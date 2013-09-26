LANCASTER, Pa. -- No. 4 Franklin & Marshall defeated visiting Bryn Mawr 2-0 in Centennial Conference action on Thursday afternoon at Tylus Field. The Diplomats remain unbeaten at 7-0, 3-0 CC with the triumph, while the Owls drop to 3-5, 0-3 CC.

F&M controlled the possession right from the opening whistle, tallying a score less than a minute into the contest. Maria Guarisco rocketed a shot from the right side toward net that was re-directed by Katie Cecere in front of the goal to give the Diplomats the early 1-0 advantage.

The Diplomats continued to attack the Owls with high-quality looks at the cage throughout the first frame, registering 19 shots and 16 penalty corners prior to halftime. Despite the shots from the Diplomats, the Bryn Mawr defense managed to weather the storm as F&M took its one-goal edge into the intermission.

F&M tacked on another score in the early stages of the second half to push the lead to 2-0. After several consecutive close looks at goal, Juliet Dalton collected a rebound on the left side and slipped a shot through a crowd into the far post for her first goal of the year.

Avery Koep posted three saves in the shutout to move to 6-0 on the year, while Bryn Mawr's Faith Westdorp turned away 11 shots in the loss.

F&M held a 28-6 advantage in shots and a 26-5 edge in penalty corners.