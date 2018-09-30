College field hockey: Defense leads Terps to win in NCAA title rematch

STORRS, Conn. – The Maryland field hockey team limited the nation's top-ranked scoring offense to just two goals and one penalty corner as the No. 3 Terps posted a 4-2 victory over No. 2 UConn Sunday at George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in a rematch of the 2017 NCAA championship game.



Maryland (12-0), who is 8-0 against ranked teams this season, including 3-0 against the top-5, is now one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the country, joining No. 1 North Carolina (11-0).

Over the game's first 60 minutes, the Terrapins held the nation's top-ranked scoring offense scoreless with just five shots and zero penalty corners.

WATCH: Highlights from UConn and Maryland's previous match-up in the NCAA final last year



Not to be overlooked, the Maryland offense, who is ranked second in the nation in goals, erupted for four in the first 39 minutes on Sunday, including three in the first half.

Tough day for the dogs. But we are back to work on Friday. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/kaxAN4uv5e — UConn Field Hockey (@UConnFHockey) September 30, 2018



Sophomore Bodil Keus tied her career high with two goals, both coming back-to-back off penalty corners in the first 15 minutes. It was Keus' first multi-goal game this season and the third of her career as she also tied her career high in points with four.



Sophomore Hannah Bond picked up an assist on both corners, notching the second two assist game of her career and first since September 2 against No. 3 Duke.

The Terps scored all three of their first-half goals off penalty corners as freshman Bibi Donraadt netted her sixth career goal with 10:32 remaining in the first half. It also proved to be her third career game-winner.

USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate @TerpsFH Head Coach, Missy Meharg, who will receive the John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award from the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame in early November. https://t.co/jued9B9Htw pic.twitter.com/HI0ikAlKTW — USA Field Hockey (@USAFieldHockey) September 25, 2018



Maryland held a 3-0 halftime lead with a 6-0 advantage in shots and a 4-0 margin in penalty corners.



Junior Nike Lorenz put the Terrapins ahead 4-0 just 3:30 into the second half as she scored unassisted for her ninth tally of the season. She is currently second on the team in goals behind senior Linnea Gonzales (10) and has scored at least once in six of her nine starts this year.

UConn (9-1) finally found the back of the cage with less than 10 minutes to play in the game when Cecile Pieper scored her team-leading 13th of the season. She then added her second tally off a penalty corner with 3:18 left.



Senior Sarah Holliday earned her 44th career victory in goal for the Terps, finishing with two second-half saves.



Next, the Terps will return home to host No. 17 Rutgers (7-3, 1-3 B1G) Friday at 4 p.m. at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex.