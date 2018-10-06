It was all Panthers Saturday afternoon from Motamed Field in Garden City, N.Y. Unranked Adelphi shut out Stonehill, the No. 1 (tied) team in DII field hockey, 5-0.

Adelphi is now 4-4 on the year, but the big win over Stonehill improves the Panthers to 3-1 in the Northeast-10. That will keep them in the hunt and is a big win on the resume with LIU Post (6-2, 3-1) up next on the schedule.

Here are five interesting numbers behind the stunning upset.

Behind a career day from sophomore Dani Kempf (3G, 1A) @AdelphiFH stuns top-ranked Stonehill on home turf, 5-0!

0: Goals that Stonehill's Kacie Smith scored. DII's active leader in goals (89) was held scoreless for the first time in her last four games, a span in which she scored 10 goals.

1: Goals scored by Kate Manson and Emily Power. Manson has been on a little tear of late with two goals and five assists in her last three games.

3: Goals by the Panthers' Danielle Kempf. It is the second hat trick of her career and first this season. In fact, she doubled her goal total in one game, with just three goals in the first seven games.

4: Shutouts posted by Adelphi's goalkeeper Leah Savage. All four of the Panthers' wins have come in shutout fashion and Savage has been in the cage for all four.

2012: The last time Adelphi defeated Stonehill. That includes two meetings in the Northeast-10 tournament over the past five years.