northeast
|Christina Ferrari
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Rachel Koo
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ever Marinelli
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Lauren Scruggs
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Anna Biasco
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Amita Berthier
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Rebeca Candescu
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Alina Lee
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Dariia Myroniuk
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Katina Proestakis Ortiz
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Sabrina Cho
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Samantha Catantan
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Maia Weintraub
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|May Tieu
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Malwina Kolodziejczyk
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Crystal Qian
|Stanford
|West
|Anna Novoseltseva
|Temple
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ludovica Mancini
|Wayne St. (MI)
|Midwest
|Emme Zhou
|Yale
|Northeast
|Helen Tan
|Yale
|Northeast
Women's Sabre
|Name
|Institution
|Region
|Mira Vestel
|Air Force
|West
|Maggie Shealy
|Brandeis
|Northeast
|Casey Chan
|Brown
|Northeast
|Vera Kong
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Nora Burke
|Columbia
|Northeast
|Anneke Zegers
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Kunling Tong
|Duke
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Elizabeth Tartakovsky
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Zoe Kim
|Harvard
|Northeast
|Kristen Palmer
|MIT
|Northeast
|Sophia Kovacs
|North Carolina
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Megumi Oishi
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Sky Miller
|Northwestern
|Midwest
|Atara Greenbaum
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Kara Linder
|Notre Dame
|Midwest
|Julieta Toledo
|Ohio St.
|Midwest
|Hailey Lu
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Vivian Lu
|Penn
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Aleksandra Strzalkowski
|Penn St.
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Ryan Jenkins
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Chloe Fox-Gitomer
|Princeton
|Mid-Atlantic/South
|Julia Cieslar
|St. John's (NY)
|Northeast
|Joy Yun
|Stanford
|West
|Sydney Hirsch
|Yale
|Northeast
For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights, will air on ESPNU at 2 p.m. Eastern time, April 6.