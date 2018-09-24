fieldhockey-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | September 26, 2018

DII field hockey programs with the most NCAA DII national championships

In 1981, Pfeiffer took on Bentley in the first-ever DII Field Hockey Championship. Pfeiffer rose victorious by a score of 5-3. Its five goals would be the most scored until 2002 when Bloomsburg matched that total. While that was Pfeiffer’s lone national championship, a trend of repeat winners began the following season.

Lock Haven won in 1982 and Bloomsburg followed with its first title in 1983. The championship game went on hiatus for nine years and returned in 1992. Lock Haven and Bloomsburg combined to win the next nine national championships until Bentley was able to break through and end the two powerhouse program's streak.

Here’s a look at the programs with the most DII field hockey national championships.

Bloomsburg, 13 (1983, 1993, 1996-99, 2002-04, 2006-09)

Simply put, the Huskies set the benchmark when it comes to DII field hockey. Though they haven’t won a title since the legendary Jan Hutchinson retired (she still serves as a volunteer assistant), their names are littered all over the record book for individual and team accolades. Bloomsburg has lost more title games (five) than all but one program has won.

Just how impressive was Hutchinson’s run? Along with her 13 national titles and 591 career victories, third most all-time across every division, she was also the softball head coach, compiling a record of 1,215-288-2 in her illustrious career. She was DII softball’s all-time winningest coach until Wayne State’s Gary Bryce broke the record just two seasons ago.

Lock Haven, 5 (1982, 1992, 1994-95, 2000)

The Bald Eagles were a team of field hockey firsts. They were the first program to win a title when the national championship game resumed play in 1992. They were also the first repeat champions in DII field hockey lore, going back-to-back in 1994 and 1995. Bloomsburg and Lock Haven became the Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed of the sport, facing each other in seven-straight championship games and eight overall. 

Shippensburg, 3 (2013, 2016-17)

The Raiders are the reigning national champions, winners of the last two DII Field Hockey Championship tournaments. Head coach Bertie Landes handed the reigns over to Tara Zollinger in 2017 and Shippensburg didn’t miss a beat as Zollinger became the first head coach to win a title in her first year as head coach. 

Mass-Lowell, 2 (2005, 2010)

Mass-Lowell would have quite a few more titles to its name except for one problem. Bloomsburg. Mass-Lowell lost four national championships to the Huskies, including three in a row between 2007 to 2009. Despite only two titles, head coach Shannon Hlebichuk had an unquestioned DII field hockey powerhouse, appearing in eight national title games in a ten-year span.

West Chester, 2 (2010-11)

The Golden Rams have only been to two national championships. Unlike the other multiple-time winners, West Chester made the most of its opportunities and is perfect in its title game appearances. West Chester faced off against Mass-Lowell in both seasons it won.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville
2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill
2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg
2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville
2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (ot) LIU Post Old Dominion
2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine
2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill
2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg
2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell
2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven
2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley
2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven
1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg
1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven
1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg
1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg
1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer