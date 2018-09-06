Stanford field hockey: Corinne Zanolli's effort leads to No. 15 Cardinal's highest score in 6 years

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Corinne Zanolli's five-goal effort fueled No. 20 Stanford's 8-1 rout of Ohio on Thursday afternoon in a neutral-site match.

Playing the first of three matches over a four-day stretch, Stanford (1-3, 0-0 America East) picked up its first win of the season following three hard-fought losses against top-15 competition.

Stanford overwhelmed Ohio early and often, producing its best offensive performance since a 10-0 victory over La Salle on Aug. 24, 2012. The Cardinal built a 3-0 halftime lead and held a 31-5 shot advantage against the Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC).

Zanolli, who led Stanford with 15 goals as a freshman in 2017, had been held scoreless over the first three games. However, Thursday's contest was a breakthrough, with Zanolli firing off a career-best nine shots and scoring three of her five goals after intermission.

Emma Alderton, Frances Carstens and Molly Redgrove all chipped in with a goal for Stanford, which led 7-0 until Brittany Keen's goal in the 64th minute finally put the Bobcats on the board.

The penalty corner was once again a weapon for Stanford, which owned a 10-2 edge. Kennedy Schumacher and Jessica Welch both finished with two assists, helping the Cardinal convert opportunities in the first and second periods.

Carstens and Phoebe Crosthwaite both contributed five shot attempts.

Kelsey Bing picked up the victory, holding Ohio scoreless for the first 57:42 in the cage. Hannah Santos made her collegiate debut, playing the final 13 minutes.

Stanford continues its road swing on Friday, facing host Indiana at 12:30 p.m. PT.