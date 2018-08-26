College field hockey: No. 14 Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Michigan behind Jule Grashoff's two goals

The 14th-ranked Wake Forest field hockey team concluded the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a thrilling 3-2 victory against No. 5 Michigan (0-2) on Sunday.

Wake Forest (1-1) came from behind in the second frame to score three goals, taking the final lead late in the game. Senior Jule Grashoff was a powerhouse for the Deacons, recording two goals and an assist.



The Wolverines struck early with a goal in the fourth minute of play by senior Emma Way into the right corner of the cage. In the first period, Michigan outshot Wake Forest 8-2 and put five shots on goal, while the Deacons struggled to get a shot on goal.

Junior goalkeeper Isla Bint made three saves in the first period, limiting the damage to just one goal allowed. Freshman Olivia Corthals recorded a defensive save, knocking the ball out of play as a last line of defense for the Deacons.



Wake rallied back with a strong performance in the second period, getting seven shots off and five shots on goal. Grashoff was dynamite in the circle, as she found the back of the net for the first time off a penalty corner with assists from Alexis Grippo and Megan Anderson in the 39th minute.

FINAL| No. 14 Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Michigan 3-2 at the ACC/ Big Ten Challenge!



Grashoff led the way with 2️⃣ goals and 1️⃣ assist. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/QsELbBdJsE — Wake Forest Hockey (@WakeHockey) August 26, 2018



Just three minutes later, Michigan regained control, taking a 2-1 lead as Halle O'Neill scored on the deflection with an assist by Meg Dowthwaite, but the Deacs fought back as Grashoff came through with a powerful shot from close range again tying the game.



The Deacons scored for the final time in the 62nd-minute as Grashoff found Grippo open with a long cross from the right side where Grippo pushed the ball past the keeper.



The match ended with multiple penalty corners for the Wolverines, but Bint and the Deacon defense held Michigan off to earn the first win of the season.



The Demon Deacons return to action on Friday, Aug. 31 as they face Penn on the road at 2 p.m. ET.