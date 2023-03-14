Women's Tournament 🏀:

fencing-nc flag

NCAA.org | March 14, 2023

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee Selects Championships Participants

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-eight member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Duke University will host the championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2023.

The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
 
An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.

The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships.
 

Men's Epee

Name Institution Region
Matthew Han Air Force West
Skyler Liverant Columbia Northeast
Teddy Lombardo Columbia Northeast
Allen Marakov Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Ark Ma Harvard Northeast
Jonas Hansen Harvard Northeast
Mohamed Elsayed Saleh LIU Northeast
Eli Lippman North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South
Jonathan Hamilton-Meikle Notre Dame Midwest
Maruan Osman-Touson Notre Dame Midwest
Ian Adler NYU Northeast
Henry Lange Ohio St. Midwest
Paul Veltrup Ohio St. Midwest
Avery Townsend Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Isaac Herbst Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Ryan Griffiths Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Ryan Lee Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Tristan Szapary Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Paul Fortin St. John's (NY) Northeast
Derek Rong UC San Diego West
Vedran Markota UC San Diego West
Rico Braun UIW West
Ahmed Elsayed Wayne St. (MI) Midwest
Theodore Vinnitchouk Yale Northeast



Men's Foil

Name Institution Region
Jack Griffith Air Force West
John Maurer Air Force West
Brian Wang Boston College Northeast
Ashton Daniel Columbia Northeast
Joon Paik Columbia Northeast
James Chen Harvard Northeast
Kenji Bravo Harvard Northeast
Patrick Liu MIT Northeast
Cristian Candescu NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South
Kevin Katayama NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South
Chase Emmer Notre Dame Midwest
Marcello Olivares Notre Dame Midwest
Farr Dickson NYU Northeast
Diego Cervantes Ohio St. Midwest
Edriss Ndiaye Ohio St. Midwest
Blake Broszus Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Davide Lorenzoni Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Aidan Johnson Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Arwen Borowiak Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Brandon Li Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Mohamed Hamza Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Jan Jurkiewicz St. John's (NY) Northeast
Jacob Levy UC San Diego West
Lawrence Song UC San Diego West

 

Men's Sabre

Name Institution Region
Inigo Rivera Boston College Northeast
Antonio Escueta Brandeis Northeast
Lev BenAvram Brandeis Northeast
Colby Harley Columbia Northeast
Christopher Walker Columbia Northeast
Terence Lee Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Lukas Dannull Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
William Hu Johns Hopkins Mid-Atlantic/South
Justin Petway NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South
Jared Smith Notre Dame Midwest
Luke Linder Notre Dame Midwest
Brian Kim NYU Northeast
Darren Yen NYU Northeast
Jack Price Ohio St. Midwest
Simon Kushkov Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Clement Perrier Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Matthew Limb Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Ronald Anglade Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Ahmed Ferjani St. John's (NY) Northeast
Fares Ferjani St. John's (NY) Northeast
Donghwan Park Stanford West
Shawn Kim UC San Diego West
Eyad Marouf Wayne St. (MI) Midwest
Jack Pan Yale Northeast



Women's Epee

Name Institution Region
Jocelyn Ratzlaff Air Force West
Sofia Yee-Wadsworth Brown Northeast
Ariana Mangano Columbia Northeast
Tierna Oxenreider Columbia Northeast
Chloe Beittel Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Faith Park Harvard Northeast
Emily Vermeule Harvard Northeast
Costanza Greggi LIU Northeast
Laura Fekete LIU Northeast
Dominika Pawlowska NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South
Karen Wang Northwestern Midwest
Eszter Muhari Notre Dame Midwest
Kaylin Hsieh Notre Dame Midwest
Montserrat Viveros Ohio St. Midwest
Yeva Mazur Ohio St. Midwest
Jessica Liang Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Shirley Guo Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Kateryna Chorniy Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Hadley Husisian Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Jessica Lin Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Nicole Gavrilko St. John's (NY) Northeast
Irene Yeu Stanford West
Karen Bei Tufts Northeast
Renee Zuhars UC San Diego West



Women's Foil

Name Institution Region
Melissa Kline Air Force West
Delphine Devore Columbia Northeast
Zander Rhodes Columbia Northeast
Asherah Horsley Cornell Northeast
Christina Ferrari Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Rachel Koo Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Ever Marinelli Harvard Northeast
Lauren Scruggs Harvard Northeast
Anna Biasco Northwestern Midwest
Amita Berthier Notre Dame Midwest
Rebeca Candescu Notre Dame Midwest
Alina Lee Ohio St. Midwest
Dariia Myroniuk Ohio St. Midwest
Katina Proestakis Ortiz Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Sabrina Cho Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Samantha Catantan Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Maia Weintraub Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
May Tieu Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Malwina Kolodziejczyk St. John's (NY) Northeast
Crystal Qian Stanford West
Anna Novoseltseva Temple Mid-Atlantic/South
Ludovica Mancini Wayne St. (MI) Midwest
Emme Zhou Yale Northeast
Helen Tan Yale Northeast

 

Women's Sabre

Name Institution Region
Mira Vestel Air Force West
Maggie Shealy Brandeis Northeast
Casey Chan Brown Northeast
Vera Kong Columbia Northeast
Nora Burke Columbia Northeast
Anneke Zegers Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Kunling Tong Duke Mid-Atlantic/South
Elizabeth Tartakovsky Harvard Northeast
Zoe Kim Harvard Northeast
Kristen Palmer MIT Northeast
Sophia Kovacs North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South
Megumi Oishi Northwestern Midwest
Sky Miller Northwestern Midwest
Atara Greenbaum Notre Dame Midwest
Kara Linder Notre Dame Midwest
Julieta Toledo Ohio St. Midwest
Hailey Lu Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Vivian Lu Penn Mid-Atlantic/South
Aleksandra Strzalkowski Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South
Ryan Jenkins Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Chloe Fox-Gitomer Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South
Julia Cieslar St. John's (NY) Northeast
Joy Yun Stanford West
Sydney Hirsch Yale Northeast

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights, will air on ESPNU at 2 p.m. Eastern time, April 6.