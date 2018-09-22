STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Junior Meg Dowthwaite converted a penalty stroke with just 1:53 remaining in regulation as the No. 8-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team edged No. 6 Penn State, 1-0, on Friday night (Sept. 21) at the PSU Field Hockey Complex. The Wolverines extended their win streak to five games.

GOAL MICHIGAN!!! 1:53. Dowthwaite buries the stroke to the left side! Her 4th goal this season.



Michigan 1, Penn State 0 pic.twitter.com/zri9GM7IAL — Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 21, 2018

Junior Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort drew the stroke after she was toppled over from behind near the top of the PSU circle. Penn State challenged the call, and it was upheld — with an additional 10-minute yellow card assessed. Dowthwaite found the right-side board with the stroke shot. It was her fourth goal of the season and the first stroke taken during her collegiate career.

Penn State narrowly outshot the Wolverines, 14-13, and outcornered them, 9-4, in the contest. Both teams posted numerous quality scoring opportunities; the Nittany Lions actually put one in on a penalty corner midway through the first half, but the goal was overturned — deemed too high — on a Michigan referral.

Freshman goalkeeper Anna Spieker was outstanding in the Wolverine cage, posting seven saves for her second shutout win of the season — and Michigan's second in a row. PSU goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo earned six saves, while a Nittany Lion defender added a defensive save in the first half.

The Wolverines (6-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will wrap up their weekend road trip against No. 3 Maryland on Sunday (Sept. 23) with a noon slate at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland.