LIU Post returns to title game

LIU Post will play in the championship game for the second consecutive year, after defeating Stonehill 3-2 in Trager Stadium on Louisville's campus in Thursday’s second semifinal.

The Pioneers, who lost in overtime to Shippensburg in the championship game a year ago, will face Millersville in the national title game Saturday.

The Pioneers, who had fallen to the Skyhawks in both regular season contests, started the scoring at the 20-minute mark when Lyn-Marie Wilson deflected a penalty corner pass by Dani Crouse into the back of the net. Stonehill tied the score at 27:16 when Emily Sideris passed the ball into the circle and Lauren Giordano was able to deflect it past the Pioneers keeper.

LIU Post took the lead back when Stephanie Ruhle scored six minutes into the second half when she was able to score off a deflected pass from Lyn-Marie Wilson. But once again, Stonehill wasn’t going to go away easy. The Skyhawks were able to knot the score as Giordano notched her second goal of the game as she took a pass from the top of the circle by Erika Kelly and found the empty right hand side of the cage less than three minutes later.

The Pioneers answered for the last time as Abi Sawyer scored the unassisted game-winner at 60:16 on a one-timer into the top corner.