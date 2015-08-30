Stanford rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat No. 5 Duke for the first time in program history.

STANFORD, Calif. -- No. 6 Stanford did not like the idea of starting 0-2, even if it came at the hands of consecutive top-five opponents.

The Cardinal (1-1, 0-0 America East) showed its tenacity against No. 5 Duke Sunday, overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the final minute to regulation to force overtime. Casey Deeds sealed the comeback for Stanford with 14 seconds remaining in the first period of overtime.

Duke (1-1, 0-0 ACC) seized the upper hand early, scoring two goals in the span of eight minutes at the end of the first half. After a brilliant save by goalkeeper Dulcie Davies, Sarah Urdahl lifted a rebound over the sprawling senior for Duke’s 23rd-minute opener. Alexa Mackintire pounced on a cross blocked by Davies to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

Outshot 7-4 and trailing 2-0 at halftime, sixth-year head coach Tara Danielson knew the Cardinal needed to be stronger in defense.

“At halftime I told the team we need to pick up our defense and be tougher at the back,” she said. “It took the whole game in regulation for us to come back but the girls came out and showed they really wanted it.”

With just under 20 minutes remaining in regulation, Maddie Secco tipped a Millie Stefanowicz penalty corner pass past Lauren Blazing to cut the Blue Devils’ lead in half. Fran Tew made a powerful run into the circle in the final minute of regulation and fed Kristina Bassi, who scored her first career goal to send the game to overtime.

Davies kept the Cardinal alive in overtime with two outstanding saves before Deeds scored the winner with 14 seconds left in the period. Caroline Beaudoin charged past several Duke defenders before slipping it to Deeds, who rolled it through the goalkeeper’s legs to seal the victory for Stanford.

Danielson, whose young squad was humbled in overtime on Friday by No. 4 Syracuse, sees today’s victory as a day to build off of for the Cardinal.

“It’s a huge turnaround for us,” said Danielson. “It’s the start of the season so everyone is still trying things out. Our team has made some good adjustments over the weekend, and to play two overtime games at the start of the season is great preparation.”

The Cardinal returns to action on Friday (Sept. 4) when it plays host to Indiana on the Varsity Turf at 3 p.m. (PT).