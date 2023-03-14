NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee Selects Championships Participants

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-eight member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Duke University will host the championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2023.



The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).



Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.



An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.



The following individuals were selected to participate in this year’s championships.



Men's Epee

Name Institution Region Matthew Han Air Force West Skyler Liverant Columbia Northeast Teddy Lombardo Columbia Northeast Allen Marakov Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Ark Ma Harvard Northeast Jonas Hansen Harvard Northeast Mohamed Elsayed Saleh LIU Northeast Eli Lippman North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Jonathan Hamilton-Meikle Notre Dame Midwest Maruan Osman-Touson Notre Dame Midwest Ian Adler NYU Northeast Henry Lange Ohio St. Midwest Paul Veltrup Ohio St. Midwest Avery Townsend Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Isaac Herbst Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Ryan Griffiths Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Ryan Lee Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Tristan Szapary Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Paul Fortin St. John's (NY) Northeast Derek Rong UC San Diego West Vedran Markota UC San Diego West Rico Braun UIW West Ahmed Elsayed Wayne St. (MI) Midwest Theodore Vinnitchouk Yale Northeast





Men's Foil

Name Institution Region Jack Griffith Air Force West John Maurer Air Force West Brian Wang Boston College Northeast Ashton Daniel Columbia Northeast Joon Paik Columbia Northeast James Chen Harvard Northeast Kenji Bravo Harvard Northeast Patrick Liu MIT Northeast Cristian Candescu NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Kevin Katayama NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Chase Emmer Notre Dame Midwest Marcello Olivares Notre Dame Midwest Farr Dickson NYU Northeast Diego Cervantes Ohio St. Midwest Edriss Ndiaye Ohio St. Midwest Blake Broszus Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Davide Lorenzoni Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Aidan Johnson Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Arwen Borowiak Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Brandon Li Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Mohamed Hamza Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Jan Jurkiewicz St. John's (NY) Northeast Jacob Levy UC San Diego West Lawrence Song UC San Diego West

Men's Sabre

Name Institution Region Inigo Rivera Boston College Northeast Antonio Escueta Brandeis Northeast Lev BenAvram Brandeis Northeast Colby Harley Columbia Northeast Christopher Walker Columbia Northeast Terence Lee Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Lukas Dannull Duke Mid-Atlantic/South William Hu Johns Hopkins Mid-Atlantic/South Justin Petway NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Jared Smith Notre Dame Midwest Luke Linder Notre Dame Midwest Brian Kim NYU Northeast Darren Yen NYU Northeast Jack Price Ohio St. Midwest Simon Kushkov Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Clement Perrier Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Matthew Limb Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Ronald Anglade Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Ahmed Ferjani St. John's (NY) Northeast Fares Ferjani St. John's (NY) Northeast Donghwan Park Stanford West Shawn Kim UC San Diego West Eyad Marouf Wayne St. (MI) Midwest Jack Pan Yale Northeast





Women's Epee

Name Institution Region Jocelyn Ratzlaff Air Force West Sofia Yee-Wadsworth Brown Northeast Ariana Mangano Columbia Northeast Tierna Oxenreider Columbia Northeast Chloe Beittel Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Faith Park Harvard Northeast Emily Vermeule Harvard Northeast Costanza Greggi LIU Northeast Laura Fekete LIU Northeast Dominika Pawlowska NJIT Mid-Atlantic/South Karen Wang Northwestern Midwest Eszter Muhari Notre Dame Midwest Kaylin Hsieh Notre Dame Midwest Montserrat Viveros Ohio St. Midwest Yeva Mazur Ohio St. Midwest Jessica Liang Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Shirley Guo Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Kateryna Chorniy Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Hadley Husisian Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Jessica Lin Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Nicole Gavrilko St. John's (NY) Northeast Irene Yeu Stanford West Karen Bei Tufts Northeast Renee Zuhars UC San Diego West





Women's Foil

Name Institution Region Melissa Kline Air Force West Delphine Devore Columbia Northeast Zander Rhodes Columbia Northeast Asherah Horsley Cornell Northeast Christina Ferrari Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Rachel Koo Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Ever Marinelli Harvard Northeast Lauren Scruggs Harvard Northeast Anna Biasco Northwestern Midwest Amita Berthier Notre Dame Midwest Rebeca Candescu Notre Dame Midwest Alina Lee Ohio St. Midwest Dariia Myroniuk Ohio St. Midwest Katina Proestakis Ortiz Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Sabrina Cho Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Samantha Catantan Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Maia Weintraub Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South May Tieu Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Malwina Kolodziejczyk St. John's (NY) Northeast Crystal Qian Stanford West Anna Novoseltseva Temple Mid-Atlantic/South Ludovica Mancini Wayne St. (MI) Midwest Emme Zhou Yale Northeast Helen Tan Yale Northeast

Women's Sabre

Name Institution Region Mira Vestel Air Force West Maggie Shealy Brandeis Northeast Casey Chan Brown Northeast Vera Kong Columbia Northeast Nora Burke Columbia Northeast Anneke Zegers Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Kunling Tong Duke Mid-Atlantic/South Elizabeth Tartakovsky Harvard Northeast Zoe Kim Harvard Northeast Kristen Palmer MIT Northeast Sophia Kovacs North Carolina Mid-Atlantic/South Megumi Oishi Northwestern Midwest Sky Miller Northwestern Midwest Atara Greenbaum Notre Dame Midwest Kara Linder Notre Dame Midwest Julieta Toledo Ohio St. Midwest Hailey Lu Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Vivian Lu Penn Mid-Atlantic/South Aleksandra Strzalkowski Penn St. Mid-Atlantic/South Ryan Jenkins Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Chloe Fox-Gitomer Princeton Mid-Atlantic/South Julia Cieslar St. John's (NY) Northeast Joy Yun Stanford West Sydney Hirsch Yale Northeast

For more information about championships log on to ncaa.com. A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights, will air on ESPNU at 2 p.m. Eastern time, April 6.